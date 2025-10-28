This Car Brand Dominates The List For Most Likely To Hit 250,000 Miles
A recent study by iSeeCars.com collected data on a staggering 174 million vehicles. Average odometer readings were calculated at each vehicle's annual birthday, which were then used to estimate each vehicle's likelihood of reaching various mileage levels. The rationale for this study was simple: cars, trucks, and SUVs that last longer and hit higher mileages will save their owners money in the long run. While there are many people who are not looking to drive their cars until the wheels fall off, this study is nevertheless a good indicator of reliability in the short term as well.
The car brand that is most likely to be found on this list of vehicles that are likely to hit the quarter-million-mile mark is Toyota. Not only did Toyota and Lexus products take the top nine spots overall, they claimed 14 of the top 25 places, with Toyota claiming 10 on its own. Second place went to Honda and Acura vehicles, taking seven spots within the 10th through 25th places. Filling out the list were two Chevys, a GMC, and a Nissan, including three full-size pickups and one full-size SUV.
The top-rated Toyota that is also most likely to hit 250,000 miles on its odometer is the Toyota Sequoia, a full-size SUV that leads with a 39.1% chance of reaching 250,000 miles, a number that is rated as 8.1 times better than the average vehicle achieves. Our review of the 2025 Sequoia found it to have a smooth, torque-rich hybrid drivetrain with genuine off-road ability.
What other Toyotas are likely to hit 250,000 miles?
Behind the Sequoia in second place is the Toyota 4Runner mid-size SUV, with a 32.9% chance of reaching that lofty mileage number. Our first drive of the 4Runner revealed that while the interior upgrades make sense, its pricing structure does not. Third place went to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the top-rated hybrid, which has some new features for 2025, along with a 31.0% chance of making it to 250,000 miles. The Highlander Hybrid was one of three Toyota hybrids out of a total of five on the list and more than before, showing that the overall durability of hybrid drivetrains is steadily increasing.
Following the Highlander Hybrid for the remaining Toyota honors are the Tundra full-size pickup in fourth, the Tacoma mid-size pickup in sixth, the Avalon full-size sedan in seventh, the Highlander mid-size SUV in 14th, the Prius compact hybrid sedan in 15th, the Camry Hybrid mid-size sedan in 22nd, and the Avalon Hybrid full-size sedan in 24th. Lexus models, also made by Toyota, claimed the fifth, eighth, ninth, and 19th spots.
So our takeaway from this study, in addition to the utter domination of Toyota-built vehicles, is the predominance of the SUV body style among these vehicles that are most likely to hit the 250,000 mark. With 11 of the top 25 spots taken, including the top three, this would seem to indicate that the SUV is likely to be the longest-lasting type of vehicle — longer-lived than pickup trucks, sedans, or even minivans.