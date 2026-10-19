13 DeWalt USB-C Products You Might Not Know Existed
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DIY enthusiasts and service professionals recognize DeWalt as one of the most well-known brands in the tool industry. The brand has built a positive reputation by offering relatively affordable yet high-quality hand tools, power tools, storage solutions, and other accessories. While drills, saws, screwdrivers, and other common tools might be the most popular products the company sells, DeWalt also has plenty of unique products you might have never heard of before.
If you're a big fan of the brand, you might stay up to date with every weird product made by DeWalt, but these novel gadgets are easy to miss for casual tool enthusiasts. Whether a tool is selling out or going largely unnoticed, DeWalt generally puts the same amount of effort into creating a product that's durable and useful. That's evident with these DeWalt USB-C products we rounded up, products that you simultaneously might not know existed and may find incredibly helpful to have on hand in your garage or at a jobsite.
DeWalt LED Task Light
Whether you're an amateur DIYer or a trade professional, there's a good chance you'll find the LED Task Light a useful DeWalt gadget to have on hand. It's compact, measuring just 3.4 x 2.5 x 6.5 inches, and it has a hook built into the stand, so you can easily hang it on a pipe, cable, or a belt loop while you're working or store it on a backpack when you're done with it. If there isn't a good place to hang it, you can mount it to a metal surface with its strong built-in magnet. Whether it's hanging or mounted, you can adjust the pivoting head to the angle you need.
To help it last longer in tough conditions, it's designed with durable housing and an IP54 rating for dust and water protection. This little light is capable of producing up to 1,000 lumens of brightness on high mode, and it can last for up to 12 hours on a single charge at its lowest setting. To fully charge it back up, it can take around 75 to 85 minutes if you're using the included cable and a 5VDC 3A power brick (sold separately).
DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver
There aren't many power tools that utilize USB-C charging technology right now, mainly for power reasons, but one tool that has incorporated USB-C charging beautifully is DeWalt's Cordless Screwdriver. On a single charge, this practical USB-C power tool can apparently handle up to 680 screws on average when using the tool's level two clutch. With the included USB-C charging cable, the screwdriver can recharge in an hour, and you can check its charging status at any time with LED indicators above the charging port.
This cordless screwdriver is capable of delivering up to 55 in-lb of max torque with support for up to 124 in-lb of manual finishing, and it can reach a no-load speed up to 360 RPM. If you're taking on a job that doesn't require max power, there are six different torque adjustments and various speed modes you can play around with. It also comes with 12 2-inch bits that are easy to swap out and features a built-in light to help you see in darker areas and a 360-degree control FlexDrive collar that gives you a complete range of motion.
DeWalt Charging Brick
One surprising product made by DeWalt is a 65-watt charging block that you can use indoors or outdoors, as long as there's a free outlet to plug it in. DeWalt's Charging Brick offers up to 65 watts of total output, and according to the brand, it's capable of charging a 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop up to 50% in just 30 minutes via one of the USB-C ports. There are three total charging ports, including two USB-C ports and one USB-A port (supports up to 30-watt charging).
If three devices are plugged in to charge simultaneously, each one will charge a little slower, but the charging brick is equipped with an Advanced Power Distribution feature to smartly allocate power to devices charging at the same time. The block also features GaN technology that makes charging both faster and safer by improving energy efficiency and heat dissipation. On the outside, it has a durable, rugged exterior casing designed to help it last longer on jobsites or in garages that are typically dustier and dirtier settings.
There's a slightly less powerful 49.5-watt DeWalt Charging Block with a USB-C port and a USB-A port if you only need a single USB-C port. Or, if you'd rather have faster charging and only USB-C ports, DeWalt also has this charging block, which comes with two USB-C ports and offers up to 100 watts of charging power.
DeWalt Bluetooth Speaker
With DeWalt being one of the biggest major power tool brands on the market, most people are aware of the plethora of tools available in the company's catalog. One lesser-known DeWalt product is this durable Bluetooth Speaker, made to withstand the rough conditions of jobsites, dusty garages, or campgrounds. It's designed with rugged housing to help prevent damage from accidental drops, has an IP67 rating for dust and water protection, and comes with a carry strap and buckle that make it easy to store when traveling or hang somewhere while working.
On a single charge, the brand claims it can last for up to 14 hours at 60% volume, and recharges in just two hours via a USB-C port when you're using a 5V/1A power supply, which isn't included. The speaker does come with a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, but you'll need to have a separate wall brick or power supply to charge it. In addition to its tough design and decent runtime, the speaker features large, simple media control buttons in front and indicator lights for charging and Bluetooth status, and it can be linked with a second speaker to create a stereo sound setup.
DeWalt Wireless Charger
When you're at a jobsite or working on your latest DIY project in your garage, there will inevitably be a day that your phone is running low on battery. In that situation, you'd benefit from having a wireless charger in your toolbox with more durability. Enter: the DeWalt Wireless Charger. Of course, you could also use this indoors, but its unique selling point is that it's a convenient portable charger option to have while you're out working away from an outlet.
It's compatible with smartphones that support wireless charging as well as the Apple Watch via a dedicated charging module and some AirPods models, and the charger is powered by the included USB-C cable and either a wall power source or a DeWalt 20V Max Battery, both of which are sold separately. This gadget features the brand's classic black and yellow color scheme and the same thicker, rugged housing that most DeWalt products have. It has a strong magnet built into it to help align your device and keep it securely in place while charging.
DeWalt Charging Station Adapter
The DeWalt Charging Station Adapter gives you a total of four ports to charge devices with, including three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and delivers PPS Power Delivery 3.0 rapid charging up to 100 watts in total, split intelligently between however many devices are charging at once. You can charge smartphones, laptops, tablets, and any other device that can be charged with a USB-C or USB-A port, as long as you have the cables needed to charge them with.
The charging adapter can be plugged into a wall outlet via the included 6-foot cable and the USB-C power-in port, or it's compatible with DeWalt's USB Charging Kit. This charging kit includes a USB-C to USB-C cable, a big charger that's essentially a power bank for 20V Max and 20V/60V Max FlexVolt batteries, and a 65-watt power supply to charge the power bank. If you choose to use the charging station adapter with DeWalt's charging kit, it creates an entirely portable charging setup for all your devices, whether you're near an outlet or not.
DeWalt Rechargeable Flashlight
A useful DeWalt product to have in an emergency is this rechargeable flashlight. It's compact enough to pack away in a kitchen drawer or a car's glove box, or if you'd rather take it on the go with you, it has a built-in belt clip. When used in High mode, it produces up to 1,000 lumens of brightness. And if you're alone and need to change a tire at night or fasten screws in a dark area, the flashlight offers a few different solutions to going hands-free. There's a hook that allows you to hang it from hoses, pipes, and so on, or it has a strong magnet built into the back that lets you mount it to any metal surface.
Like many other DeWalt gadgets, this flashlight features durable, rugged housing to help protect it from accidental drops. Then, to shield it from small amounts of dust and water, it's designed with an IP54 rating. On a single charge and in Spot Low mode, it can last for up to 6.5 hours. It can charge back up to full in just 75 minutes if you're using a 5V/3A power supply (sold separately) and the included USB-C cable.
DeWalt Battery Charger and Wall Charging Kit
The DeWalt Battery Charger and Wall Charging Kit includes a 65-watt power supply, a 100-watt USB-C to USB-C charging cable, the DCB094 model USB charger, and a belt hook.
This charging kit is a game changer for anyone who frequently runs into issues with DeWalt batteries, smartphones, or other necessary devices dying mid-project. It creates a simple way to rapidly charge any of DeWalt's 20V Max or 20V/60V Max FlexVolt batteries with USB-C rather than a traditional power tool battery charger. To charge your DeWalt batteries with USB-C, you need to connect the included wall brick, cable, charger, and the battery you're looking to charge. Then, you'll see a red charging indicator light pop up once everything is properly hooked up, and it'll stay solid once the battery is fully charged.
For smartphones and other personal devices, the charger essentially acts as a giant power bank. It can deliver up to 100 watts of fast charging power to devices connected with the included USB-C to USB-C cable. Or, if you have a USB-A charging cable, there's a USB-A port capable of charging up to 12 watts. Then, a few customers point out that you can also plug in a solar panel to replenish the DCB094 charger if you're not near an outlet.
DeWalt 4-Foot USB-C Cable
DeWalt includes a cable with many of its USB-C products, but if you just need the cable itself, don't worry — the company offers that too. You can pick up a 4-Foot USB-C Cable for charging devices at your nightstand, a desk, or your workstation in the garage, or if you need a lot more distance between your charging device and the power supply, you can spring for DeWalt's 6-Foot USB-C Cable or the 10-Foot USB-C Cable. The only difference between all these cables is their length; otherwise, they share the same design and offer the same features.
Each cable has a USB-A plug on one end and a USB-C plug on the other, can be reversed if needed to charge a device with USB-A or USB-C, and supports both fast charging and data transferring. The cable is reinforced with Kevlar to prevent fraying and tearing from daily use and frequent bending, as well as to help it not get tangled when you're ready to pack it up between uses.
DeWalt Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand
The USB-C-powered DeWalt Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand can be used indoors at a desk or on a nightstand, but it's also designed with outdoor use in mind. It has a MagSafe-compatible magnetic charging head that's convenient for both charging your device away from a work area and using your phone at a more comfortable viewing height. The stand's height can be adjusted between 11.5 and 18 inches, and you can tilt your phone up and down too to get a better angle.
If you're using the stand at max height, you might be worried about making it accidentally tip over, but to prevent that DeWalt gave this magnetic charger a heavy-duty, weighted base. At the base's front, there are three extra charging ports: two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. Each of these ports has a built-in cover to prevent dust and debris from contaminating it when you're not actively using it to charge a device. The charger is capable of delivering up to 65 watts of charging power in total, but you can use all three ports at the bottom and the magnetic charging head to charge four devices at once.
DeWalt Type-C Car Charger
You might've used DeWalt power tools and hand tools on your vehicle, but you might not own this DeWalt gadget that's meant to go in your vehicle. The company makes a Type-C Car Charger that fits into your car's cigarette lighter, or more properly, its 12-volt power socket. DeWalt estimates that this car charger is 70% faster than a standard 12-volt car charger, able to charge a 15-inch MacBook Pro to around 70% in 40 minutes and iPhones and iPads to roughly 75% in just 30 minutes.
The charger features two USB-C ports, one of which supports 100-watt power delivery while the other is capped at 20 watts. To make sure charging is as fast as possible, DeWalt recommends pairing the car charger's 100-watt port with a 100-watt charging cable (sold separately). To prevent any accidents while fast charging one or two devices with this car charger, DeWalt equipped it with multiple safeguards, including temperature control and overvoltage, overcurrent, and overcharge protections.
If you have more USB-A charging cables than USB-C ones, DeWalt also makes a 4-Port Car Charger with one USB-C port and three USB-A ports. It shares a similarly durable design and fast charging capabilities, though this charger is limited to a lower total charging power of 62 watts.
DeWalt Power Bank
If you frequently work at a jobsite, connect with nature through hiking or camping, or are otherwise away from an outlet for extended periods of time, you might want to add the DeWalt Power Bank to your wish list. It offers 10,000 mAh of battery power, which can deliver roughly three hours of total charge time to a smartphone, tablet, flashlight, or any other device with a battery you need to replenish. You can split that three hours of charge time between two devices via a USB-C port and a USB-A port, though it's worth noting that only one USB-C to USB-C cable is included, so if you want to charge a device with the power bank's USB-A port, you'll need to source a cable for that device.
The included cable is Kevlar-reinforced and braided to prevent fraying, and the power bank itself features a rugged exterior that's durable and has an IP67 resistance rating for dust and water when the cover over the charging ports is closed. There are four LED light slots positioned in front to indicate the battery's charge status, whether it's actively charging other devices or it's being charged. Then, to make it more portable, there's a utility loop on top that can hang from a nail, a carabiner, a lanyard, or a belt.
DeWalt USB-C to USB-C Splitter
When you think about what's offered in a power tool brand's catalog, a USB splitter might be one of the last things you'd expect, but DeWalt does actually offer this unusual USB gadget. More specifically, DeWalt sells a USB-C to USB-C Splitter that's both high quality and well-rated. It's a 4-foot, USB-C input cable that splits into three 2-foot, USB-C output cables, supports both charging devices and transferring data between them, and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Two of its USB-C ports are capable of delivering up to 100 watts of total charging power when paired with a 65-watt USB-C wall charger, which isn't included. The third USB-C port can't charge devices quite that quickly, so it's a better option for smartphones, earbuds, and other smaller accessories, whereas the other cables are better-suited for laptops, DeWalt power tools, and other devices that naturally draw more power while charging.
For longevity, it features built-in PCB circuitry monitors to prevent overheating and overloading issues and a Kevlar-reinforced, braided casing that's resistant to fraying, twisting, and other potential dangers from use at jobsites or just long-term use in general. Then, to prevent further fraying and just keep it organized in your tool bag or backpack, there's a velcro cable wrap to neatly pack it up when you're done using it.