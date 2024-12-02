Can A Toyota Really Make It 500K Miles?

When it comes to car mileage, 500,000 is typically considered to be an enormous number. Generally speaking, anything above 75,000 to 100,000 miles is classified as high mileage. In fact, 75,000 miles is usually the threshold for when experts recommend drivers begin using high mileage engine oil. Anything above 200,000 miles starts getting into extremely high mileage, while 500,000 miles is a mark of not only impeccable automotive engineering but also religious maintenance and care.

That said, there are a few car brands that are known for their capacity to reach exceptionally high mileage. Some of those names include popular brands like Honda, Volkswagen, Dodge/Ram, and Toyota. Toyota, in particular, is known for building intensely reliable, long-lasting vehicles. Legendary model names like the Toyota Sienna, Corolla, Tundra, and Camry represent some of the most reliable Toyota vehicles of all time, and each of these cars is capable of accumulating hundreds of thousands of miles. But can a Toyota really make it all the way to 500,000 miles?

As a former professional mechanic who has worked in both independent shops and as a flat-rate repair tech in a large Toyota dealership, I can tell you that the answer is yes. However, it's not quite as simple as that. A lot goes into reaching the 500,000-mile mark, including the car's make and model, but the single most important factor is maintenance. If you want your Toyota, or any vehicle for that matter, to stand a chance of reaching half a million miles, you have to treat it with the utmost care. What does that entail? Let's dive in and find out.

