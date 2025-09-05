This Chevy Truck Is The Most Dependable Large Pickup You Can Buy (According To JD Power)
Pickup trucks are the workhorse of many busy households and businesses, so reliability is of primary importance to most buyers. With so many makes and models of pickup truck to choose from, it's nice to know that there are ways to know which are the most dependable. According to data from owners compiled by J.D. Power, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the most reliable full-sized Chevy truck.
The Silverado earned a quality and reliability score of 84 out of 100 and an overall rating of 80 from owners surveyed, both falling in the 'great' category. These high scores reflect the experience of thousands of owners, and surveys from previous model years reveal similar satisfaction. The 2023 Silverado earned an overall score of 81 out of 100 from J.D. Power and an 80 for quality and reliability. The 2025 model's overall score of 82 tied the Silverado 1500 with its cousin the GMC Sierra 1500 for first place among full-sized light duty trucks, ahead of competitors like the Toyota Tundra and Ram 1500.
Why Silverado owners call it dependable
In public forums, Silverado owners have plenty to say about their trucks. Many praise their gas-powered models for delivering more than the EPA estimate of 19 miles per gallon in combined highway and city driving. Many SIlverado 1500 owners report averages of 25 mpg or more, which is almost 20% better than competitors like the Ford F-150 and Honda Ridgeline. The optional four-wheel steering gives the Silverado plenty of maneuverability and extra appeal for city buyers along with it. Although the SIlverado 1500 isn't one of the biggest pickups on the market, its agility is still helpful for navigating busy construction sites and shopping areas alike. Chevy's trucks ranked third behind Ford and Toyota in a SlashGear survey of pickup reliability as well, but despite the generally positive feedback there are areas for improvement for Chevy's engineers. In a Silverado Facebook group, owners complained about a persistent check engine light and malfunctioning digital dashboard among other issues. Other criticisms include the plain interior design on lower trims and harsh ride quality. Despite these complaints, the consensus points to a truck that consistently satisfies owner needs.
Silverado buyers have plenty of body and engine options
The 2025 Silverado starts at $37,000 plus tax and destination, freight, and dealer charges. It comes in three cab configurations, two bed sizes, and engine choices ranging from a 2.7-liter turbocharged I-4 and 3.0-liter Duramax diesel to the 5.3-liter EcoTec V8 and its 6.2-liter big brother. These engines are each mated to eight- or ten-speed automatic transmissions that are engineered to balance performance with efficiency. The 2025 Silverado is also a thoroughly modern truck with features like the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-enabled Infotainment 3 system and a digital instrument panel. Safety features like forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning round out its features package and help drivers avoid accidents.
J.D. Power also surveys owners about their experience with dealerships, and the 2025 Silverado scored 85 out of 100 in this metric. This score has stayed consistent for three consecutive years, and is yet another indication that Chevy is doing right by its truck-buying customers.