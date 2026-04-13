12 Of The Weirdest DeWalt Tools & Products You Can Buy
If you open up any toolbox, bag, or chest, you're likely to find a few of the same common tools. Hammers, screwdrivers, and wrenches are among the usual suspects, but they're also just the tip of the tool iceberg. If you dive down deep enough, you'll find tools and products that might be unfamiliar and at least a little unusual.
We combed through all the products DeWalt offers for spring 2026 to find the strangest items on the company's digital store shelves. We've got power tools, hand tools, cutters, clawers, staplers, apparel, and more than one product that resembles a piece of science fiction weaponry.
If you're tired of ordinary tools, you want to add a few conversation pieces to your tool collection, or you're looking for an unexpected gift for the tool lover in your life, these are 12 of the weirdest tools and products you can buy from DeWalt. This article is intended as informational and is not necessarily a recommendation to purchase any particular product. As always, you should only buy tools that fit your needs and budget.
Collated Drywall Screw Gun Attachment
With a typical screw gun, you usually have to load screws individually before driving them into drywall. It's faster and more efficient than a conventional screwdriver or power drill, but you do still have to handle each screw one at a time. By contrast, with the collated drywall screw gun attachment, you can transform the DeWalt DCF620 screw gun into a rapid-fire fastening machine that can drive multiple screws without needing to reload each time. It looks like Pinhead's favorite power tool, but it could be a useful time-saver if you've got a lot of drywall to put up or just want to streamline a weekend renovation or DIY home improvement project.
You can switch between screw sizes with a simple lever mechanism. It uses strips of flexible drywall screws that thread into the bottom of the screw gun and then attach at the front. You can even rotate the collated screw attachment a full 360 degrees to get the best possible working angle. Once you're ready to start driving screws, you just pull the trigger and push the screw gun into the wall, or you can switch to automatic mode and fasten screws one after another without missing a beat.
Powershift Backpack Vibrator Kit
When pouring wet concrete, there's a tendency for bubbles of air to get trapped in the mixture. If those bubbles are left while the concrete solidifies, it could weaken the structure, leading to problems down the line. Concrete vibrators are used to jiggle concrete while it's still wet and release the bubbles, to get a more even pour. Concrete vibrators can be useful for a wide range of concrete applications, but it is pretty weird watching a guy trudge through fresh concrete while jabbing a vibrating wand into the muck.
DeWalt's Powershift Backpack Vibrator Kit features an adjustable, padded, high-visibility harness that fits users from XS to 3XL. It also features a durable roll cage, a low charge indicator light, and a quick-change battery connection for swapping out batteries on the job without missing a beat.
It's capable of delivering up to 12,000 vibrations per minute (VPM) and is compatible with a wide range of head and shaft attachments. It weighs 25 pounds and comes in a kit with two 554Wh batteries and a 550W charger. It's basically everything you need to cosplay as a Ghostbuster while jiggling the bubbles out of wet cement.
Insulated Lunch Box Cooler
While DeWalt is primarily known for making and selling hand tools and power tools, the company also offers worksite and lifestyle accessories, such as the Insulated Lunch Box Cooler. The design resembles that of DeWalt's other toolboxes and storage containers, so it won't stick out on the job site. It carries perhaps the most important tool for any workday, the lunch that keeps you going.
A tough exterior can help it stand up to workshop abuse while keeping your snacks and drinks protected. You might need to worry about smashed fingers on the job site, but you won't have to worry about smashed potato chips.
Reinforced insulation helps to keep your lunch cold long-term. If you need to keep your goodies cold even longer, there's space for an optional ice pack (sold separately). It comes in a variety of sizes, from a 10-quart personal lunch box to a heftier 65-quart box cooler, with a couple of mid-tier sizes in between. And when you're ready for a break, the cooler lid has two built-in cup holders and a bottle opener.
5,000 mAh Magnetic Powerbank
Whether you forgot to charge your phone last night or you've simply chewed through your battery faster than usual, sometimes a portable power bank can be a lifesaver. In recent years, handheld power banks have become a common consumer technology for recharging mobile phones and other small electronics on the go. For the most part, if you've seen one portable battery bank, you've seen them all, but DeWalt's 5,000 mAh power bank adds a few extra bells and whistles.
What makes the 5,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank weird and cool in equal measure is its magnetic capability. A set of strong magnets allows the power bank to adhere to the back of your phone like Yoda on Luke in the swamps of Dagobah, assuming your phone is MagSafe. And it will stay in place while your phone charges wirelessly in your bag, pocket, or palm (depending on your phone's compatibility).
A strong exterior protects the battery pack from impact damage, a covered USB-C port makes it water resistant, and the whole thing is packaged in DeWalt's characteristic yellow and black. It's compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or newer.
Quilted Soft Shell Heated Jacket
This particular DeWalt product is definitely unusual. It's not very often you see a piece of clothing powered by DeWalt power tool batteries. Come to think of it, you don't often see powered clothing at all, unless it's blasting music and LED lights on a convention floor.
DeWalt's Quilted Soft Shell Heated Jacket uses 20V MAX lithium-ion batteries to help keep you warm when the weather is cold. While most wearable technology is focused on the smartwatch or wireless headphone spaces, this jacket blends technology with apparel to make a consumer product that takes the word wearable to heart. On top of a polyester fleece inner liner, a layer of polyfil insulation, and a quilted polyester outer shell, the jacket features three heating zones. It's like having a wearable electric blanket you can take with you on the go.
The exterior is wind and water-resistant with two outer pockets, one internal pocket, and an expandable battery pocket. An extended USB power adapter lets you place the battery in the front or back, according to your preference, and you can choose among three temperature settings.
20V MAX 3/8-inch Right Angle Drill
A right-angle drill is a drill that, as the name suggests, has a head at 90 degrees to the grip. Often, the head of a right-angle drill is significantly shorter than that of a typical power drill. Accordingly, DeWalt's 20V MAX 3/8-inch right-angle drill looks like someone forgot to give it a snout, or the Roadrunner dropped an anvil on it. It's a weird-looking machine, but it can be useful in the right circumstances.
The slender design (just 4 inches from front to back) lets it squeeze more easily into tight spaces where a normal power drill wouldn't be able to fit. They can be useful, for instance, when driving screws between studs while framing or when working inside cabinets and other cramped areas. DeWalt's right-angle drill is sort of the powered version of those tiny stubby screwdrivers that only get used when you can't find a longer driver.
The motor offers two speeds, with spin rates up to 650 or 2,000 RPM, so you can give a more delicate touch or deliver more power when you need it. The head features a 3/8-inch ratcheting chuck with a deep 2-inch hex pocket, so your bits can insert deeply and keep the profile narrow so the bit doesn't hinder squeezing into small areas.
20V MAX Grabo Lifter
The Max Grabo Lifter sounds like a gadget you'd find in the arsenal of James Bond or Batman, but it's actually something you might find on a construction site or in a workshop. It uses DeWalt's 20V MAX batteries to provide powered vacuum suction and transport flat construction materials such as plywood, glass panels, tile, or sheet metal. It works on non-porous and semi-porous materials, so it can grab hold of smooth materials and roughly textured materials
It's essentially a grabbing handle connected to a flat panel with a foam-rubber vacuum seal. A built-in pressure sensor monitors and adjusts pressure in real time to keep a firm grip on your previously handle-less material. It features a lifting capacity of up to 265 pounds when lifting horizontally or up to 132 pounds when carrying materials vertically. So, if 007 or the Caped Crusader did want to hold themselves up with the lifter, they'd have to lie down to do it.
A bright LED control screen is visible in sunlight and provides real-time readouts of pressure and load capacity. And maintenance is relatively simple with an easily replaceable vacuum seal.
20V MAX XR 18-inch Bandfile
The DeWalt 20V MAX XR 18-inch band file is a pretty weird little tool. It looks like a tiny conveyor belt of pain, but despite appearances, it's essentially a narrow powered sander. The tiny band spins sandpaper at a rate of 5,600 feet per minute (that's more than 93 feet per second, or approximately 64 miles per hour), so you can quickly finish surface details on your projects. It's basically like dragging your project across miles of sandpaper as you cruise down the highway.
The DeWalt band file has an auxiliary side handle for a better grip and a belt clip for carrying it around the shop between tasks. A variable-speed trigger and speed-setting let you customize the spin rate, so you can choose between quick work and slower, more precise detailing, and a rotating LED light illuminates your work so you can keep an eye on the fine details. It comes with two 80-grit 18-inch sanding belts and is compatible with DeWalt's Tool Connect system, using a Tool Connect chip (sold separately).
20V MAX 5/8-inch Cement Shears
For our next weird trick, we're presenting a pair of scissors that can cut through rocks, sort of. We're not saying you should try to slice a stone like a Thanksgiving turkey, but the 20V MAX 5/8-inch cement shears are designed to cut through cement-fiber siding (essentially cement with fiber strands mixed in for stability) commonly used on the outsides of buildings. These shears will cut straight through a pane of this siding, showing us that at least sometimes, scissors beat rock.
The shears feature a pair of rigid metal arms, with a third pivoting arm in the middle. Powered by one of DeWalt's 20V MAX batteries, the pivoting arm oscillates rapidly, creating a scissoring motion that cuts through rigid materials. When compared to a saw blade (another tool commonly used to cut cement siding), the scissoring action generates considerably less dust. Instead, it creates a curling piece of cut material and comparatively large pieces of debris that fall to the floor rather than enter the air. It can cut through cement boards up to 5/8-inch thick, and you can adjust the speed of your cut from one job to another, as needed.
9-inch Precision Claw Bar
DeWalt's 9-inch precision claw bar looks like something you'd find in the hand of an elite mountain climber or an interstellar bounty hunter. In reality, its uses are much more grounded and down-to-earth.
Most of the time, we try not to make mistakes in the workshop, but try as we might, sometimes we need to backtrack and undo what's been done. The claw bar has a couple of little crab claw openings, one on either end, which you can use to get under and around the head of a nail to pry it out of wood. In addition to undoing your mistakes, the claw bar could also be used to pry open wooden crates and other stubborn materials.
DeWalt's claw bar is made of robust steel and weighs just under a pound. The ends are pointed and beveled to help them dig out nails while minimizing damage to the surrounding wood. There's even a nail-digging feature and a metal-reinforced surface so you can strike it with a hammer for extra force to get underneath stubborn recessed nails. And, we suppose, you could use it to fight alien invaders in a pinch.
Heavy-duty Hammer Tacker
If you've ever opened up an office stapler so it's long and straight, then slapped it against a wall or a corkboard to staple a flyer, then you've got a pretty good idea of how a hammer tacker works. Otherwise known as a hammer stapler or a slap stapler, hammer tackers are used to rapidly adhere thin materials to other surfaces. You might use one to tack up plastic sheeting or to felt a roof, among other uses.
While a staple gun uses a trigger to fire staples, a hammer tacker uses impact force. They can be preferable for large jobs where squeezing off so many staples manually might cause fatigue. By contrast, a staple gun can be more accurate because you can position your staples precisely before placing them. The hammer tacker is made of durable, lightweight die-cast aluminum, and it's weighted forward to make it easier to drive staples home with a slap.
DeWalt's heavy-duty hammer tacker is compatible with DeWalt's heavy-duty staples in sizes 5/16-inch (8mm), 3/8-inch (10mm), and 1/2-inch (12mm), or Stanley staples in the same sizes.
20V MAX 10-inch Powered Sweeper
It might look like a medieval torture device, but DeWalt's 20V MAX 10-inch powered sweeper is actually designed to save you from aches and pains. What might appear as an array of spikes at first glance is actually a collection of semi-rigid bristles used to rapidly sweep floors and other surfaces.
Like just about any broom, this sweeper had a long, rigid handle, but that's about where the similarities end. At the top, you'll find one of DeWalt's 20V MAX batteries. On the other end, there's a dolly with a pair of wheels and a roll of bristles. Those bristles are each 6.5 inches long and span 10 inches across.
The powered sweeper spins bristles at three different speeds to clean a variety of surfaces. It could be used to clean up leaves and debris from the backyard, remove light snow from the driveway, or to clear dust and debris from sidewalks, porches, decks, workshops, garages, and more.