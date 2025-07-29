How To Tell If Your DeWalt Batteries Are Real Or Knock-Offs
When it comes to cordless power tools, batteries are the core technology that make them possible. Previously, we've talked before about how you can actually use DeWalt batteries with non-DeWalt tools, like Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool, RexLeLXB Cordless Hot Glue Gun, and Livowalny Tire Inflator and Compressor. Although, this isn't really ideal, since most power tool manufacturers only recommend using their products with those in their ecosystem. Otherwise, you might risk some compatibility issues in the future, especially if the internal components are damaged. However, one of the reasons why your power tool batteries might not be acting right could also be that they're actually fake products. And unfortunately, counterfeit batteries carry risks, like catching fire, exploding, or just simply not powering things the way that they should.
If you suspect that yours might not be real, there are some typical signs that you should watch out for, such as fitting poorly into your DeWalt power tools. After all, they should lock in perfectly like puzzle pieces, since they were optimized to work together. Alternatively, you can also test whether the battery life matches what is expected with the specific tool. But take note, even authentic batteries do tend to degrade with time. So, if you're buying secondhand this might not be the best indicator. But if you don't even want to plug a possible fake battery into your DeWalt power tool, here are some ways to check for yourself based on just how it looks.
How to check your DeWalt batteries are real based on appearance
In general, companies like DeWalt invest heavily in maintaining their reputation, so their products have gone through quality testing, leading to a consistent appearance. Because of this, how a battery looks can be a good clue of whether or not it's authentic. Should you be replacing a similar battery that you previously owned, you can also use it to compare authenticity. Among the things that you should watch out for includes the shade of color of the battery, as well as the fonts and stickers. But take note, it's possible that second-hand batteries will have colors that fade after some time. DeWalt also notes that how the screws look is a probable indicator, specifically in its color (it's supposed to be silver) and dome-shaped top. Lastly, it's highly unlikely that DeWalt would let something as simple as a spelling error get mass produced in its official factories.
That said, it's important to note that it's entirely possible that a battery can look real from the outside, but its internal components are not. In this case, you'll have to look at other factors, such as the serial code. For the average person, it's likely you're not well-versed in the naming codes of power tool brands like DeWalt. But, if you're not sure if the DeWalt code on your battery or charger is legit, the power tool manufacturer asks customers to contact support.
How to prevent yourself from buying fake DeWalt batteries
While being able to tell whether your batteries are fake or not is a good skill to have, it's best to avoid having to check entirely and just playing it safe from the get-go. Apart from not buying second-hand from unknown sellers, you should buy from only authorized retailers or trusted sources in the future. If possible, don't forget to ask for official receipts, which can be useful when trying to prove your DeWalt battery warranty coverage. The company's batteries are usually covered under its three-year warranty policy, but other factors affect this, such as if you're the original owner and if it's from an authorized seller. Plus, it also matters if there are signs that the battery has been abused or used incorrectly. Either way, you should also take a photo of the guaranteed original packaging. You can use it as a point of reference for future purchases.
But, if you do find yourself with fake power tool batteries, it's important to take the necessary precautions to get rid of them safely. Apart from taking them out of your tools, you should also send them to the right electronics processing facilities, so they do not become a hazard to other people, whether it's the trash collectors or unsuspecting buyers at garage sales. It's important to report the incident for further investigation, such as to your credit card company, the online retailer, and official government websites, like STOPfakes.gov and IPRCenter.gov.