Every Major Air Tool Brand Ranked Worst To Best

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Pneumatic tools frequently go underrepresented in many DIYers' collections. They require an air compressor to operate, but once you find a reason to invest in one, you'll find all kinds of equipment that run on pressurized air instead of corded or battery power. Air tools are usually cheaper to buy and maintain than their electric counterparts. They also use fewer moving parts to perform the same operations, making them less prone to breakdowns or maintenance. As such, they are frequently the solution of choice for professionals who work in mechanics' garages or metalworking shops. That doesn't mean prosumers and other hobbyists can't get in on the action, though.

While many of my own hand tools are older, vintage implements, I myself recently invested in a portable air compressor to run 18 and 16 gauge nailers (similar numbers, but different tools entirely based on gauge ratings, or nail diameter sizes). The project went swimmingly and there's a good chance of the tool collection in my work shed growing with some new air tools added into the mix relatively soon. There are of course plenty of opinions on all sorts of tools' value to their users and all of these brands deliver quality tools that can perfectly serve their users.