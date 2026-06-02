14 High-End Equipment You Can Find At Tractor Supply

Most of the time, when you go to the hardware store or online tool retailer, you can find some affordable tools and get out the door without getting yourself into too much financial trouble. That said, if you wanted to spend some serious money at your local hardware store, you could burn almost six figures with just the equipment on the following list.

If you happen to be decking out a secret lair or professional workshop with a collection of high-end equipment, we've gathered some of the most expensive equipment available from your local Tractor Supply (or the company's online storefront).

Note that what you're about to read is intended as purely educational, not as a buying guide or a list of suggestions. While there might be some correlation between cost and quality, that doesn't mean you need to go out and buy the most expensive things on the store shelves. Instead, do a little digital window shopping with this list of 14 high-end pieces of equipment you can find at Tractor Supply.