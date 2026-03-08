Three Chevy Cars With The Best Odds Of Hitting 250,000 Miles (According To iSeeCars)
According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), a typical American drives approximately 13,476 miles per year. Given that vehicles on the road in the U.S. usually average about 12 to 13 years in age, that equates to roughly 162,000 to 175,000 miles over a vehicle's complete lifespan. To certain people, this might sound like a lot. However, it's not necessarily all that impressive, as there are many cars that manage to do more than that.
To find out exactly which models are more likely to outlast the bunch, iSeeCars analyzed odometer readings of almost 400 million used vehicles. With this methodology, they managed to calculate a strict percentage value of a given model that reached (or failed to reach) 250,000 miles. Although Chevrolet certainly isn't leading, unlike the list-dominating Toyota, several of its models did manage to perform quite well.
In fact, the iSeeCars rankings feature three Chevrolet vehicles with the best odds of hitting 250,000 miles. Meanwhile Chevy's heavy-duty trucks, which were analyzed separately from the main list, actually showed even stronger possible longevity. We do have to stress that while no vehicle is ever guaranteed to reach that milestone, according to the iSeeCars data these Chevrolet models offer some of the strongest durability potential among the vehicles on the road today.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The highest-ranking Chevrolet on the main list was the Silverado 1500 pickup truck, which managed to earn 13th place among vehicles that are most likely to reach 250,000 miles. It carries a 12.9% predicted chance of doing so; Compared to the average vehicle, the 1500 is 2.7 times more likely to reach that literal milestone. In a broader context, much of the Silverado's reliability comes from its truck design philosophy, as seen in a J.D. Power 2025 study where it was named the most dependable large truck.
This Chevy has certainly earned its reputation for longevity. There have been many documented instances where a Silverado managed to cross a million miles. When it comes to the why, owners typically emphasized consistent preventive maintenance but also gentle driving habits, timely replacement of wear components, and the durability of the truck's diesel or small-block Chevrolet powertrains. In terms of engines, the new Silverado comes with quite a vast array, and every engine on offer is rated for more than 300 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque.
Overall, the iSeeCars list places the Silverado as the third most likely truck to reach 250,000 miles, higher than any other U.S. light truck included on this list. In the top 25, the only other American truck listed is the GMC Sierra 1500, which shares many of its parts with the Silverado. The only two light trucks that ranked higher than the Silverado were the Toyota Tundra (30.0% of reaching 250k) and the Toyota Tacoma (25.3% of reaching 250k). In overall reliability, iSeeCars gave the Silverado a rating of 7.5 out of 10, making it the second most reliable full-size truck in its rankings.
Chevrolet Suburban
Placed three spots lower (16th) than the Silverado 1500 is the full-size Chevrolet Suburban. iSeeCars predicts that the Suburban has an 11.8% chance of reaching 250k miles, meaning that it's roughly 2.5 times better than the vehicle industry average. Similarly to the Silverado, the Suburban is also powered by strong engines, automatic transmissions, and a truck-based chassis which is able to endure heavy-duty use.
The Chevy Suburban is also the longest-produced car thanks to its 90-year history. This has given Chevrolet plenty of time to continuously improve the Suburban and make it as reliable as it can be. iSeeCars also ranks the Suburban as the fourth most reliable large SUV on the market, thanks to an overall reliability rating of 7.2 out of 10.
Compared to other SUVs on the list, the Suburban loses to seven other competitors, all of which are coincidentally from Japanese manufacturer Toyota. The Sequoia leads the charts with an impressive 39.1% chance of reaching 250k miles, while the 4Runner, the Highlander Hybrid, and the Tacoma are all 30% or higher. Meanwhile the Suburban is the highest-ranked U.S. SUV on the list. The only other American SUVs in the top 25 were the Chevy Tahoe, the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, and the Cadillac Escalade ESV; all of them ranked lower than the Suburban.
Chevrolet Tahoe
Ranked at 15th place, the Chevy Tahoe is the last Chevrolet model within the published Top 25 vehicle list. The SUV, according to iSeeCars, has a 7.7% chance of reaching 250k miles. This amounts to 1.8 times the industry average. As is the case with the Silverado, the Chevrolet Tahoe has been recognized by J.D. Power as the 2025's highest-quality large SUV. The Tahoe is available with both diesel and gasoline engines, all of which are also rated at more than 300 horsepower and a minimum of 383 lb-ft of torque.
The overall iSeeCars reliability score of the Chevrolet Tahoe is 7.1 out of 10, and this SUV is also named as iSeeCars's most reliable six-seater SUV under $60k. When Car and Driver reviewed the new Chevrolet Tahoe they gave it a 10 out of 10 score, calling it the best large SUV for 2026. It's worth mentioning that the GMC Yukon XL, built by Chevy's parent company General Motors, is ranked higher than the Tahoe at a 9% chance of reaching 250k. The standard Yukon also ranked slightly better than the Tahoe at 8%.
In fact, out of all the U.S. SUVs on the list, the Tahoe only loses to the other GM vehicles — the Suburban and the Yukon. The Cadillac Escalade ESV, which is also made by General Motors, lags behind them all, slightly less likely to reach 250k miles at 6.8%.
How Chevy's heavy-duty trucks stacked up
In addition to all of the Chevy vehicles we mentioned, we must also note that the automaker's heavy-duty trucks in the Silverado line have also been ranked within a separate truck-only category. In the main top 25 list, there are no other Chevy's besides the three above, as iSeeCars purposely excluded heavy-duty trucks from that list. Within the truck-specific rankings, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 occupies 12th place with a 12.9% predicted chance of reaching 250,000 miles. This positions it essentially at the segment average for trucks.
The highest-ranked truck of all is the Dodge Ram 3500, which, according to iSeeCars, has an impressive 39.7% chance of reaching 250k. When we cross reference the data with the entirety of all categories and percentages, the Ram 3500 ends up as the highest-ranked vehicle overall, beating the second-ranked Toyota Sequoia at 39.1% chance of reaching 250k. The Ford F-450 Super Duty is ranked as the third best thanks to a 28.5% chance, while the Toyota Tacoma and the GMC Sierra 2500HD round up the best five, all of which have a more than 20% chance of reaching 250k miles.
Interestingly, within the heavy-duty category, the Silverado 1500 is actually placed lower compared to its more robust counterparts, the Silverado 2500 (16% of reaching 250k miles) and the Silverado 3500HD (17.4% chance). For a bit of context, the Ford F-150, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500's biggest light-truck competitor, was ranked 17th, with a 5.9% predicted chance of reaching 250,000 miles. These results show the practical difference between a light duty and a heavy-duty truck besides just the size, towing capacity, and power.