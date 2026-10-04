13 Practical USB-C Power Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying On Amazon

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Using a USB Type-C connection is one of the ways you can connect your device to a charger or power source, or transfer data between two devices. USB-C is the third main type of connector in the history of USB, after USB-A and USB-B, and the "C" in its name just refers to the plug and receptacle type, nothing else in particular.

You can find a ton of gadgets and tools on Amazon that are powered or recharged through a USB-C port for added user convenience since it has become one of the most widely used connection types around the world, with major mobile companies, like Samsung and Apple, integrating it into their latest devices. Here, we've rounded up some of the most practical USB-C power tools you can buy on Amazon for different tasks, like screwdriving, portable cooling, measuring, and more.