How To Reduce Sparking When Cutting With An Angle Grinder

To an observer, angle grinder sparks may not seem all that dangerous. In reality, as hot shards of metal or other materials, they can become quite dangerous when flying around. That's why safety while using an angle grinder is incredibly important for the one using the tool and those in the vicinity. For one, you want to wear the right equipment to keep yourself protected. This includes heavy-duty gloves, safety glasses, a full face shield or at least a respirator, and a protective jumpsuit or apron. After all, the last thing you want is to breathe in hazardous materials or be burned by them as they fly through the air at high speeds and higher temperatures.

Of course, personal protection is only the tip of the iceberg. As for the angle grinder itself, it should be used in such a way that the sparks it releases are angled away from you, reducing the likelihood of burns. The protective guard should also be used for the purpose of guiding the sparks away. One would be remiss not to mention that the environment in which the angle grinder is used should be taken care of as well. Cutting should be done only away from potentially flammable materials, since there's a strong possibility the sparks will cause them to catch fire. Ensure there's no grain dust or similar kindling present, as this stuff is a prime gateway to a larger fire. There are several types of power grinders out there, though none kick up sparks quite like an angle grinder. That's why it's crucial to know how to reduce the likelihood of their creation and simultaneously keep yourself and your environment safe from all the havoc they could cause.