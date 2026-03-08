Three Chevy Cars With The Best Odds Of Hitting 250,000 Miles (According To iSeeCars)

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), a typical American drives approximately 13,476 miles per year. Given that vehicles on the road in the U.S. usually average about 12 to 13 years in age, that equates to roughly 162,000 to 175,000 miles over a vehicle's complete lifespan. To certain people, this might sound like a lot. However, it's not necessarily all that impressive, as there are many cars that manage to do more than that.

To find out exactly which models are more likely to outlast the bunch, iSeeCars analyzed odometer readings of almost 400 million used vehicles. With this methodology, they managed to calculate a strict percentage value of a given model that reached (or failed to reach) 250,000 miles. Although Chevrolet certainly isn't leading, unlike the list-dominating Toyota, several of its models did manage to perform quite well.

In fact, the iSeeCars rankings feature three Chevrolet vehicles with the best odds of hitting 250,000 miles. Meanwhile Chevy's heavy-duty trucks, which were analyzed separately from the main list, actually showed even stronger possible longevity. We do have to stress that while no vehicle is ever guaranteed to reach that milestone, according to the iSeeCars data these Chevrolet models offer some of the strongest durability potential among the vehicles on the road today.