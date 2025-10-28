This Car Brand Dominates The List For Most Likely To Hit 250,000 Miles

A recent study by iSeeCars.com collected data on a staggering 174 million vehicles. Average odometer readings were calculated at each vehicle's annual birthday, which were then used to estimate each vehicle's likelihood of reaching various mileage levels. The rationale for this study was simple: cars, trucks, and SUVs that last longer and hit higher mileages will save their owners money in the long run. While there are many people who are not looking to drive their cars until the wheels fall off, this study is nevertheless a good indicator of reliability in the short term as well.

The car brand that is most likely to be found on this list of vehicles that are likely to hit the quarter-million-mile mark is Toyota. Not only did Toyota and Lexus products take the top nine spots overall, they claimed 14 of the top 25 places, with Toyota claiming 10 on its own. Second place went to Honda and Acura vehicles, taking seven spots within the 10th through 25th places. Filling out the list were two Chevys, a GMC, and a Nissan, including three full-size pickups and one full-size SUV.

The top-rated Toyota that is also most likely to hit 250,000 miles on its odometer is the Toyota Sequoia, a full-size SUV that leads with a 39.1% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, a number that is rated as 8.1 times better than the average vehicle achieves. Our review of the 2025 Sequoia found it to have a smooth, torque-rich hybrid drivetrain with genuine off-road ability.