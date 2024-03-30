6 Popular DeWalt Phone Accessories For Your Home Or The Jobsite
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If there were perhaps one universal constant to all modern professions, it would be that all of us always have our phones nearby at all times. Whether you're working at a desk in your home or operating power tools at a construction site, odds are good your personal phone is either on your person or within your reach. Similarly, we all have a need for accessories to help maximize our usage of our phones, whether it's facilitating clean and safe charging or streaming music.
While the normal approach would be to either buy accessories from your phone's specific brand or daisy-chain a bunch of random brands together, there is another option that can apply to any kind of profession: using worksite brands like DeWalt. DeWalt may be known primarily for its power tool offerings, but it also sells various phone accessories that are convenient for casual use and reinforced for heavy-duty workers. These items are available online on Amazon and at your local Home Depot.
3-in-1 retractable cable
If you've had a few different phones over the years, then you've probably got a veritable hydra of tangled connector cables lurking in the depths of your desk drawers. While European efforts to unify connector types have been cooking for a few years, there are still plenty of devices hanging around with different ports, which means you may not always have the right kind of cord on hand for quick charging or connection.
If you need both quick cable access and convenient organization, try DeWalt's 3-in-1 retractable cable, available on Amazon for $27.99. This four-out-of-five-star device features micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning cables, all packed into a compact body similar to a tape measure. Plug the USB end into a power source, then plug the other end into a device, either using the micro-USB head on its own or covering it with one of the other heads to connect to all kinds of ports.
This device doesn't just look like a tape measure; it also works like one. The cords can be extended an impressive 3 feet for when you need a little extra clearance, then retracted back into the casing for easy pack-up.
20V MAX Charger and USBC Adaptor Kit
Whether you're in the midst of an active jobsite or just couldn't get a seat by an outlet at the local net cafe, you may not always have easy access to a stable source of electricity to charge your phone. Like many hardware brands, DeWalt offers its line of rechargeable plug-in battery packs, but on its own, these only work with the proprietary connectors in its tools. If you're looking to put that portable power to more practical purposes, try the MAX charger and USB-C adapter kit, available at Home Depot for $99.00.
This nifty kit has earned a 4.5 out of five user rating with a simple and convenient framework. Just snap a DeWalt MAX or FLEXVOLT battery pack onto the charging device, plug in the included USB-A to USB-C cable, and plug the other end into your device of choice. Just like that, you've got portable power flowing to any destination of up to 100 watts. If the battery starts to run dry, plug the charger into the included outlet adapter to juice it back up, as indicated by the onboard charging meter.
5-Port Front and Back Seat Mobile USB PD Charger
Even if you don't travel that much for work or in general, you probably still own a car charger, just in case. It's always a good thing to have in an automotive emergency kit. The only downside to a typical car charger is that it can only charge one device and only in the front seats. If you're traveling with family or coworkers and everyone needs to juice up at the same time, things are going to start getting tense unless you can provide the power your passengers need. In this situation, DeWalt's 5-port mobile USB PD charger is a lifesaver.
This multifaceted car charger is available at Home Depot for $41.48, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of five. Like most car chargers, it plugs into your car's auxiliary power outlet, providing power-delivery-optimized ports for USB-A and USB-C devices. Additionally, though, the charger features a hard-connected secondary outlet bank, featuring three USB-A ports. These two components are connected via a 6-inch reinforced kevlar cable, which you can thread past your front seats into the back seat for easy passenger access.
Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones
While wholly wireless earbuds may be the hottest thing on the portable listening scene, there's still plenty to be said for full earphone setups. After all, if your speakers are connected to a central unit, there's less risk of you dropping and losing them. They can still be independent of your phone or music player, and if they happen to be rough and ready, like DeWalt's Jobsite Pro wireless earphones, all the better.
These neckband-style wireless earphones are a best seller at Home Depot, where they cost $59.97. The earbuds hook around your ears for a comfortable bit, while the neckband rests behind your neck and houses your volume and playback controls for easy access. The device utilizes Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you can pair it with any wireless device for audio playback.
This is great for casual use, but this device also features an IPX6 water resistance rating, ensuring you can keep using it even during a downpour. Whether you're hard at work or just out for a jog, these earphones won't let you down, especially since the onboard battery gives you a good 15 hours of consistent playback.
DEWALT Wearable Bluetooth Speaker
At any jobsite, there is that one rare individual whose musical taste has been deemed impeccable by their coworkers. This powerful person serves as the unofficial work-time jukebox, deciding on the tunes everyone will be enjoying. If you've been dubbed the worksite DJ but don't want to trudge back to the radio every five minutes to change the music, all you need to do is clamp DeWalt's wearable portable speaker to your shirt or tool belt.
This discrete speaker is available on Amazon for $55.95, scoring a 4.5 out of five for its audible prowess. While it's small in stature, its 300 max-watt speaker can output some surprising volume at professional-level fidelity. It only weighs 2 ounces and can clip onto just about any article of clothing, so you can take your music with you anywhere and everywhere to share with the world. It also doubles as a call receiver, featuring oversized glove-ready buttons you can quickly tap to receive any incoming calls. Don't worry about touching it with dirty gloves, as it has an IP56 water and dust resistance rating.
Car Phone Magnetic Mount
If you're traveling around for work, such as jumping between job sites or picking up rideshare passengers, you need to keep your phone within clear view and easy reach while you're driving. While many simple plastic mounts are on the market, if you want to ensure your phone stays right where you want it, you need the power of a mighty magnet. As it so happens, that's exactly what DeWalt's reinforced vent mount is packing.
This simple yet sturdy phone mount is available on Amazon for $14.97, earning 4.2 out of five stars worth of praise from users. Just clip it right into an ordinary dashboard air conditioning mount and stick your phone to the front. A set of N50 neodymium magnets will keep your phone firmly locked in place, while the internal steel ball joint allows you to freely adjust your phone to your ideal interaction angle. The pad of the mount is built with the same reinforced body present on other DeWalt products, ensuring you can smack it around for days on end without damaging it.
Selection methodology
If you're looking for resilient and reliable products, DeWalt is always a good brand to go in on, even if it's not necessarily the products that the brand is known for. We chose these phone accessories based on their useful applications both at a professional worksite and in a non-professional, relaxed capacity.
Additional preference was given for products that have at least a four out of five user rating on their respective storefronts. After all, if a device has a high rating from numerous users, it's got to be doing something right.