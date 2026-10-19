13 DeWalt USB-C Products You Might Not Know Existed

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DIY enthusiasts and service professionals recognize DeWalt as one of the most well-known brands in the tool industry. The brand has built a positive reputation by offering relatively affordable yet high-quality hand tools, power tools, storage solutions, and other accessories. While drills, saws, screwdrivers, and other common tools might be the most popular products the company sells, DeWalt also has plenty of unique products you might have never heard of before.

If you're a big fan of the brand, you might stay up to date with every weird product made by DeWalt, but these novel gadgets are easy to miss for casual tool enthusiasts. Whether a tool is selling out or going largely unnoticed, DeWalt generally puts the same amount of effort into creating a product that's durable and useful. That's evident with these DeWalt USB-C products we rounded up, products that you simultaneously might not know existed and may find incredibly helpful to have on hand in your garage or at a jobsite.