How To Tell If Your DeWalt Batteries Are Real Or Knock-Offs

When it comes to cordless power tools, batteries are the core technology that make them possible. Previously, we've talked before about how you can actually use DeWalt batteries with non-DeWalt tools, like Cerycose Cordless Oscillating Tool, RexLeLXB Cordless Hot Glue Gun, and Livowalny Tire Inflator and Compressor. Although, this isn't really ideal, since most power tool manufacturers only recommend using their products with those in their ecosystem. Otherwise, you might risk some compatibility issues in the future, especially if the internal components are damaged. However, one of the reasons why your power tool batteries might not be acting right could also be that they're actually fake products. And unfortunately, counterfeit batteries carry risks, like catching fire, exploding, or just simply not powering things the way that they should.

If you suspect that yours might not be real, there are some typical signs that you should watch out for, such as fitting poorly into your DeWalt power tools. After all, they should lock in perfectly like puzzle pieces, since they were optimized to work together. Alternatively, you can also test whether the battery life matches what is expected with the specific tool. But take note, even authentic batteries do tend to degrade with time. So, if you're buying secondhand this might not be the best indicator. But if you don't even want to plug a possible fake battery into your DeWalt power tool, here are some ways to check for yourself based on just how it looks.