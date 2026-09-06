15 DeWalt Tools To Add To Your Wishlist In 2026
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The DeWalt tool experience is one that professionals overwhelmingly reach for in their daily grind. This brand prioritizes quality functionality and feature-rich tool designs. Where DeWalt stumbles in head-to-head comparisons with competing power tool makers like Milwaukee or Makita is in its pricing. You'll often find DeWalt gear slightly more expensive than its primary competitor, Milwaukee. Compared with other solid tool brands that litter garages and toolboxes (like Ridgid, Hercules, or Metabo HPT, all brands with exclusivity in different hardware stores), DeWalt tools tend to sit at a notably higher price point that may not always feel worth the expense for a casual DIYer.
However, where there's a thriving tool marketplace and the dreams of big things within your next project, there will always be a wishlist. This ultimate, imagined setup helps keep you coming back to the drawing board to think up exciting new projects that can make your home or workspace more enticing, productive, or comfortable. These 15 tools from DeWalt are all quality inclusions that can fit right at home in any tool user's arsenal, and many are actually surprisingly more affordable than you might initially expect.
Atomic 20V One Handed Compact Reciprocating Saw
Plenty of power tool users will already have a reciprocating saw in their collection. However, there's always room for a new variation of this versatile cutting tool and demolition support system. The Atomic 20-Volt One Handed Compact Reciprocating Saw is a scaled down model that's specifically designed to be used with one hand. This allows for greater control over the workpiece with your off hand as well as delivering a lighter tool body that offers better flexibility and maneuverable functionality. The tool is notably compact and weighs in at just over three pounds with a 12 ½-inch length. This smaller body doesn't diminish its cutting capacity, however. It offers a ⅝-inch stroke length and a variable speed control ranging up to 2,800 strokes per minute.
The tool features a keyless blade change function and retains the classic ability in saws of its type to shear through wood, metal, pipe, and numerous other materials without skipping a beat. It's available at Home Depot for $129, making it an approachable option in all regards.
15 Amp Benchtop Planer
DeWalt's 15-Amp Benchtop Planer is a classic woodworking tool, and this is one of the most visible options you'll find when looking to achieve consistent thickness and flat sides across boards. The benchtop planer is powered by a robust 15-amp motor and delivers a 10,000 RPM cutterhead speed with a three-blade setup for longer life and a pristine cut quality. The tool also utilizes a two-speed gearbox that allows for feed rates at either 96 or 179 cuts per inch, giving you greater control over the finished product in the process. The cutterheads' automatic carriage lock minimizes its movement and helps to reduce snipe on the ends of boards without user intervention.
The tool is $659 at Lowe's, but it's a high-quality option for processing lumber in your own garage or workshop, and it can be an instrumental upgrade for your woodworking skill and the finished results you achieve in a wide variety of projects. The tool also features a 19 ¾-inch cast aluminum base that delivers twice the rigidity of a standard 10-inch base found in typical models. This results in a more consistent cut and better end results on the whole.
FlexVolt 60V 7 1/4-Inch Worm Drive Circular Saw
Circular saws aren't ever going to be considered niche, but the FlexVolt 60V 7 ¼-Inch Worm Drive Circular Saw is somewhat unique in its approach. This is a new addition to DeWalt's lineup, and it's already making a splash with buyers who have largely given it excellent ratings. The tool can be found at Home Depot for $329 and runs on the brand's high-end 60-volt battery platform. It delivers 5,800 RPM with a maximum 90-degree cut depth rated at just under 2 ½ inches.
The tool's worm drive layout is another feature that should turn heads. This is frequently the saw style that professional framers opt for when shopping for a new tool. The model places the blade on the left side of the motor (and a little farther forward to create a longer overall balance) instead of the typical layout with it stacked on the right, giving you a clear line of sight over the tool as you make a cut. It also features an integrated dust blower, a rafter hook, and an electronic brake, rounding out a premium tool that oozes power.
20V 12-Inch Battery Powered Chainsaw Kit
The 20-Volt 12-Inch Battery Powered Chainsaw Kit is listed at Home Depot with a 5.0Ah battery and charger for $199. This small-scale cutting solution is designed for routine yard cleanup and a range of light-duty land clearance and cutting tasks. It features a top-handle design that runs around the tool for enhanced gripping capabilities that support numerous cutting demands. There's also a hand guard at the top of the tool, and its bar is designed with a low-kickback function to boost the tool's safety features, which is a nice touch on a classically dangerous power tool.
The saw can handle limbs up to 10 inches thick, and it naturally operates without gas, meaning it can even be used indoors if necessary, since there are no emissions to worry about. The tool also requires less overall maintenance than a gas alternative and offers a fast and efficient startup procedure. Its low price tag for an important outdoor power tool that comes with kit additions sets it apart.
20V XR 3.25-Inch Handheld Planer
An electric planer replaces the hand plane you may have used on previous jobs to flatten workpieces or trim off the ends of a component ahead of installation. DeWalt's 20-Volt XR 3.25-Inch Handheld Planer makes rapid work of these tasks, and it's listed at Lowe's for $259 with the addition of two DeWalt batteries included as a free promotion (ending 10/16). The planer can take shavings with a cut depth as shallow as 1/256 of an inch (1/100 of a millimeter) and as aggressive as 5/64-inch (2 millimeters) depths. This allows it to serve as a very light material removal option or cover decently paced cutting for faster stock flattening.
The tool's body is designed with a precision-machined set of aluminum shoes on the front and back ends that produce parallel cuts, and the front shoe also features a groove that allows it to create edge chamfers. For precision woodworking and custom builds for your renovation projects, there are few specialty power tools as useful as this solution.
6 Gallon 165 PSI Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor
DeWalt's 6-Gallon 165 PSI Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor is a good choice for a DIYer looking to get into the air tools marketplace. There are lots of exciting brands that make quality pneumatic tools, and DeWalt offers a few additions to this segment of the power tool arena. Specifically, the brand's compressors are good quality and tend to get high ratings from owners. Notably, this model is slightly larger than the one I recently invested in personally, and it operates at a higher maximum PSI rating while also sporting a very similar price tag. The compressor's dimensions make it portable and easy to store in a corner of the garage, and it's listed at Home Depot for $169.
The tool runs with a one-turn regulator that makes dialing in your pressure setting quick and easy. It's also relatively quiet, as far as air compressors go, producing 78.5 dBA for a more comfortable working environment. This is especially valuable in garage and workshop settings where the indoor nature of the workspace can create a sound trap.
StealthSonic Quiet 16 Gallon 6 1/2 Horsepower Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
Shop-vacs come in many sizes and power ratings, but if you're looking for an upgrade to add to your wishlist, why not overshoot the specific needs you're looking to fulfill in the present moment. This is a tool category that often grows as you progress in the complexity and scope of your projects, so there will frequently be a concurrent need to scale up support elements like this. Jumping ahead of your current usage load will make the tool a high performer in your workshop for longer.
With this in mind, the DeWalt StealthSonic Quiet 16 Gallon 6 ½ Horsepower Corded Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum is a natural pick. It's listed for $179 at Lowe's and features a top-of-the-line capacity and airflow rating to support cleaning requirements in the present and more demanding jobs that are sure to follow. The tool sits on four swivel casters and features a strong carrying handle on top. It delivers significant power through a 6 ½ horsepower motor for consistent suction power. It produces 65 dBA for quiet operation that's sure to be a crowd-pleaser in any confined workspace.
15 Amp 10-Inch Jobsite Table Saw with Rolling Stand
Table saws offer versatile cutting functions, from supporting long rip cuts to acting as a miter tool for angled and cross-cutting jobs. The saw's design allows you to leave it engaged, making multiple passes with a workpiece for a faster workflow when trying to replace a dado stack with a single blade or performing repeat cuts against a jig or fence setup.
Plenty of renovators will have a table saw at their disposal, but many, myself included, work with a less-than-ideal starter model. The 15 Amp 10-Inch Jobsite Table Saw with Rolling Stand is the next iteration in a renovator or woodworker's voyage into using better tools that can enhance precision, enjoyment, and even safety. This model comes with a rolling stand that makes mobility significantly easier. It also operates with an extendable arm to support larger boards. IIt reaches a maximum blade speed of 4,800 RPM and delivers up to a 32 ½-inch rip capacity, shearing through boards wider than a half sheet of plywood or OSB. The tool has enough power to manage hardwood cutting needs, and it features a telescoping rack-and-pinion fence for accuracy through any cut you might need to make.
Atomic 20V 23 Gauge Pin Nailer
Nailers come in many sizes (indicated by their gauge rating). The higher the number the smaller the nail the tool is designed to drive, allowing for finer detail work at the upper end of the spectrum and enhanced workholding power with lower gauge ratings. The Atomic 20-Volt 23 Gauge Pin Nailer serves a different purpose, adding key flexibility into the fastening elements you have on hand. The pin nailer drives the lightest-duty fasteners available, and this is an ideal option for hobby crafting or for holding delicate components in place while glue dries to provide the primary grip strength.
It's really only natural to pair a small nail up with a small-bodied tool, and so DeWalt's Atomic badge is a fitting addition to this piece of equipment. It's incredibly compact, weighing just a hair over four pounds, and the tool can drive fasteners ranging from ⅝ to 1 ½-inch lengths. This is a great option for securing trim work and other smaller components, adding tool-free depth adjustments and a jam release feature to the unit to complete its versatility and ease of use. It's available at Home Depot for $269.
20V Grease Gun
The grease gun is definitively within the specialty tool camp. However, this doesn't mean it can't be a good addition. The ability to easily grease parts and shoot lubrication into difficult-to-reach areas is a crucial upgrade opportunity for all sorts of mechanics and repairers. If you're mainly focused on building new things around the house, a grease gun might not be all that important, but it can play a role in servicing the tools you use to make those plans a reality, even if the tool doesn't take up residence in a primary role within your collection.
For mechanics and others who do actively work with grease and the like regularly, the 20-Volt Grease Gun is a cost-effective option that can make applying these compounds easier. It's priced at $199 at Lowe's. The tool delivers a top-end five-ounce per minute flow rate and can deliver a maximum of 10,000 PSI to push out even dense material. It can handle up to 16 cartridges per charge when paired with a standard 4.0Ah battery pack and features a 42-inch flexible hose alongside a variable-speed trigger.
20V 8-Inch Extendable Pole Saw
DeWalt's outdoor power catalog is pretty strong, offering plenty of important tools to home maintainers with lots of growth to manage. Lawn mowers, trimmers, and more are all standard fare, but the brand's 20-Volt 8-Inch Extendable Pole Saw, available for $169 at Home Depot, is a major force multiplier that truly belongs on a wishlist of new tools to eye ahead of the next season of lawn management. The saw operates with an 8-inch bar and chain, and delivers up to 96 cuts per charge. It features an extendable pole element that can support a total reach of 15 feet for cutting requirements far overhead.
The saw operates with an auto-oiling capability, making it easier to maintain. It also features a low kickback bar that helps you maintain control over the device even when cutting at elongated distances. The tool's roughly 8 ½-pound weight also makes it fairly easy to maneuver without developing too much fatigue.
MultiVolt Four-Port Fast Battery Charger
A charger won't typically make a big impression on a list of gear that tool users should get excited about, yet this charging solution is a genuinely big deal. Power equipment that can serve in multiple roles helps cut down on unnecessary spending, and it can be a major efficiency booster for those who frequently need to take their gear on the road to support mobile operations. The MultiVolt Four-Port Fast Battery Charger from DeWalt ($329 at Lowe's) features a robust handle for easy carrying, and it supports charging across all three of DeWalt's battery platforms.
The result is one notably fast charger to support all your battery recharging needs, rather than fiddling with a bunch of different chargers to keep all your power packs in operation. The tool delivers simultaneous charging with an eight-amp output to each port, and it delivers quick recharges for a range of batteries, including a full refresh for a 20-volt 4.0Ah battery in 40 minutes.
12V 100-Foot 3-Beam Self Leveling Laser Level (Green) with Construction Tripod
DeWalt's 12-Volt 100-Foot 3-Beam Self Leveling Laser Level (Green) with Construction Tripod is available as a bundle from Home Depot for $580 and includes a versatile stand element to help you get the most out of your laser level. This comes out to the same regular list price for the laser level kit on its own, giving you the stand essentially for free alongside the tool. The level operates with a green laser (as opposed to a red one), and it features an IP65 protection rating to support use in even the most demanding environments.
The laser kit comes with a case, charger, and 2.0Ah battery to support the tool. It offers a 360-degree laser line with three beams to deliver full room coverage and multiple planes for comprehensive leveling demands. It also features an integrated magnetic bracket that lets you attach it to metal surfaces for added functionality.
20V 8-Inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw
A $179 purchase at Home Depot, the 20-Volt 8-Inch Pruning Mini Chainsaw offers a robust cutting tool in a small package. This gives it serious maneuverability in tight areas around your bushes and other spaces in the garden that require powerful cutting capabilities but a delicate approach. The tool's 8-inch bar can handle a maximum cut diameter of six inches, which is plenty large for handling all manner of light to moderate duty cleanup tasks when pruning bushes, suburban tree growth, and more. The tool also weighs just over 4 ½ pounds, making it easy to carry around during a long day of yard work.
The saw uses an integrated tip guard to help maintain stability during upward cutting motions, and it's powered by a brushless motor that promises long life and solid power. There's also an auto-oil feature onboard the tool, as well as a wrench and a built-in storage area for the support tool.
1,600 Peak Amp Portable Jump Starter with Compressor and Power Bank
The 1,600 Peak Amp Portable Jump Starter with Compressor and Power Bank offers a raft of functions all built into a single piece of garage equipment. This tool can easily fit in a mobile tool set that lives in the trunk of your car to handle emergency needs, or it can be a multifaceted lifeline in the garage. The tool costs $169 at Home Depot and offers three key capabilities, including jump-starting cars, trucks, and SUVs (including vehicles with large V8 engines). The tool's 1,600 peak amp output is more than capable of getting even stubborn cars back on the road.
The tool also features a built-in air compressor that delivers 120 PSI, which offers more than enough pressure to fill tires and handle all manner of other needs, including pumping up sports balls or even air mattresses. The tool also provides backup power to charge your phone or other devices with a 25-watt PD USB-C port and a 15-watt USB-A port.
How we chose these tools
Each of these tools falls outside the typical gear a casual tool user likely already has in their garage. They can also play a pivotal role in expanding even an experienced DIYer's collection and capabilities. Each one has also been rated by at least 100 buyers, with an average feedback score of 4.3 stars out of 5 or better.