The Only Ford Trucks Likely To Last 250,000 Miles

According to the iSeeCars' longest-lasting cars, trucks and SUVs study, the average vehicle has just an 8.6% chance of lasting to 250,000 miles, and an overwhelming number of those are pickup trucks. As a result, the average truck boasts a more impressive 19.4% chance of reaching 250,000 miles.

Advertisement

While the trucks with the best chance do not sport blue oval badges, two Ford models do make the list — both the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks. These heavy-duty full-size models are built to last, and built with hard work in mind, so it makes sense that they would be able to achieve higher mileages than cheaper, smaller models, such as the Ranger and the (formerly) best-selling F-150. To be precise, iSeeCars reports that Ford's F-250 has a 27.4% chance of reaching the all-important quarter-million-mile mark, while an F-350 boasts an even more impressive 28.3%.

This begs the question, what makes the Super Duty Ford trucks so durable, and what evidence is there that this information is accurate? To find out, we pored through reliability data and customer feedback in an attempt to see just how durable and long-lasting the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks really are.

Advertisement