The Biggest Risks Of Counterfeit Batteries (And How To Spot Them)

Counterfeit items are a common issue in electronics and physical media (for example, fake Apple AirPods), so much so that it rarely occurs to us that the batteries powering some of them might also be fakes. It's not something we tend to instinctively look out for, often thinking that one double AA battery is as good as another and rarely checking the brand. We just put them inside the remote or whatever else needs power and hope for the best.

But the difference between a real battery and a counterfeit is not simply a matter of how long it'll last; counterfeits can actually be dangerous to both the device they're in and people. According to the Electrochemical Safety Research Institute (ESRI), while alkaline batteries (like your average double AA) can be fake, most counterfeits tend to be lithium-ion batteries, the rechargeable ones often used in cell phones, laptops, tools, electric toothbrushes, and various other devices. This is doubly an issue because counterfeit lithium-ion batteries can be more dangerous, potentially heating up uncontrollably, otherwise known as thermal runaway.