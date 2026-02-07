Every DeWalt Battery Type, Ranked From Most To Least Powerful

There are a few different ways to measure electrical energy. We can talk about voltage, which is a measure of electric potential. You've probably noticed that your DeWalt tools and batteries operate with a certain number of volts. Most have a specific voltage, while others can flex between multiple voltages.

We can also talk about amp-hour (Ah), which is a measure of a battery's charge capacity and how many amps it can deliver over time. For instance, if a battery has a charge capacity of 10Ah, it can deliver 10 amps for one hour, five amps for two hours, or one amp for 10 hours. The amp-hour essentially tells you how long you can use a battery before it needs to be recharged.

Watt-hours (Wh), by contrast, measures the total amount of energy in a battery. What hours are a better measurement of power consumption over time, because they help you to compare batteries of different voltages to see which ones store the most energy. Fortunately, you can convert amp-hour to watt-hours, as long as you know the voltage at play. You simply multiply the voltage by the amp-hour. For example, a 20V battery with 10Ah can deliver 200Wh of energy. DeWalt makes batteries of multiple different voltages so, while we will talk about amp-hour, the central way we'll be measuring battery power is by the watt-hours they can provide.