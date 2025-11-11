These Are The Best Snow Blowers Under $1,000, According To Consumer Reports
The best time to upgrade your snow blower (or upgrade to a snow blower if you're still manually using a shovel) is before the first snowfall of the winter. Of course, you don't want to rush into things and just buy the first one you can get your hands on, especially since they don't come cheap. Ideally, you'll want a vetted, high-quality snow blower, which is why resources like Consumer Reports can be very useful. The nonprofit organization puts all kinds of tools and equipment through its paces, combining expert testing and owner feedback into straightforward metrics that make it easier to see which device might be right for you.
If you're on a budget and worried that the best snow blowers are going to be the most expensive, rest assured that there are still options available under $1,000 that Consumer Reports not only finds to work well, but outright recommends. Even better, these options span a range of different kinds of blowers, in case you have a preference. The product comes in various types and there are differences between single-stage, 2-stage, and 3-stage snow blowers. You won't really find any two- or three-stage options under $1,000, though, since they're more powerful and expensive, offering additional components to the auger that can clear ice and throw snow up to 50 feet.
However, there are also electric snow shovels under $1,000 that CR recommends, which have become a popular alternative to blowers over the past few years. That's especially for those dealing with smaller properties or less severe winters. Here's a closer look at the best snow blowers under $1,000 according to Consumer Reports — you'll quickly notice that one brand dominates the list.
Toro 60V Max 21-inch Power Clear e21 Single-Stage
Just as with other outdoor equipment like trimmers, blowers, and lawn mowers, battery technology has advanced enough to allow for cordless electric snow blowers that are as practical and powerful as gas-powered equivalents. What's notable, though, is that even the best of these still rank generally lower on Consumer Reports' list than other types of blowers, including gas and electric snow shovels. The latter are powered the same as electric blowers, but because they're intended for lighter duty, they make better use of current battery technology.
That said, the Toro 60V Max 21-inch Power Clear e21 Single-Stage Snow Blower (Model: 39901) ranks better than all other battery-powered single-stage blowers, which use an auger but no impeller fan or accelerator. It may not rank as highly as other types because it takes longer to clear snow, but it's still a cut-above other cordless electric options and has a reasonable price, unlike some. Its list price is $729, though Toro is currently offering it for $629. It comes with a three-year limited warranty.
Toro says the 60V Max 21-inch Power Clear e21 is designed for medium-sized driveways and can handle 2 to 6 inches of snow at a time. Its Power Edge auger is made entirely of steel, and the blower can throw wet and heavy snow up to 40 feet. The machine utilizes a quick-turn chute with a hand grip that allows you to more easily aim where you want to discharge the snow from behind. You can also lock the discharge chute in place. Powered by a brushless motor and Toro's Flex-Force 7.5 Ah battery, the blower can clear a 12-car driveway on a single charge. User reviews are in line with CR's findings, with owners highlighting its ease-of-use and dependability.
Toro 21-inch Power Clear 821 QZE
Gas blowers may release noxious fumes and are arguably more cumbersome to keep fueled and maintained, but they're still popular as battery-powered blowers can't quite deliver the same power just yet — at least not without getting prohibitively expensive. According to Consumer Reports, the Toro 21-inch Power Clear 821 QZE Snow Blower (Model: 38757) is currently the best single-stage gas snow blower you can find for under $1,000. It's not a huge surprise that Toro boasts the best single-stage mowers in both the gas and battery categories, as it tops SlashGear's list of the best snow blower brands in general. In fact, the runner-up on CR's list for gas-powered single stage blowers is also a Toro — the Toro Power Clear 721 R-C (model 38754).
The Toro 21-inch Power Clear 821 QZE Snow Blower has an MSRP of $979, but Lowe's is currently selling it for $50 less (Toro offers a two-year full warranty.) The machine is powered by a 252 cc, 4-cycle OHV engine that's capable of throwing snow up to 40 feet, equivalent to the brand's best-ranked battery-powered single-stage blowers built to handle medium driveways blanketed with 2 to 9 inches of snow. Its auger is equipped with curved paddles that shreds snow as it collects it, helping to reduce clogs.
The blower includes an adjustable discharge chute that you can quickly aim and lock into place. Despite being gas-powered, it has a simple electric button start and offers Toro's Power Propel design that makes it easier to push. Its compact design also makes it easier to store. That said, some users don't love its design, while others say it struggles with wet snow. Overall, though, it's rated very highly by Toro customers, who highlight its performance and dependability as strong attributes.
Greenworks 80V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel
If you've got a smaller property and/or deal with generally lighter snow, an electric snow shovel may be more practical to use than a full snow blower. While not as powerful as the latter — especially two- and three-stage models — it's still a lot easier than physically removing snow with a manual shovel. Plus, electric snow shovels are generally less expensive than blowers, so finding a high-quality option under $1,000 isn't as tricky.
Consumer Reports named the Greenworks 80V 12-inch Cordless Snow Shovel (Model: 2600602) its best power snow shovel under $1,000 after testing various options. In fact, it gave the electric shovel a higher overall score than any of the best snow blowers under $1,000 on its list, including more powerful two–stage models. As CR puts it, "The Greenworks packs a serious punch for such a small tool." That's pretty impressive considering the device is available for less than $350. That includes a 2 Ah battery and charger, no less.
The machine offers a 12-inch clearing path and can remove snow that's 6 inches deep. The machine runs on Greenworks 80V battery, which can power the shovel as it clears a two to four car driveway on a single charge. This powerful battery may be the ace up the Greenworks' hole and can run over 75 other cordless tools from the brand — including the lawn mower with the best battery life you can buy. The electric shovel includes an adjustable second handle that allows you to use it two-handed with less back strain. However, some owners still think the machine could be more comfortable to use — it's one of the weakest points in its otherwise strong user reviews. However, it gets top marks for its quality and value.
You won't find quality two-stage or three-stage snow blowers for under $1,000
For more serious snowfall, two-stage and three-stage blowers offer better removal than single-stage models. The former includes an impeller fan, as does the latter, which also adds an accelerator component for even stronger snow removal capabilities. Naturally, these are more expensive than single-stage options, and Consumer Reports says it hasn't tested any two- or three-stage models available for less than $1,000.
However, CR still includes a couple of two-stage options on its list of best snow blowers for less than $1,000, despite them not actually being that cheap. Its highest-rated two-stage snow blower that is close to that price is the Toro Power Max 826 OAE (Model: 37799), which is available from Lowe's for $1,199. If you've got wiggle room in your budget and expect to deal with medium-to-heavy snow, you may find it worth spending a little bit more for a two-stage blower more equipped for winter weather.
The Toro Power Max 826 OAE uses the same 252cc, 4-cycle OHV engine as the top-ranked single-stage 821 QZE but can throw snow further — up to 45 feet. Like the latter, it has a push button start, anti-clogging design, and LED lighting. It also has a joystick to adjust the chute and deflector. Resting on 15-inch tires, the blower is self-propelled and offers 6-speed control, as well as two reverse speeds. Lowe's customers rate the mower an average 4.6 out of five, supporting CR's findings that the two-stage mower is high-quality despite its lower price. These users praise its maneuverability and say it performs well at handling heavy, wet snow. However, a few owners mention that the discharge chute won't remain locked in place.