6 Mini Power Tools For Woodworking That Are Actually Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Power tools are an essential component of any woodworking project. We've covered the essential power tools you should use for woodworking projects. However, for certain projects, having the biggest tools available might not always be what you need, and you might also be limited by how much space you have available. Some power tools require a lot of room and storage space when you're not using them, regardless of how useful they are, and often you plan to use them. Thankfully, there are mini power tools out there that fill a variety of needs, but it's important not to crowd your workbench with subpar stuff.

We've tracked down six worthwhile mini power tools you may want to consider adding to your collection. They all vary in use and are used at different stages of your woodworking project. We'll be breaking down why we chose these particular tools at the end.