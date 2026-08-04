5 Useful Services Offered At Some Tractor Supply Stores
Tractor Supply calls itself the largest "rural lifestyle retailer" in the U.S., and for more than 85 years it has served customers engaged in different professions, like farmers, gardeners, pet owners, ranchers, and more. It offers various solutions for livestock wellness (poultry feed, medicines), rural living (tools, fertilizers, chemical pesticides), and pet care (vaccines, medical checkups), among other services. Not only these, but it also offers high-end equipment and mini tools that come handy in various projects around the house and at jobsites.
Hence, the company has gained the trust of many customers around the country and operates 2,435 physical stores in 49 states that provide in-store and home-delivery services to the nearby areas. In this guide, we will introduce you to some of the most useful services offered at some Tractor Supply stores, such as propane refills, garden centers, PetVet clinics, and others.
Not all of these services are available at all stores, so make sure to visit the retailer's website and check if the one nearest to you has the particular service you're interested in. You can do it by entering your area's zip code on the website, and it will fetch a list of the stores near you so you can verify the particular service or item's availability.
Propane Refill
At Tractor Supply, you can get your tanks refilled with propane gas, whether they're meant for cooking, transportation, or whatever else. With the Propane Refill service, there are no additional fees, nor a minimum limit as to how much gas you would need to fill, so just bring your cylinder and pay for the amount of gas you need. The store refills different types of tanks up to 100 pounds in size, such as those of RVs, forklifts, grills, and more.
The staff at Tractor Supply is professionally trained to provide safe and efficient refills to keep away the risk of accidents. They make sure that the tank is not expired and examine it visually before a refill to take note of its condition. Whenever you need a refill, simply walk up to one of the stores and notify the team in the Tractor Supply App that you have arrived, and the staff will take care of the rest. However, the pricing might be different at each location.
PetVet Clinic
At the PetVet Clinic at Tractor Supply, you can avail yourself of a variety of preventative services for your pets from state-licensed professionals at affordable rates. The best part is that you won't always need prior appointments for the checkup because walk-in visits are an option. Though, it is best to confirm with the local store near you to confirm whether it requires an appointment or not.
Tractor Supply has services like vaccines, deworming, testing, flea and tick removal, and microchipping for cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies. Additionally, the store offers various annual wellness packages for adult dogs, puppies, kittens, and adult cats, where you can get a range of care services required per the pet's age. For instance, there may be certain vaccines or tests a pet may need once it turns a particular age in order to remain healthy and safe.
Another major advantage you get at PetVet is that it doesn't charge you an office visit fee — you only have to pay for the medicine, vaccines, and the treatment your pet receives. It also has a licensed pharmacy that can deliver the prescribed medicines at your doorstep.
Garden Center
Garden Centers at Tractor Supply are dedicated plant shops that will meet all your planting needs, be it planting vegetables in the backyard or wanting to fill your garden or terrace with fresh plants and bushes. The store deals in herbs, flower seeds, and ready-to-plant options to liven up your space. It also has fertilizers, soils, chemical pest control solutions, lawn and garden tools, and other gardening supplies for complete growth and maintenance of your green spaces.
There is something for beginners and professionals alike, so no one leaves empty-handed, plus the team at Tractor Supply can help you pick just the right plant for your garden based on its size, location, and the amount of sunlight it receives. To help you start, there are a ton of helpful guides on the Tractor Supply website on growing different kinds of plants, vegetables, and fruits that take you through each step in detail.
Same Day Delivery
Tractor Supply offers same-day delivery for about 15,000 items available at the store, given that you place the order before 2:00 p.m. and are located within a 25-mile radius of the nearest store. The items eligible for same-day delivery include livestock feed, power tools, dog food, and a lot more, though it varies from store to store.
Another useful option here is that you can receive the package even if you are not home at the time of the delivery. Just make sure you mark the box that reads, "Item(s) may be delivered and left unattended if I am not home at time of delivery" in the shipping cart when placing the order, and the delivery partner will leave it at your doorstep.
The service is actually convenient since you won't have to run to the store in a hurry when there's not enough feed for the livestock for the next meal — just get it ordered early in the morning and have it at your doorstep.
Trailer Rental
Tractor Supply lets you rent out trailers for when you need to transport goods from one place to another. Renting a trailer is the right option since no one would want to buy an expensive utility trailer if they won't use it often. The store charges $14.99 for four hours and $24.99 for eight hours of usage, though there might be additional taxes and charges that will be determined at the visit. You can keep the trailer for up to seven days; however, you must be 21 or older, have a valid U.S. driver's license, and have active auto insurance to be eligible for the rental service.
The retailer has a 6x10 utility trailer with multiple places where you can securely place the goods and keep them in place with a locked gate. It has two adjustable ramps to help load stuff up with ease. The payload capacity for the aluminum trailer stands at 2,250 pounds, while the steel trailer has a 2,040-pound capacity with the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) being 2,990 pounds for both types.
Another important pointer to note is that you have to return the trailer to the same Tractor Supply store that rented it to you, and the service works on a first come, first serve basis.