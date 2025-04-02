DeWalt Powerpack Vs. Powerstack Batteries: What's The Difference?
It's no secret to those who've spent years working with power tools that DeWalt is a strong brand. It has tools capable of handling pretty much any job you could imagine, from DIY endeavors at home to professional gigs requiring the utmost quality and care. If you're new to power tools, DeWalt has you covered as well with some useful beginner pieces. Perhaps best of all, the bulk of the DeWalt tool line can be used just about anywhere. They're not constrained by wires, instead operating on a in-house battery system for improved maneuverability.
Naturally, to accommodate the varied nature of its tool catalog, DeWalt's battery system isn't one-size-fits-all. There's some variation to be aware of. There are different voltage levels, from 12 volts to 20 volts to even 120 volts. FlexVolt batteries offer increased versatility, switching from 20V to 60V depending on the tool. DeWalt batteries come in a range of amp-hours too, including 6Ah, 9Ah, and 15Ah, to name a few. There are differences between the DeWalt 20V Max and 20V Max XR lines, too. Where some confusion may come is when one looks at the similar-sounding DeWalt Powerpack and Powerstack batteries.
Despite their similar names, DeWalt's Powerpack and Powerstack batteries aren't the same. Here's how these two battery types differ and when you may prefer to use one over the other.
What to know about DeWalt Powerpack batteries
At the time of publication, DeWalt's Powerpack lineup is pretty narrow. In fact, it contains only a single battery, the 20-volt, 8Ah Max XR battery, which is listed as a single battery or a set of two on the DeWalt website. This battery type is designed to endure long workdays and potential impact damage with the aid of an overmolded base. This may sound like any battery from any other brand, so what's the big deal about DeWalt's Powerpack line? To answer that question, we have to go within the battery itself, which is where it sets itself apart from other DeWalt batteries and most other power tool batteries on the market.
DeWalt explains that this battery type uses tabless cell technology. This design allows the internal electrodes to contact and transfer energy directly to the cells, eliminating the tabs that typically act as middlemen. This more direct design mitigates heat buildup, allowing the battery to be used longer without fear of overheating. Simultaneously, this increases energy efficiency so you can get the most out of a charge. Speaking of charging, tabless tech eliminates a cooling phase before charging can begin, reducing charging times as well. Still, you should be mindful of whether you should leave your DeWalt battery on the charger.
With all of this in mind, DeWalt Powerpack batteries are great for hard, sustained use. Of course, the fact that DeWalt only has a 20V model so far means it's only good for scenarios where such a tool is in use.
What to know about DeWalt Powerstack batteries
Moving over to the DeWalt Powerstack battery catalog, we find a more robust and diverse set of offerings. While all of the batteries listed on the DeWalt website are of the 20-volt type, Powerstack batteries have amp-hours ranging from 3.5Ah to 5Ah, come in regular and compact sizes, and are even available in oil-resistant form if you need such capability from your battery. They can also be bought with chargers or in multiples. Much like their Powerpack counterparts, these batteries are designed with durability in mind and are intended to last. This is where the similarities largely end, however.
While DeWalt's Powerpack batteries utilize a tabless cell design, Powerstack batteries take a different approach. These batteries feature pouch cell technology, which comes with an entirely different set of advantages. Pouch cells prioritize keeping things lightweight and compact, allowing for an overall more maneuverable use experience. However, their lighter, less obtrusive nature doesn't lead to a compromise on power. Pouch cell batteries boast high power density relative to their size and weight, amounting to 50% more power than traditional cylindrical DeWalt batteries.
All of that is to say that if you're working with a 20V tool and you need a battery that's reliable and provides power in a light, moveable package, Powerstack is a wise choice. Both Powerstack and Powerpack are great batteries that will ensure a job well done, though, especially if the job in question plays to their respective strengths.