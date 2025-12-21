This Is The Highest-Quality Large SUV, According To JD Power
The market for sport utility vehicles is, arguably, about as robust as it's ever been. It is, however, more heavily saturated than it's ever been as well, with virtually every automobile manufacturer boasting a dependable SUV with unmatched reliability in its lineup. Some of those brands even boast several, marketing SUVs in all shapes and sizes, including compact, midsize, and, of course, full size.
The size of the SUV you are eyeing will no doubt depend on your basic needs, along with the amount of money you're prepared to spend. Once you've settled those factors, you should also do some recon concerning what real owners and pro-review sites think about certain models, and which SUV they deem best in its particular model range. You might even check out a few of the annual year-end ratings and awards bestowed upon those builds, particularly those from well-respected operations such as JD Power.
The consumer recommendation site has recently released its list of 2025 automotive award winners. If you're eyeing a full-sized sport utility vehicle, you might be interested to know that JD Power has indeed named the 2025 Chevy Tahoe as its pick for the Highest-Quality SUV on the market. For the record, our own test driver was also impressed by the '25 Tahoe. As for JD Power, it claims that rating is based on opinions sourced from thousands of verified, independent vehicle owners, who placed it ahead of similar models from major competitors like Ford, GMC, Jeep, and Toyota, among others.
What to know about the 2025 Chevy Tahoe
The 2025 Chevy Tahoe earned an impressive 83 out of 100 points from those users, which rates it a full three points higher than even the 2025 BMW X7, though JD Power still named that vehicle as the Best Premium SUV. Regarding the Tahoe, the closest competition was the SlashGear Select Badge awarded Chevy Suburban, which tied with the GMC Yukon at 81 points. Rounding out the top five are the Toyota Sequoia and the Toyota Land Cruiser, which scored 79 and 76 points, respectively.
As for what consumers like about the 2025 Chevy Tahoe, the vehicle scored well above average in all four categories, including quality and reliability, driving experience, resale value, and experience with the Chevy dealer who sold the vehicle. Now, if you're in the market for a large SUV, it's likely you've already had at least one eye on the '25 Tahoe. But if you need a rundown of its award-winning stats, you should know that a base model currently boasts an MSRP of about $59,000, and that price could jump to around $80,000 based on the selected trim level.
The Tahoe packs all manner of impressive features, including a 17.7-inch touch screen, Super Cruise technology that is hands-free-driving capable, leather seats in the first and second rows, a range of engine choices that deliver anywhere from 355 to 495 horsepower, and storage capacity up to 122.7 cubic feet. Per estimates, you can also drive about 624 miles on a full tank of gas. Given those stats, it's not hard to see how the '25 Tahoe earned such high marks from JD Power.