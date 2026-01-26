5 Handy DeWalt Gadgets To Upgrade Your Garage
These days, there are literally dozens of tool brands to choose from in the consumer arena. But for many worksite pros and hardcore home DIYers, DeWalt is the brand most often trusted to handle their various projects. That's true even for folks who choose to pass the bulk of their free time tinkering away on motorcycles, restoration rides, or woodworking projects in the relative comfort of their own garage, as the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand makes a full range of hand tools, power tools and heavy-duty gear suited to such jobs.
But even if you've already outfitted your home garage with all the DeWalt-branded basics, it's likely that you could still use a handy gadget or two to properly bring the space together or otherwise upgrade your operation. There are, of course, items available on the market that can help you in that endeavor from any number of the other major power tool manufacturers. However, few of those brands are as universally well-regarded as DeWalt.
As it stands, if you are a true-blue DeWalt diehard, you'll be happy to know that the brand does indeed offer a slate of slick little gadgets that can help you take your garage game to the next level. Here are a few that we believe are the more legit must-have garage gadgets that are currently offered by the DeWalt Tools team.
Rechargeable LED Task Light
These days, homeowners are getting pretty creative when it comes to finding ways to upgrade their garages. But no matter how much you might have already given that space a good glow-up, we'd wager that you still find yourself in need of a little extra lighting. While DeWalt currently offers a few larger worksite lighting options, we're highlighting the brand's pint-sized Task Light largely because of its portability.
That's not to say the light isn't bright. Quite the opposite is true, with the USB rechargeable LED light packing an impressive 1,000 Lumens on its highest setting. With a full charge, the Task Light can reportedly deliver up to 3.5 hours of operation on high, and up to 12 hours on its lowest brightness setting. It's also just a little larger than your average mobile device, making it ideal for use in low-light areas where space is at a premium.
The cleverly designed, IP54-rated light also features a pivoting light head and is designed to stand on its own via a connected folding carabiner. While said carabiner allows you to attach the light to a belt loop or backpack for easy transport, it's also magnetized, allowing you to affix the device to metal surfaces when the need arises. Such features have made the Task Light a favorite for customers, who've rated it at 4.8-stars through both its DeWalt and The Home Depot product pages. Some reviewers specifically note the magnets make it ideal for automotive endeavors, with YouTube reviewer VCG Construction deeming it a "must have." If you're interested, The Home Depot is selling the DeWalt Task Light for $119.
15-Amp Power Station With Detachable Work Light
We'll go ahead and take this opportunity to add power to the list of things garage-dwellers perpetually struggle with, as most garages underwhelm when it comes to providing AC outlets. That particular shortcoming has left many a homeowner to bolster their power supply options with power strips, and those inelegant fixtures generally remain the most elegant fix for the eternal garage power struggle. DeWalt has, however, given the tried and true power strip a semi-elegant upgrade with its 15-Amp Power Station.
The Power Station Kit is currently being sold through The Home Depot for $223.08. That price might seem a little high for a power strip, but this gadget brings more to the equation than just a few extra three-prong plugs and surge protection. For the record, the Power Station is equipped with eight AC outlets, which should dramatically increase the power options in any garage. The Power Station also boasts GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) functionality, which decreases the potential for electrical shock while its 15-Amp breaker protects plugged-in devices from power surges.
Not only can the Power Station add power options to your garage, but it also upgrades your lighting situation, as it's fitted with a swiveling LED light that is both detachable and magnetized. While user reviews are relatively scarce, one DeWalt commenter claimed they were so happy with their initial Power Station purchase that they ordered 12 more. Meanwhile, YouTube reviewer The Tools Show largely praised the Power Station for its toughness and versatility, even as one Home Depot reviewer claimed theirs malfunctioned within a couple of weeks.
DeWalt Portable Jump Starter with Digital Compressor
While the self-professed gear heads of the world would be quick to tell you about all of the intricate work they undertake with their project rides or everyday drivers, a lot of it is pretty rudimentary. And if they're working on a car that's been sitting in the garage for a while unmoved, that list likely includes simple tasks like making sure the tires are properly inflated, and sometimes jumping a dead battery.
Historically, those two tasks have involved separate gadgets: an inflator-compressor or a battery jumper. In their infinite wisdom, DeWalt's design team has seen fit to combine those two devices into a single one that can easily perform both jobs. They call it the Portable Power 2000 Peak Amp Jump Starter w/Digital Compressor, and it's currently being sold by The Home Depot for $209. For the sake of transparency, we'll tell you this is not the highest-rated DeWalt gadget on this list. But at 4.3-stars, it's well-rated enough to merit a look, particularly as that number is based on more than 1,100 reviews.
As for the negatives, some users have noted being underwhelmed by the air compressor's performance and the jumper's battery retention capabilities. However, the bulk of reviews praise the gadget's performance on both fronts, as well as its function as a USB-charging power station. One YouTuber even used it to jump a 6.7L Cummins. Reviewers also note that the jumper-compressor could be a potentially vital addition to not only your general garage setup, but also your roadside emergency kit.
20V Max Cordless Handheld Wet-Dry Vac
Whether you use your garage to tinker with cars or as a work station for carpentry and DIY projects, you know that messes tend to accompany such work. In most cases, a good wet-dry shop vacuum is the preferred method for tidying up your workspace. But in others, busting out a heavy-duty shop vac just feels like overkill, particularly if you're looking to clean up a mess that's been left inside your vehicle. And yes, that mess may not even be work-related, as any parent might be quick to point out.
In such situations, a smaller, handheld vacuum might be much easier to manage. And if that handheld vac can handle some wet mess like DeWalt's 20V Max Handheld Wet-Dry Vac can, all the better. This 1/2 Gallon vacuum was recently voted the best option for garages and workshops by Popular Mechanics, with the publication praising it for its durability, suction, and battery life, as well as for its HEPA-certified filter. The Popular Mechanics reviewers also noted the gadget's dual clean-up functionality as a major plus, allowing users to alternate between the front utility nozzle and the attached hose.
Some user reviews claim the device may struggle to clean up wet messes and might even leak when pressed into action. Others claimed the vacuum may be heavier than some users like, with Popular Mechanics also pointing to weight as a negative. That being said, with a sticker price of $99 through Amazon, DeWalt's 20V Max Handheld Wet-Dry Vac may provide a budget-friendly upgrade to your garage game.
20V Max Cordless Jobsite Fan
While we've largely covered gadgets that might significantly upgrade your garage in terms of functionality, it seems high time that we cover one that might help make the space a little more comfortable for folks who insist on working away through the steamy summer months. No, DeWalt has not decided to pivot into the portable air-conditioning market just yet. The company does, however, make several fans and blowers that should provide a welcome breeze when things warm up in the garage.
That list includes the 20V Max Cordless Jobsite Fan, which is currently selling for $134.33 through DeWalt's Amazon Store. Now, we'd be tempted to agree that $134 is a little more than the Average Joe wants to spend on a garage fan. But we'd also point out that this particular fan is rated at 4.8-stars by just under 8,000 Amazon users, who tend to be more cutthroat in their critiques than even pro reviewers. Those users almost universally praise the fan for its impressive 650 CFM air flow capabilities, as well as its lengthy battery life, with the device providing up to 4.5 hours of airflow at its Max setting.
While pro reviews are scarce, Everyday Fixes and DIY is one of several YouTube channels that have also reviewed the fan favorably. The IP54-rated blower is also well-liked by those who already use DeWalt's 20V Max tools, as they note the ability to rotate the batteries in and out of use with the fan. However, some customers bemoan the lack of a plug-in feature on the newer models, as past versions have included one.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few potentially helpful garage gadgets that might be of interest to the DeWalt Tools diehards of the world. In assembling our list, we scoured the brand's own website, as well as others known to carry DeWalt-branded gear. From there, we sorted the above items according to certain qualifying criteria concerning price point and perceived usefulness in a garage setting. We also read through dozens of first-hand reviews of the items from real world customers to determine if those who've used the items were happy with their purchase. Whenever possible, professional reviews were also cited.