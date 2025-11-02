Here's What The 'C' Actually Means On A USB-C Port

USB-C is ubiquitous by now, thanks to its support for high-speed data transfer, charging, and even video output. One cable to rule them all and in interoperability bind them, even though it can be hard to tell the difference between USB-C cables with different capabilities. But what does the "C" actually stand for? A number of conflicting answers abound. Some claim it stands for "charging" or "connectivity," while others believe that it refers to the rounded shape of the connector, which vaguely resembles the letter if it were elongated. Alas, however plausible they may sound, none of those explanations is true.

The "C" in USB-C refers to the plug and receptacle type, which is the third main type of connector in the history of USB. There was USB Type-A, then USB Type-B, and now we have USB Type-C. It's as simple as one, two, three. These names were assigned by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), a consortium of tech companies that administers specifications for the standard.

However, if you actually take the time to count different USB connectors over the years, you'll realize things aren't so straightforward. Despite its name, USB-C isn't exactly the third type of USB receptacle ever released. Perhaps this fact explains why so many people assume the "C" stands for something else. Read ahead as we break it all down.