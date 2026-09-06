15 DeWalt Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026

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The DeWalt tool experience is one that professionals overwhelmingly reach for in their daily grind. This brand prioritizes quality functionality and feature-rich tool designs. Where DeWalt stumbles in head-to-head comparisons with competing power tool makers like Milwaukee or Makita is in its pricing. You'll often find DeWalt gear slightly more expensive than its primary competitor, Milwaukee. Compared with other solid tool brands that litter garages and toolboxes (like Ridgid, Hercules, or Metabo HPT, all brands with exclusivity in different hardware stores), DeWalt tools tend to sit at a notably higher price point that may not always feel worth the expense for a casual DIYer.

However, where there's a thriving tool marketplace and the dreams of big things within your next project, there will always be a wishlist. This ultimate, imagined setup helps keep you coming back to the drawing board to think up exciting new projects that can make your home or workspace more enticing, productive, or comfortable. These 15 tools from DeWalt are all quality inclusions that can fit right at home in any tool user's arsenal, and many are actually surprisingly more affordable than you might initially expect.