Why The Duramax 3.0 Is Considered One Of The Best Diesel Truck Engines

The Duramax name is not a new one, having first arrived on the scene back in January 2001. This wasn't a 3.0-liter inline-six; the Duramax was a 6.6-liter V8 diesel turbo engine designed to power GM's most capable trucks. As the years progressed, Duramax offerings expanded. Some years later, a potent but compact inline-four with a 2.8-liter capacity could be found under the hoods of a variety of GM SUVs and pickup trucks.

Arguably the most important update arrived in 2019, though, with the introduction of the 3.0-liter Duramax engine. This was a six-cylinder turbodiesel lump destined for GM's trucks, including the Sierra and Silverado 1500. What made the 3.0-liter Duramax so great was the impressive output: 277 horses and a huge 460 pound-feet of torque. The fact that 95% of this torque was available from just 1,250 rpm makes this one of the best diesel engines ever put in a pickup truck, as low-down torque is immensely handy when towing and hauling heavy loads. Speaking of which, its towing capacity was 9,300 pounds, which is mightily impressive. However, GM had even more in store for the Duramax lump: For the 2023 model year, this already impressive engine saw peak power and torque soar to 305 horses and 495 pound-feet.