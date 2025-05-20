4 Useful USB-C Gadgets For Your Windows Laptop

One of the best things about USB-C is that it helps to reduce the number of cables laptop owners need to carry around. With a powerful enough charging brick, the same cable can top up your phone, tablet, and Windows or Mac laptop, along with other rechargeable USB devices. However, that convenience ends when you have more than one device in need of a charge. It's a real pain to be stuck with a dead smartphone while your laptop charges, or vice versa. However, you can solve that problem with a two-in-one USB-C cable that can charge two devices at the same time.

This Anker 2-in-1 USB-C to USB-C cable is a must have for those who like to travel light without worrying about keeping their devices charged. It can carry up to 140 watts of power, meaning it can charge most USB-C laptops, as well as an additional phone or laptop. It will also smartly allocate its charging power , sending the right amount of juice to both devices with USB Type-C Power Delivery. In my testing, it seamlessly charged both a gaming laptop and my smartphone, as well as handling both the laptop and a tablet. The first device plugged in gets the better charging rate if both devices need the same amount of power; if their needs are unequal, the cable will prioritize the more demanding device. Anker notes that power bricks rated for less than 45 watts will result in suboptimal charging speeds. For charging a laptop, refer to your device's specs, but in general you'll want a brick that delivers 100 watts or more, especially if you're connecting a phone at the same time. Data transfer works via this cable, too, though only to one device at a time.

