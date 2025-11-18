Yes, Tractor Supply Has A Trailer Rental Service - How It Works And Pricing
If you're past the age of 25 or so and need to move some furniture or a stack of boxes, you may find that your friends are less willing to loan you their truck or their hard work in return for a few slices of pizza. Or maybe you're at work on a home improvement project and need a trailer for an afternoon to haul wood or mulch, or you're moving your child into a dorm and your SUV just isn't large enough to hold everything they're insisting on bringing to college.
Whatever your reason for needing a utility trailer, you don't necessarily have to run out to buy one, especially if it's something you won't use often. Even a small trailer can cost hundreds of dollars to purchase, which is why you may want to consider renting one. In addition to saving some money, you also won't have to worry about storing it.
Tractor Supply, with stores in 48 states, isn't just a budget-friendly option for tools – it can be a convenient and inexpensive place to rent a utility trailer. Services are limited, with only one size trailer available, but the price is right. Rates start at $14.99, and you don't have to reserve ahead of time.
What to consider when renting from Tractor Supply
On its website, Tractor Supply only advertises one size trailer for rent, a 6x10 utility trailer with open sides. If you need a different size, you can try calling your local store to see if they have additional sizes available. The 6x10 trailer can be rented hourly or for up to seven days. It costs $14.99 for four hours or $24.99 for eight hours. Tractor Supply does not advertise a separate daily rate, and the advertised prices do not include tax.
Before you rent a trailer from Tractor Supply, be sure that you have a vehicle that is capable of towing it. The 6x10 trailer comes in aluminum with a payload capacity of 2,250 pounds or steel with a payload capacity of 2,040 pounds. Both trailers have a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 2,990 pounds. The trailers have two-inch couplers and four-way flat wiring connectors. You also may want to explore potential accessories that could improve your towing experience.
Unfortunately, if you're under the age of 21, Tractor Supply will not rent you a trailer, so you may have to ask a friend or parent to help out. Renters must also return the trailer to the store they rented it from, and they must present a valid U.S. driver's license and proof of auto insurance. Finally, remember that the utility trailers are available on a first come, first served basis.