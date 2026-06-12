4 DeWalt Tools With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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Summer's the time to knock out those lingering home improvement projects you've been putting off since the winter months... but that often means replacing those power tools you blew through last summer. Luckily, the summer also brings some great deals on power tools. From Father's Day to Prime Day, both Home Depot and Lowe's are offering nice discounts on DeWalt this month.
Batteries, individual tools, and money-saving kits are all on sale right now. Of course, it can be a little overwhelming to try and navigate all the different deals across all the different sites. That's why we took the time to dive deep into what everyone has to offer in June month. That way, you can see the four of the deepest discounts around and shop them before the month ends. These are the four most deserving of your attention (not to mention your budget) in the coming weeks.
2-pack of 20V Max 5 Ah batteries
Cordless tools are only as useful as the batteries powering them. That's why it's worth checking out this deal on DeWalt's two-pack of 20-Volt Max 5 Ah batteries. Lowe's currently has this set priced at $149, which is way down from its previous price of $249. When you break it down battery by battery, that's less than $75 each. It's a significant discount for anyone invested in the 20V Max ecosystem.
Customer feedback would agree. Across the board, Lowe's reviewers say the runtime is the greatest draw here. Customers also say these batteries last much longer than lower-capacity alternatives. That'll give you more dependable performance when paired with power-hungry DeWalt tools like miter saws or impact drivers. And though a small number of customers did say they had occasional charging and durability concerns, the overall star rating remains 4.3 out of 5 based on 93 reviews.
Double bevel sliding compound miter saw with accessories
Whether you're a contractor, a woodworker, or just a serious DIYer, a miter saw is a must-have. But DeWalt's 15-amp corded 12-inch double bevel sliding compound miter saw usually goes for a lot more than some are willing to spend. On a typical day, you might have to shell out $858 from a place like Home Depot. Today's not a typical day, though. Right now, this DeWalt miter saw is marked down to $499.
In addition to the miter saw, you also get a blade wrench, material clamp, and compact miter saw stand. That definitely makes that $499 price look even more appealing. Home Depot reviewers say to go for it. It's currently at 4.7 out of 5 based on nearly 2,000 reviews. They say it makes super accurate cuts and doesn't take much effort to set up, either. Users also like the extra stability provided by the included stand. (That said, some users did say they'd have preferred some extra miter saw accessories.) Still, super highly rated at a really great price.
6-piece oscillating multi-tool set
A discount is nice on its own, but it looks even better when applied to a bundle with a bunch of accessories. DeWalt's XR 20-Volt Max cordless brushless oscillating multi-tool kit comes to mind. It's currently going for $99 at Lowe's, which is more than $100 off its original price of $219. The six-piece kit comes with DeWalt's cordless oscillating tool and a Quick-Change accessory system. You also get a battery, a charger, two blades, and a carrying bag with it.
Customers on the Lowe's site say this tool is great for all sorts of different projects: cutting, scraping, trimming, general home improvement projects, you name it. Owners also say the tool's really durable, really ergonomic, and really easy to use. Some customers did mention concerns about battery life and blade retention, but not enough to bring it down from a 4.7-star rating based on over 1,100 reviews.
10-tool cordless combo kit
We've saved the best for last: DeWalt's 20-Volt Max lithium-ion 10-tool cordless combo kit is currently knocked down to just $619 at Home Depot, down from its original price of $1,099. The kit includes ten DeWalt cordless tools, two 20V 2.0 Ah batteries, a charger, and two contractor bags. Doing the math, you're paying less than $65 a tool... and that's not even factoring in the batteries and accessories that come with it.
All in all, you're getting a compact drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, LED work light, circular saw, angle grinder, Bluetooth speaker, cordless vacuum, blower, and an oscillating multi-tool. Every tool in the package is compatible with DeWalt's 20-Volt Max battery platform, meaning the two included batteries will work for all ten tools. Customer reviews on Home Depot's site can't rave enough about the value of this kit (and that's even before it went on sale). Some reviewers said certain tools would've benefited from more accessories, but it's still rated 4.4 out of 5 based on more than 5,100 reviews.