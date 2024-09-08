6 Of The Best Years To Consider If You're Buying A Used Ford F-250 Super Duty Diesel

Diesel has been slowly fading away in the American automotive market over the last few years. In the United States, diesel has long struggled to keep pace with gasoline already, despite it being the more efficient fuel of the two. Now, car companies have been putting their focus on electric vehicles that the desire to continue developing diesel fuel as an alternative to regular gasoline has definitely diminished. General Motors is cutting back on the Duramax diesel engines it is producing, and the EcoDiesel engines from Stellantis have ended production entirely. However, there is still one major American brand where diesel has become something of a staple. That company is Ford with its line of Super Duty F-Series pickup trucks.

It should be noted that diesel is not necessarily a standard issue fuel for a Super Duty truck, but it is a widely available option across the board, including for the smallest available option in the line with the Ford F-250. Since the Super Duty line was firmly established in 1999, the trucks have gone through five different generations, the most recent of which began with the 2023 model year. Within those generations, Ford has also utilized a number of different diesel engines in them as well. If you are in the market for your own diesel-powered Ford F-250, it can be a little daunting to go back over the 25 years of Super Duty trucks to figure out which ones are best to get used. After collating reliability ratings and reviews from a variety of different publications, here are six different Super Duty F-250 model years to keep at the top of your list.

