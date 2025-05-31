4 Unusual USB Gadgets That Are Actually Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB technology may be one of the most underrated inventions of the computer age. Thanks to its near universal adoption, you never have to worry too much about whether the gadgets you purchase will work with your computer or phone. In a world without a connection standard as universal as, well, the universal serial bus, we'd be lost in a labyrinthian nightmare of competing proprietary doodads. Thanks to USB, any old flash drive can plug into any old laptop or smartphone and, barring the odd edge case, be expected to work.

But while there are plenty of well-made and extremely useful USB gadgets out there, most of them are predictable and — let's face it — boring. One of the great joys of technology is its ability to surprise us, to make our lives easier in ways we never dreamed of. USB technology is but a blank canvas waiting for invention to make it functional.

I rounded up four USB gadgets that have not only improved my life, but which do so in unexpected ways. From a seemingly simple cable with a surprising split to a devilishly designed desktop duster, along with a couple of ingenious tools that creatively make mobile content creation more convenient, here are four USB gadgets that are unusually useful.

