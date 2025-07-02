How To Charge Your DeWalt Batteries With USB-C

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the central joys of owning a cordless tool is not needing to plug in the tool to operate it. However, the battery that powers your tool needs to be charged regularly in order to function. This is true of DeWalt tools, just like it is of every other power tool brand. But thankfully, this brand offers more than one way to get your batteries charged up.

While traditional charging stations from countless tool brands rely on wall outlets to get power, in recent years products have come out that are compatible with a wider array of charging vessels and power sources. DeWalt has long offered the ability to charge some of its batteries using the more common USB-A type chargers, and nowadays you even have the option of charging them through USB-C. Having such a capability can give you more options for charging depending on what you have at your disposal while preventing the need to use a USB-A to USB-C adapter.

To make this happen, you'll need a DeWalt 20V MAX USB Wall Charging Kit. Although a bit pricey at nearly $100 on Amazon, it's safe to say that this is well worth the investment. Its ability to efficiently power batteries and mobile devices through both USB-A and USB-C makes it a great accessory to any home or worksite.