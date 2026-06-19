5 Milwaukee Tools With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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Milwaukee is often considered one of the best major cordless power tool brands on the market, and while it's generally among the more affordable pro-grade options, those black-and-red tools still don't come cheap. That's why it's always a good idea for those trying to build up a Milwaukee collection to keep an eye out for sales. Milwaukee tools and batteries are frequently discounted for special events, allowing you to pick them up for a fraction of the price. Your first thought might be that you need to wait for a major holiday sale, like Black Friday or Memorial Day weekend, but this is a great month to buy as well. In fact, there are a bunch of sales going on right now, including several DeWalt tools with deep discounts in June and quite a few Milwaukee options as well.
Unfortunately, these sales are often scattered across the many retailers that carry Milwaukee tools, and it can be a pain to try to track them down one by one. Those who are looking to avoid scrolling through the catalogs of a dozen different stores might be interested in a hot list featuring a handful of Milwaukee tools that are deeply discounted right now. With that in mind, it seems that the biggest sales of the month are currently being offered through Walmart and Home Depot.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall Reciprocating Saw
A quality reciprocating saw is an excellent addition to any tool collection. You can use it for anything from carving out drywall and cutting pipe to limbing trees. Even better if you can get a cordless model that's part of the highly rated Milwaukee M18 tools system. Right now, you can get a great deal on one at Walmart. The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Sawzall Reciprocating Saw usually goes for $249.00, but you can currently get it at Walmart for $169.00.
As part of Milwaukee's Fuel line, this is designed to be a high-performance tool with a brushless Powerstate motor and Redlink Plus Intelligence for overload, overheating, and over-discharge protection. It promises up to 3,000 SPM with a 1 ¼-inch stroke length. The tool has several features as well, including a wear-resistant blade change system, an anti-corrosion blade clamp, metal-reinforced battery rails, an adjustable shoe, a built-in LED light, and a hanging hook.
Owners seem to like the tool as well. It currently has a 4.6-star rating out of 5 on the Walmart website, aggregated from just over 100 reviews. Customers generally seem to be most impressed with the value, but they've also commented on its exceptional power and durability. Most negative reviews seemed to be from those who had issues with shipping or incomplete sets being sold by third-party retailers.
Milwaukee M12 Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench
Few tools are more useful to a mechanic than a good impact wrench. But one of the issues that many come across is that the larger models tend to have a hard time fitting in the tight spaces of an engine bay. That's where the Milwaukee M12 Stubby ⅜-inch Impact Wrench comes in. It's a short, compact, 2.2-pound tool, making it highly maneuverable. What's more, while it usually goes for $249.00, you can get it on sale at Walmart right now for $169.00.
This tool is part of Milwaukee's lower-voltage M12 portable productivity system, but that doesn't mean there isn't a fair amount of power available. The impact wrench has a Powerstate brushless motor that can deliver up to 550 lb-ft of breakaway torque. It has 4-mode drive control, an auto-shutoff feature to prevent overtightening, and tri-LED mounted lights as well. But one of the cooler features that it has tucked away is a battery isolation system that reduces vibration transfer from the tool to the battery to keep it secure. This helps to enhance performance and extend runtimes by keeping the contacts tight.
This little guy has a 4.5 out of 5 on Walmart's site, with 125 reviews. Buyers frequently remark that its compact size and lightweight design make it incredibly easy to use. Several of them have also commented that it has a surprising amount of power for such a small tool.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel 4 ½-inch to 5-inch Angle Grinder
Angle grinders are some of the most nerve-racking tools for even pros to use, but they're also incredibly useful. You can use them to cut, grind, sharpen, or buff a wide range of materials. With that in mind, those who are invested in Milwaukee's 18V battery system might be interested in adding the M18 Fuel 4 ½-inch to 5-inch Angle Grinder to their collection. This tool usually retails for $279.00, but it's currently marked down to $169.99 at Walmart.
Milwaukee claims that the Powerstate brushless motor in this cordless grinder is able to generate as much power as an 11-amp corded grinder. It has five speed settings, with rotation rates ranging from 3,500 RPM to 8,500 RPM. It has the brand's trademark Rapidstop brake, which is well regarded for enhancing user safety. It also has tool-free accessory changes and guard adjustments, Redlink Plus intelligence, and a compact and durable design that's meant for heavy-duty applications.
This tool only has 36 ratings on the Walmart site so far, but these scores average out to a 4.3-star rating out of 5. Most of the reviewers seem to agree that the tool works as described. They state that it's fast, easy to use, and that the multiple speed settings give it a measure of adaptability.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with ⅜-inch Ratchet
There are a few good deals on Milwaukee tools at Home Depot right now, including some Father's Day sale buy-one-get-one options. But if we're just talking about pure discounts, then the best deals are on its tool kits. One of the more affordable sets on sale right now is the Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with ⅜-inch Ratchet. This set typically costs $409.00, but Home Depot currently has it marked down 39%, so you can get the whole thing for just $249.00.
The kit has three tools in it. There's the M12 ½-inch Hammer Drill/Driver, which is a subcompact tool with a brushless motor that's able to hit speeds up to 1,550 RPM and up to 400 in-lbs of torque. There's the M12 Fuel ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, which also has a brushless motor and can generate up to 3,600 RPM and 1,500 in-lbs of torque. Then there's the M12 ⅜-inch Ratchet, which is the only one of the three with a brushed motor. Even so, it has variable speed control with fastening speeds up to 250 RPM and can deliver up to 35 lb-ft of torque. Along with the three tools that come in the kit, you also get an M12 Redlithium XC 4.0Ah battery, an M12 Redlithium CP 2.0Ah battery, an M12 charger, and a contractor work bag.
The kit has over 3,400 reviews on the Home Depot site with an average score of 4.7 out of 5 and 83% of owners recommending it to other buyers. Several happily proclaimed that the lighter M12 tools performed surprisingly well, with power and performance that surpassed expectations.
Milwaukee M18 8-tool Combo Kit
One of the best ways to get the most bang for your buck is to invest in a larger tool kit. These often include everything you need to start your collection at a fraction of what it would cost to purchase each tool and component individually. Right now, one of the best sales available is Home Depot's Milwaukee M18 8-tool Combo Kit. If you added up the value of each included product, this set would cost $1,678.00. The bundle usually goes for $1,189, which is already a pretty good savings. But right now, Home Depot has this kit marked down a full 50%, so you can get everything for $599.
This kit contains an M18 Compact Brushless ½-inch Drill/Driver, M18 Compact Brushless ¼-inch Hex Impact Driver, M18 ⅜-inch Impact Wrench, M18 Random Orbit Sander, M18 Brushless 4 ½-inch to 5-inch Cut-Off Grinder, M18 6 ½-inch Circular Saw, M18 Hackzall Reciprocating Saw, M18 Work Light, two M18 Redlithium XC4.0 batteries, an M18 Redlithium CP2.0 battery, a dual M18 and M12 charger, and two contractor bags. It also comes with several additional accessories, such as a hose adapter, sandpaper, guards, a side handle, and assorted adjustment tools and blades.
This kit has been reviewed over 4,700 times on the Home Depot site. It has an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars and has been recommended by 89% of those who purchased it. Buyers generally find the tools in the kit to be powerful, portable, and easy to use. Several people commented on the tremendous value of the kit as well.