12 Of The Weirdest DeWalt Tools & Products You Can Buy

If you open up any toolbox, bag, or chest, you're likely to find a few of the same common tools. Hammers, screwdrivers, and wrenches are among the usual suspects, but they're also just the tip of the tool iceberg. If you dive down deep enough, you'll find tools and products that might be unfamiliar and at least a little unusual.

We combed through all the products DeWalt offers for spring 2026 to find the strangest items on the company's digital store shelves. We've got power tools, hand tools, cutters, clawers, staplers, apparel, and more than one product that resembles a piece of science fiction weaponry.

If you're tired of ordinary tools, you want to add a few conversation pieces to your tool collection, or you're looking for an unexpected gift for the tool lover in your life, these are 12 of the weirdest tools and products you can buy from DeWalt. This article is intended as informational and is not necessarily a recommendation to purchase any particular product. As always, you should only buy tools that fit your needs and budget.