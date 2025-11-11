These Are The Best Snow Blowers Under $1,000, According To Consumer Reports

The best time to upgrade your snow blower (or upgrade to a snow blower if you're still manually using a shovel) is before the first snowfall of the winter. Of course, you don't want to rush into things and just buy the first one you can get your hands on, especially since they don't come cheap. Ideally, you'll want a vetted, high-quality snow blower, which is why resources like Consumer Reports can be very useful. The nonprofit organization puts all kinds of tools and equipment through its paces, combining expert testing and owner feedback into straightforward metrics that make it easier to see which device might be right for you.

If you're on a budget and worried that the best snow blowers are going to be the most expensive, rest assured that there are still options available under $1,000 that Consumer Reports not only finds to work well, but outright recommends. Even better, these options span a range of different kinds of blowers, in case you have a preference. The product comes in various types and there are differences between single-stage, 2-stage, and 3-stage snow blowers. You won't really find any two- or three-stage options under $1,000, though, since they're more powerful and expensive, offering additional components to the auger that can clear ice and throw snow up to 50 feet.

However, there are also electric snow shovels under $1,000 that CR recommends, which have become a popular alternative to blowers over the past few years. That's especially for those dealing with smaller properties or less severe winters. Here's a closer look at the best snow blowers under $1,000 according to Consumer Reports — you'll quickly notice that one brand dominates the list.