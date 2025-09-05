This Chevy Truck Is The Most Dependable Large Pickup You Can Buy (According To JD Power)

Pickup trucks are the workhorse of many busy households and businesses, so reliability is of primary importance to most buyers. With so many makes and models of pickup truck to choose from, it's nice to know that there are ways to know which are the most dependable. According to data from owners compiled by J.D. Power, the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the most reliable full-sized Chevy truck.

The Silverado earned a quality and reliability score of 84 out of 100 and an overall rating of 80 from owners surveyed, both falling in the 'great' category. These high scores reflect the experience of thousands of owners, and surveys from previous model years reveal similar satisfaction. The 2023 Silverado earned an overall score of 81 out of 100 from J.D. Power and an 80 for quality and reliability. The 2025 model's overall score of 82 tied the Silverado 1500 with its cousin the GMC Sierra 1500 for first place among full-sized light duty trucks, ahead of competitors like the Toyota Tundra and Ram 1500.