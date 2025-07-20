5 Of The Best Diesel Engines Ever Put In A Pickup Truck

Diesel engines have been a driving force in the pickup truck world since the early 20th century, and for good reason. While they started in industrial and agricultural equipment, it didn't take long for automakers to realize diesel's potential in pickup trucks. They quickly became the go-to for vehicles that wanted to take performance to the next level, with torque outputs, durability, and fuel economy that were hard to beat.

By the 1980s and beyond, diesel pickups weren't just for farms and job sites; they became the go-to for anyone needing a tough truck, synonymous with strength, capability, and reliability. Diesel engines have since gained a growing fan club that could give their gasoline counterparts a run for their money, and over the years, diesel tech has evolved to meet modern demands, bringing in cleaner emissions, smarter fuel systems, and even smoother driving dynamics.

This list highlights five of the best diesel engines ever put into a pickup truck. Powerplants that didn't just move metal, but shaped the industry and earned truck owners' undying loyalty and obsession. Whether you're a die-hard diesel fan or just diesel-curious, these engines are worth knowing (and admiring).