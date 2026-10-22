15 Pickup Trucks With The Cheapest Maintenance Costs In 2026
Buying a truck in 2026 is one thing, but keeping it running without spending a fortune is a whole different game. With so many options on the market, from midsize pickups and full-size workhorses to all-electric models, choosing the right truck is about more than finding one that fits your needs. After all, just because a truck is built to handle years of hard work doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap to maintain.
Between routine oil changes, replacement parts, scheduled servicing, and unexpected repairs, costs can pile up fast, so this list focuses on maintenance and repair costs, not just the sticker prices that catch most buyers' eyes. Some trucks here are known for swapping air filters for just tens of dollars, others for lasting 15 years or more, and some for pushing well beyond 500,000 miles. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the trucks with some of the cheapest maintenance costs in 2026 and see which ones could help you keep more money in your pocket over the long haul.
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500s routinely pass the 174,000-mile threshold, with plenty of examples pushing well past 200,000 miles; the latest model starts around $41,095 before a $2,795 delivery charge, and maintenance costs across multiple sources suggest it won't wreck your budget long term.
KBB projects just $375 in its first year of purchase, but that bumps to $930 by year two before settling back to $476 in year three, with repair costs that year running a separate $411. CarEdge lines up something similar at $431 for year one, and at that stage, the odds of needing a serious fix are genuinely slimmer than its $906 bill in year five; by the ten-year mark, CarEdge projects $1,454.
Edmunds, on the other hand, estimates you'll spend as little as $285 in your first year, but by year five they project $992 in maintenance plus a $437 repair bill, which is higher than KBB's fifth-year maintenance figure of $685. To keep those projections low, change the oil and filter every 7,500 miles and replace the air filter before it reaches 30,000 miles.
Chevrolet Colorado
The Colorado first hit the market in 2004 under Chevy's badge, and over the years, it has held up well enough to last up to 13 years. According to KBB, first-year maintenance runs $845, but if that pattern continues, you could end up with a $957 maintenance bill in the fifth year.
CarEdge confirms this, with maintenance at roughly $433 in its first year, climbing to $632 in its third year. KBB still estimates repair costs at about $406 by year three, potentially reaching $676 by year five.
It's also worth noting that models around 2010, 2015, and 2022 are headaches and not worth considering, leaving you with models like the 2023 version, which runs at about $32,277 when shopping secondhand.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
If you want a Chevy that will clock over 250,000 miles, you can bank on the Silverado 1500, according to iSeeCars, but you will have to do your part. You will need to stick to the instructions and maintenance schedule, and as for price? CarEdge estimates around $698 per year overall.
Other sources like KBB also project maintenance costs over a five-year span: $375 in the first year, $930 by the second, $476 for the third, and $678 for the final year.
Edmunds also weighed in, starting maintenance at a lower $249 in the first year before landing at a similar $481 after two years. For repairs, you won't be billed more than $138 in your third year of ownership, and it will increase by roughly $192 the following year; after 60 months, repair spending could reach up to $481.
Ram 1500
Next is the Ram 1500, and it's been one of the most reliable trucks on the road for a solid decade. Price-wise, the 2026 model starts at $44,820 once you factor in the $2,795 delivery charge, which isn't pocket change, but the ownership costs afterward tend to even things out. In your first year, you're looking at about $222 in upkeep, with a 6% chance of needing a mechanic, depending on how hard you push the truck.
By the third year, those numbers could run around $457, and by the fifth, they could range from $450 to $495. During those times, repairs may come up, mostly in your third year at roughly $117, around $279 for four-year-olds, and $405 for five-year-olds, which could total $1,820 over five years.
Another annual expense to budget for is insurance, which runs around $2,388, because it pairs well with the 10-year powertrain protection, giving you a safety net if something unexpected happens.
Honda Ridgeline
Honda rolled out the Ridgeline in 2005 as a mid-sized family truck, and after four generations, it's still going strong. It can last up to 13 years, which is solid if you're buying a 2026 model for about $42,390 (plus $1,595 in delivery charges).
As for what it costs to keep one running, CarEdge pegs total ownership at $2,810 over five years, with first-year spending around $370 and the following year edging up to $425. That same $370 reappears in Edmunds' numbers, but here it represents the repair bill you can expect in your fifth year. Looking more closely at repairs, Edmunds estimates about $107 in the third year and roughly $730 over the full five years for the same 2026 model. To simplify, RepairPal rounds the price for any fix to about $502 per year.
Ford Ranger
Few small pickups have a résumé like the Ranger. Ford first sold it in 1983, and despite a six-year production hiatus somewhere in its six generations, it remains one of Ford's success stories. Part of the appeal has always been the roomy bed and loading area, plus the low cost of ownership, even used.
For running costs on fix-ups, RepairPal estimates you'll spend about $615 a year, depending on your driving habits and what you actually fix. Other estimates show a wider range: the first twelve-month plan runs from $176 (Edmunds) to $447 (CarEdge), and after two years that window shifts to $286 (Edmunds) to $651 (CarEdge).
Repairs for new models three years into ownership can run as low as $138 (Edmunds), but by the five-year mark they can stretch to around Edmunds' $481, which seems fair given the $33,550 price tag (before the $1,895 delivery charge).
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Since it debuted in 2021, the Santa Cruz has been redesigned only once, and even so, this five-seater still ranks among Hyundai's top models for off-roading. iSeeCars backs it up, reporting that nine in ten owners feel safe, along with standard coverage of up to 60,000 miles on the 2026 model. CarEdge also adds to that reassuring picture, estimating the odds of a severe problem costing more than $500 in your first year at only 2%.
On the maintenance side, the newest model starts light, with Edmunds expecting about $108 in the first year, then about $376 after three years of ownership. CarEdge sees those costs creep up to $538 in your fourth year and $645 at the five-year mark. Edmunds estimates repairs will fall to about $554 after five years of ownership, but KBB landed a little higher, suggesting you could spend almost $667 on repairs over the same stretch.
Ford F-150
Since its 1975 debut, the F-150 has become the happy medium for people who grew up around the smaller F-100 Ford discontinued and for drivers who don't want the heavier-duty F-250. Buying new in 2026 means paying as little as $37,290 for the latest trim, plus $2,795 in delivery fees; second-hand models typically sell for at least $26,478, according to iSeeCars.
Edmunds says keeping one on the road until 200,000 miles starts at $235 for the first twelve months, rises to about $331 at three years, and by the five-year mark, KBB expects it to reach $418. For repairs, you'll probably spend around $138 in the third year, even though there's a 6% chance of a part swap or fix; after that, the bill would climb to about $330 the following year and $481 by the time you're deep into the fifth.
Of course, every dependable truck has weak spots, and the F-150 has a few, like the faulty pulley in the engine's accessory belt system, which can run you at least $131 if you let it go.
Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick is a relatively new arrival, hitting the market in 2022, but it already seats five and offers solid practicality. It is one of the smartest picks for people looking for a compact truck without the hefty running costs that tend to come with bigger crew-cab models in 2026.
In its first year, the Maverick will cost around $214 in upkeep, according to Edmunds, while CarEdge puts it at about $501 the following year. After that, Edmunds estimates it will drop to $322 after three years, but CarEdge says maintenance costs could climb to around $788 after four years.
The good news is that some common maintenance jobs, like running checks on the engine and transmission control at around $90, don't necessarily break the bank; even swapping things like air filters can run you up to $110. Neither one is unusual for a pickup, but staying on top of them can save you from bigger bills later. It's also worth keeping a little room in the budget for unexpected repairs that could reach about $405, especially when the truck is around five years old.
GMC Canyon
The GMC Canyon replaced the Sonoma in 2004 and has since gone through three generations, starting as a compact pickup on the GMT 355 platform. The second generation grew into a midsize truck on the GMT 31XX, and when the third arrived in 2023, it avoided the hefty look of its full-size sibling while still adding engine and appearance upgrades.
That history matters because a Canyon can stay on the road for roughly 15 years, so you need to plan for a long stretch of upkeep. Fortunately, the number looks manageable: RepairPal suggests repair expenses will land around $548 per year, and there's a 97% chance no important part will fail in your first year, bringing it to about $398. The second year increases slightly, running about $458, according to CarEdge.
Chevrolet Silverado EV
Chevy introduced the Chevrolet Silverado to the fully electric market in 2024, and just two years later, the latest model can tow around 12,500 pounds thanks to its dual electric motors. The official range estimate starts as low as 286 miles, which is enough when you're planning short trips, but for the long ones, depending on the trim you own, the truck's front trunk is big enough for anything stretching as far as 1,060 miles if you don't plan to stop at all.
Living with an EV is a different experience: fewer mechanical parts to wear out, but more electrical components to monitor, especially the battery, even with the eight-year warranty. The best way to protect it is to avoid draining it below 20% and to charge it on a 240-volt home charger, topping off no higher than 80% each day. As for what it costs to keep it running, CarEdge has already pegged everything at around $411 for your first year and $470 for your second.
Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford launched the F-150 Lightning in 2022, then pulled the plug on it in 2025, after moving roughly 33,500 trucks off the lot the year before, which explains why used ones are so hard to find.
If you pick one up, just know that it comes with powertrain protection of nearly five years and battery coverage for roughly eight years, so before that coverage runs out, it's only smart to keep up with general maintenance and checks, especially on the battery, and a single visit, according to RepairPal, can cost you up to $72.
For a 2025 model, Edmunds puts costs at around $154 in the first year, then up to roughly $427 in the second. Costs should ease to $248 in the third year, then rise to around $300 in the fourth and $437 in the fifth. Repair spending comes later in ownership, and the same source also expects $127 once you've owned the truck for three years, $300 at the four-year mark, and $437 by the time you reach the fifth.
Toyota Tundra
After Toyota unveiled the Tundra as the T100's successor in 1998, the full-size truck went on sale in 2000, and after three generations, it has become one of the company's most dependable off-roaders. It's built for about 15 years of service, or more than 500,000 miles, but in a few rare cases, some owners have pushed theirs past a million.
Of course, racking up numbers like that takes plenty of upkeep over the long haul, though the truck's toughness keeps the bills lower than you might expect. On a 2026 model, Edmunds expects maintenance to cost only $33 in the first twelve months.
As for repairs, you may need some around the third year, which is why Edmunds estimates $124 at four years, $295 at five, and $431 at six. In other words, budget about $ 373 for maintenance and repairs once you're two years in, $455 by the time you've owned the truck for three years, and roughly $666 once the truck is five years old.
Toyota Tacoma
Since its 1995 debut, the Toyota Tacoma has built a reputation as a dependable midsize across four generations, and it has been a best-seller in its segment for 18 years, partly because buyers can choose from plenty of body types and trim setups to match how they use a truck. So, if you're shopping for a 2026 model, prices start at $34,290, plus a $1,745 destination charge.
However, buying a Tacoma is only half the story: if you want to log a million miles like other owners, you have to stay on top of your maintenance schedule. According to Edmunds, your first year can run about $81, jumping to $650 in the second year before settling at about $594 in the third. Since repairs come at your expense, the bill that arrives that same year will be around $144, then $344 in the fourth year and $505 in the fifth.
Nissan Frontier
The Nissan Frontier has been around for more than 25 years, giving truck buyers a solid midsize option, especially if you want something more practical without stepping up to a full-size model.
It's also one of the cheapest trucks to maintain, so there's little reason to skip it. Neglect it, and there's an 8% chance it won't be around in a decade. Age doesn't scare buyers off, though, because a ten-year-old Frontier in good condition still goes for at least $12,000, according to KBB; if you'd rather buy new, the cheapest trim starts at $32,150, plus a $1,775 delivery fee.
After that, the upkeep bills start coming in with about $49 in your first year and about $520 in your third. That third year is also when things start to wear out, and Edmunds rounds the repair cost to about $124. It estimates $296 in the fourth year to cover whatever breaks, then roughly $434 in the fifth. Even small jobs like air filter swaps deserve a place in your budget, since RepairPal says they cost around $76.
Methodology
To find the least expensive pickup trucks to maintain in 2026, the research started by reviewing forums and online communities where drivers discuss the trucks they keep buying because they're cheap to run.
After shortlisting a few trucks, we cross-referenced each with ownership-cost data from Kelley Blue Book (KBB), Edmunds, CarEdge, RepairPal, and iSeeCars. Edmunds and CarEdge supplied year-by-year maintenance and repair estimates, while RepairPal provided common repair jobs and repair tabs for most trucks each year, which we then used to complete this list. Some maintenance estimates are ZIP-based, so your location may differ.