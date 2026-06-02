14 High-End Equipment You Can Find At Tractor Supply
Most of the time, when you go to the hardware store or online tool retailer, you can find some affordable tools and get out the door without getting yourself into too much financial trouble. That said, if you wanted to spend some serious money at your local hardware store, you could burn almost six figures with just the equipment on the following list.
If you happen to be decking out a secret lair or professional workshop with a collection of high-end equipment, we've gathered some of the most expensive equipment available from your local Tractor Supply (or the company's online storefront).
Note that what you're about to read is intended as purely educational, not as a buying guide or a list of suggestions. While there might be some correlation between cost and quality, that doesn't mean you need to go out and buy the most expensive things on the store shelves. Instead, do a little digital window shopping with this list of 14 high-end pieces of equipment you can find at Tractor Supply.
Dosko Stump Grinder 20 HP Self-Propelled Honda GX630
Tree stumps can be famously difficult to remove. While alive, trees have a way of rooting themselves in place, and they do a good job of it. Often, the hidden root structure of a tree is larger than the visible trunk and branches. Digging a stump out of the ground by hand can be painstaking work, so why dig when you can chew?
The Dosko stump grinder uses motorized blades to shred tree stumps with relative ease, and it will only cost you $11,499.99. It's self-propelled and runs on a Honda GX630 electric-start engine that delivers up to 35.6 foot-pounds of tree-chomping torque.
All-terrain tires help when removing tree stumps off the beaten path and a five-position handlebar lets users customize their grip. But the real crown jewels of the Dosko GX630 stump grinder are the Greenteeth. They feature three cutting edges and can rotate 120 degrees to reveal a new cutting face in just a few minutes if the teeth get dull in the middle of a job.
Nature's Generator 14,400/7,200-Watt Solar Powered Powerhouse
The Nature's Generator solar powered powerhouse is designed for people who want to take themselves off the grid, or just want a power backup solution. It's a $10,000 system composed of a generator, power cord, powerhouse power pod, eight 410-watt solar panels, a 50-foot solar power panel cable, and a wind turbine. The solar panels come with connectors and wires, but no tools or hardware. Professional installation is recommended.
While the system relies primarily on the solar panel array, it also features a 34.3-inch wind turbine with a trio of reinforced nylon fiber blades which crank a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous system to generate electricity.
It has a wide selection of power outlets including two 120V 30A 3-prong, one 240-volt 30-amp four-prong, two 120-volt 20-amp,and so many more. Each power pod has a capacity of 9,600 watts, enough power to run a full size refrigerator for nine hours or a laptop for more than three days. It's enough to power most of your home's crucial gadgets and appliances long enough for the power to come back on, and you can add additional batteries to expand your capacity.
Buyers Products Loader Snow Pusher
The snow shovel is the first snow removal technology most of us encounter, and you can probably handle most sidewalk and driveway jobs that way. If you want to save your back and have some extra money to throw around, you could opt for an affordable snow blower. If that's still not enough power for you, then maybe you need a containment plow from ScoopDogg by Buyers.
The 12-foot loader snow pusher weighs more than 2,000 pounds and is built to put up with plenty of wintertime punishment. A 12-inch H-beam with seam-welded upper and lower posts helps to provide strength against blunt force. It's also protected from the elements by a multi-step process. First, it's sandblasted to remove impurities and contaminants, primed to fill and seal imperfections, then coated with another coat of protective primer, and finally powder-coated with polyester.
The pusher has wear-resistant shoes made of AR400 steel and clears a path twelve feet wide, but you'll need heavy machinery weighing at least 10,000 pounds and delivering at least 85 horsepower, to move it. It'll also cost you nearly $10,000.
Beton Trowel Ride on Power Trowel
A trowel may refer to a number of different tools used to spread, shape, or smooth various materials. Unless you work with concrete or mortar, the garden trowel is probably the trowel you're most familiar with. It's a slightly angled, handheld shovel used to dig small holes for planting bulbs and other plants. You might have also used a finishing trowel when patching drywall with putty.
Hand trowels represent just one concrete repair tool still commonly used for masonry and other construction tasks, but it is the 21st century and some jobs, particularly smoothing and finishing concrete surfaces, can be done with powered trowels. The Beton Trowel Honda GX690 ride on power trowel has a rotor of spinning blades that press against the ground to remove high spots, fill in low spots, and polish the surface.
Underneath the machine, the blades cover an area 73 inches in diameter and spin at up to 170 RPM. On top of the machine, there's an adjustable seat, tool holder, and drink holder for the operator's comfort and convenience. It's probably the closest thing to a hovercar that you can use at a construction site, and you could feel that joy for $9,834.99.
Greenworks MaximusZ 60-inch, 60-volt Cordless Electric Zero-Turn Mower
If you close your eyes and imagine a lawn mower, you probably have something pretty specific in mind. A four-wheeled contraption housing low-hanging spinning blades. It's probably red, and it probably has a blister-causing handle sticking up from the back. This is not that mower.
The MaximusZ Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower runs on battery power, delivers up to 31 horsepower, moves up to eight miles per hour, and can cut more than four acres with the included batteries (two 20Ah and four 8Ah). It features adaptive traction control to help keep the mower under control on slopes up to 15 degrees, the rear hitch can tow up to 300 pounds for pulling trailers or attachments, and you can adjust the cutting height between 1.5 and 4.5 inches.
The seat has adjustable suspension with foldable armrests and lumbar support. It also has USB-A and USB-C charging ports and two cupholders for the operator's comfort. You could have the ultimate mowing experience for $6,999.99.
Bulldog Winch 20k Hydraulic Winch
A winch is a machine that coils a rope or wire around a barrel to pull or hoist heavy loads. You can find them on sailboats where they help to control the sails. You can also find them inside elevators and on the back of tow trucks. Remember when Dennis Nedry got his vehicle stuck and got gobbled up by a Dilophosaurus? He was trying to winch himself to safety. Pretty much anytime you need to move or hoist a heavy load, a winch could help you out.
This 20k hydraulic winch from Bulldog Winch attaches to a work truck and has a capacity of up to 20,000 pounds. A heavy-duty steel frame offers improved strength, and the hydraulic system offers improved performance over electric counterparts. It's a professional-grade tool for pulling heavy loads, with a $6,079.99 price tag to match. It's the sort of thing a professional tow truck driver might need, probably more powerful than most of us need.
EMAX 14 HP, 20 gallon 2-Stage Industrial 3-in-1 Air Compressor, Generator and Welder
As the name suggests, the EMAX 14 horsepower 20 gallon 2-Stage Industrial 3-in-1 Air Compressor, Generator and Welder is three machines in one. It offers a 5,000-watt gas generator with one 240-volt and two 120-volt outlets, an air compressor, and a DC 190A welder.
It looks sort of like a motorcycle with the wheels ripped off, but it's actually a truck-mounted machine that can power electrical and pneumatic tools as well as allow you to weld on the fly at the jobsite. Powered by a 14-horsepower CH440 Commercial Command PRO series gas engine and a 5-horsepower two-stage cast iron pressure-lubed inline pump. Two 20-gallon ASME tanks provide a total of 40 gallons of air storage and the compressor can produce a maximum of 175 PSI at 17 cubic feet per minute (CFM).
The EMAX compressor, generator, and welder is a multipurpose machine that could solve many problems on the job site, but you'll pay a pretty penny ($6,074.99) for the privilege.
Brave 4,400 CFM Gas Truck Loader
Raking up the leaves, branches, and other debris out of your yard is just the beginning of the autumn yard maintenance process. In many cases, once you've got the dried leaves all piled up (and after you've jumped into the piles a few times), you still have to scoop them into trash bags for disposal.
The Brave 4,400 CFM gas truck loader is essentially a leaf vacuum you can attach to a truck or trailer to suck up and shred yard debris. The loader has an intake hose 10 inches in diameter, leading to an 18-inch impeller. As leaves and debris pass through, the impeller shreds them into smaller pieces that compress more easily. The manufacturer estimates that shredding the leaves lets you pack 12 times as much debris into each bag.
If you hook the loader up to a truck or trailer, it will send shredded debris out of the 7-inch by 7-inch discharge chute and into the bed for transport and disposal. Alternatively, if you want to create mulch or start a compost pile, you can also eject shredded debris right back onto the ground.
Maxim Rear Tine Tiller
Hard, compacted soil isn't the easiest to plant in or the most productive, which is why people have been turning the soil for ages. There are various non-powered tillers, from handheld tillers that look like small rakes, tillers with rotors covered in spikes, and hand-turned tillers that look like pogo sticks with fangs on the bottom. No matter what they look like, they all try to do pretty much the same job: disturb and mix up the soil.
Also known as a cultivator, tillers dig into and mix up the soil to aerate and loosen the dirt to prepare for planting. The Maxim rear tine hydraulic tiller features dual rotating tines, a heavy-duty engine guard, and easy access to the hydraulic filter. It's a commercial-grade piece of equipment designed for use by professionals.
It seems especially useful if you've got a large space or especially tough ground that needs tilling, but your garden better be profitable because the tiller costs $5,799.99. If you're an ordinary person with an ordinary backyard garden, you can probably get by with one of the various hand trowels on the market.
Brave Reversible Plate Compactor
If you've ever used your feet to stomp down a walking path through freshly fallen snow, then you have some sense of what a plate compactor does. The BravePro 20-inch reversible plate compactor compresses materials in the same way your foot compresses snow, but it does so with much more power.
That extra power makes it useful for compacting denser materials than snow, like sand, gravel, clay, and other cohesive soils. It delivers 6.5 horsepower and up to 6,744 pounds of force. It switches between forward and reverse motions for compacting in places where maneuvering is difficult.
They can be used to make sure the ground is compact and to level the terrain before building projects. A cast iron vibrator assembly and isolated vibration handle work together to reduce vibrations felt by the user, and the handle folds at 45 and 90 degrees for transportation and storage between jobs. It can crush, compress, or compact pretty much anything you put in front of it, but it'll cost you $5,666.99.
SIMPSON 5,000 PSI 5 GPM Gas Cold Water SuperPro Roll-Cage Pressure Washer
Kids who play with squirt guns sometimes grow up to be adults without losing their hunger for blasting things with pressurized water. If you want more power than the modern water pistol can offer, a pressure washer can provide a similar thrill without the limitations of childhood. You've seen pressure washers before, but probably not like this.
The SIMPSON 5,000 PSI pressure washer has a 50-foot rubber hose strong enough to handle up to 8,000 PSI, plenty strong enough to handle the washer's 5,000 PSI operating pressure. The washer is powered by a Honda GX690 engine and features 10-inch premium pneumatic tires for traveling over uneven terrain.
It also comes with an ergonomic spray gun and lance attachments, several nozzles, and a two-liter fuel tank. The SIMPSON 5,000 PSI pressure washer is a professional-grade power washer for tough jobs, with a $5,499.99 price tag to match.
California Air Tools 4 HP, 20-gallon Ultra Quiet and Oil-Free Air Compressor with Air Dryer
Air compressors are common pieces of equipment in the workshop and at home, especially if you have pneumatic tools. You can get an ordinary compressor for a few hundred dollars, or you can get one of the fanciest air compressors you've ever seen, for $5,449.99.
California Air Tools Ultra Quiet & Oil-Free Air Compressor delivers up to 130 PSI and comes with a bunch of extra hardware to pull moisture out of the air. The compressor is housed in a soundproofed steel cabinet to reduce noise to 65 decibels. The compressor stands 39 inches tall, 31 inches long, 46 inches wide, and weighs 370 pounds.
Four exhaust fans remove air from the cabinet and remove water vapor from the air to help protect sensitive equipment. Then it uses an aftercooler and dryer to dry the air from the compressor. Two latching door handles provide easy access to the air compressor for maintenance, and it can run continuously for up to 60 minutes, depending on how much air you're pushing.
Maxim Brush Cutter
The Maxim brush cutter is like a lawn mower that got hit by a gamma-ray blast and went into "Hulk" mode. An ordinary mower is really only intended for cutting grass, weeds, and other common lawn plants. The Maxim brush cutter, by contrast, chews up almost everything in its path as you push it across the landscape.
The brush cutter has steel blades and clears an area roughly 30 inches across. It's powered by a GXV390 Honda engine, has twist handle controls for forward and reverse modes, and enhanced traction control. In addition to grass and ordinary brush, this machine can cut through sapling trunks up to two inches thick. Most regular folks can probably get by with an ordinary lawn mower, but if you've got more serious growth to deal with, this $4,999.99 brush cutter might be a handy way to save yourself some time and effort.
MudMixer Heavy Duty Portable Continuous Concrete Mixer
The average person's experience with concrete, if they have any experience at all, probably doesn't extend much further than mixing Quikrete in a bucket. The MudMixer heavy-duty portable continuous concrete mixer, part of the MudMixer E-Series, is designed to assist in mixing up concrete, mortar, or stucco.
It features flat-free tires and a heavy-duty 14-gauge steel body, just 27.5 inches wide. That's narrow enough to fit through the average fence gate so you can get into the backyard without tearing anything out. Once in position, the outflow pivots 330 degrees, so you can place material wherever you need it.
It can handle more than forty 80-pound bags an hour and has an integrated bag opener. If that's not enough, you can add an optional hopper and chute extension to increase your capacity. Upgraded safety features include a chute flap and an enhanced chute guard. Adjustable water flow lets you keep your materials at your desired consistency. The manufacturer's description claims it lets a single person do a job that would normally take three or four people, and it'll only cost you $3,699.99.