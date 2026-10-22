15 Pickup Trucks With The Cheapest Maintenance Costs In 2026

Buying a truck in 2026 is one thing, but keeping it running without spending a fortune is a whole different game. With so many options on the market, from midsize pickups and full-size workhorses to all-electric models, choosing the right truck is about more than finding one that fits your needs. After all, just because a truck is built to handle years of hard work doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap to maintain.

Between routine oil changes, replacement parts, scheduled servicing, and unexpected repairs, costs can pile up fast, so this list focuses on maintenance and repair costs, not just the sticker prices that catch most buyers' eyes. Some trucks here are known for swapping air filters for just tens of dollars, others for lasting 15 years or more, and some for pushing well beyond 500,000 miles. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the trucks with some of the cheapest maintenance costs in 2026 and see which ones could help you keep more money in your pocket over the long haul.