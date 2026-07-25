5 Mini Tools You Can Get At Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co. has come a long way since its founding as a mail-order tractor parts business back in 1938. Not only has the company become a publicly-traded commodity, but its range of offerings has extended well beyond just the gear you'd expect given its name. In fact, it might be easier to find products in your local Tractor Supply Co. these days that have nothing to do with tractors than those that do.
Tractor Supply Co. sells everything from pet supplies and home improvement gear to clothing and sports equipment. The retailer does, of course, still offer plenty of products fit for use on the farm and the machines you need to work them. TSC also sells plenty of tools that most of your average home owners might be wise to keep on hand to tackle smaller projects around the house.
"Smaller" is a bit of a key word there too, as some of those projects might require the use of tools that are designed to work in tighter quarters. Tractor Supply Co. actually does carry several miniature versions of certain tools that should suffice when you find yourself starved for space. Here are a few miniature tools you can buy from TSC that could be helpful on the home front.
JobSmart 300 Lm. Mini Flashlight Combo
Whether you're working in a dark basement or crawl space, or looking for a little illumination amid an unexpected power outage, a good flashlight is absolutely invaluable. These can also be bulky items to carry around if you don't have a lot of room to move, however, and they take up space when you tuck them away inside tool bags or emergency kits. Ditto for glove boxes and packs you might use while navigating trails or caves when out in the wild.
That's why it pays to keep a mini flashlight around, assuming the device can deliver enough light for your needs. JobSmart may have you covered there with its Mini 300 Lumens model, which Tractor Supply Co. is currently selling for $5.99. That sticker price includes not one but two of the miniature lights.
At just 4.33 inches in length, each of these flashlights, which come in red and black, should be small enough to fit in many pant or shirt pockets. The AAA-battery-powered torches pack plenty of light too, with their 3-watt beams covering some 365-feet of space. Users can also select between low, high, and strobe modes. TSC shoppers appear to be pretty happy with the miniature JobSmart flashlights as well, rating them at a solid 4.8 stars in the company's online outlet while praising them for their size, brightness, and, of course, price point.
Mini Pliers Set
If you were to assemble a collection of essential tools for your home tool kit, you would undoubtedly include at least one set of standard pliers. There are, of course, several other styles of that essential tool that might come in handy as well. If you're looking for a set of pliers that won't take up too much room in your tool kit, Tractor Supply Co. has a miniature 5-piece pack that should fit the bill.
That set includes five pint-sized versions of common pliers, including 5-inch long-nosed, 4-inch diagonal, 4-inch end-cut, 5-inch locking, and 5-inch bent long-nosed pliers. Each of those pliers is made from steel for increased durability. Most are also fit with comfort grip handles, save for the locking model. The set also comes with a miniature TSC-branded storage bucket that secures the pliers when they're not in use.
Perhaps best of all, the Tractor Supply Co. miniature pliers kit is currently selling for just $11.99. The set is well thought of by TSC shoppers too, with some 18 reviewers rating it 4.9 stars out of 5. Value for price paid is a big selling point for several of those reviewers, who also note that the set is durable and fit for use on any number of small projects around the house.
Mossy Oak Mini Folding Knife
Like a set of pliers, a good cutting tool is one of those things that homeowners might find handy for any number of DIY jobs around the house. Finding a good utility knife is hardly difficult these days, as the market is flush with blades from a myriad of major manufacturers. Mossy Oak is not a name you're likely to see listed among those majors, but if you're shopping for a small blade through Tractor Supply Co. that's easy to carry along in a pocket from one task to the next, the Mossy Oak folding knife is worth a look.
Cost is one of the big reasons to take a look at this knife, as TSC is selling a pair of the blades for a cool $14.99. Each of those locking blades is 1.5 inches in length and made from a durable black oxide stainless steel. These blades easily fold over into a stainless steel handle, which comes in either black or pink. They are both fitted with carabiner clips and a bottle opener, too.
As far as the user ratings go for these knives, they boast a perfect 5-star score from folks who bought them through TSC. While that number was based on just seven customer reviews as of this writing, it's hard to ignore that no one has reported anything but satisfaction in the knife's design, durability, and cutting ability.
JobSmart Mini Tool Chest
As you're collecting these mini tools, you will eventually need to find a place to safely store them. In most cases, a full-sized tool box will more than suffice. If you're not looking to stow your minis in there with all your normal tools, however, a chest befitting their smaller stature may be a more logical storage option.
Tractor Supply Co. is as good a place as any to shop for a mini tool box, with the retailer featuring a 2-drawer model from JobSmart among its various miniaturized items. The 4.6-star-rated tool chest measures just 10.83 inches in width, 6.22 inches in height and 5.91 inches in depth, making it a legit space saver in your garage or home workshop. It's also made from powder-coated steel to protect it from the sorts of bumps and dings you'd expect in those types of spaces.
The miniature tool box also features two full-extension drawers fit with magnetized closing mechanisms, as well as an additional storage compartment built into the top. While the one pictured here is blue, the chest is also available in red, black, or pink. As for what customers like about the mini tool chest, they say it's ideal for storing everything from Allen wrenches to 3D printing gear. Some even use it as a jewelry box. At $19.99, this mini tool kit is a pretty cost-effective way to keep your small gear and precious items safe from harm wherever you set it up.
Litheli 20V Cordless Mini Chainsaw
We previously noted that Tractor Supply Co. features several powered tools among its various offerings, and the retailer has some miniaturized versions of those tools as well. We're featuring the Litheli Mini Chainsaw primarily because a chainsaw is one of those tools that virtually any homeowner will likely need at some point in time. Still, if you're not experienced with a chainsaw, wielding a full-sized cutter can be a little intimidating.
It might be smart to instead ease into the powered cutting game with a miniature version. Mini chainsaws are generally easier to manage and can handle most smaller cutting jobs you throw at them. According to YouTuber Techillusion EN, this 6-inch, 20V brushless model performed well compared to cutters from some of the bigger manufacturers. This $89.99 kit also includes one 20V battery and the charger you'll need to keep it primed and ready for action.
To date, only three TSC shoppers have chimed in on their purchase, and none wrote actual reviews of the mini Litheli chainsaw. The cutter has, however, been well-enough rated through other retail outlets, where customers have praised it for its design, cutting power, and efficiency. Some did, however, write about long charging times for the battery, as well as potential durability concerns.