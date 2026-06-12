4 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In June 2026

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Summer's the time to knock out those lingering home improvement projects you've been putting off since the winter months... but that often means replacing those power tools you blew through last summer. Luckily, the summer also brings some great deals on power tools. From Father's Day to Prime Day, both Home Depot and Lowe's are offering nice discounts on DeWalt this month.

Batteries, individual tools, and money-saving kits are all on sale right now. Of course, it can be a little overwhelming to try and navigate all the different deals across all the different sites. That's why we took the time to dive deep into what everyone has to offer in June month. That way, you can see the four of the deepest discounts around and shop them before the month ends. These are the four most deserving of your attention (not to mention your budget) in the coming weeks.