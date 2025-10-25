This DeWalt Battery And Phone Charger Is A Game Changer, According To Users
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Rechargeable battery packs have become the primary point of power for many new mobile devices and cordless power tools. In turn, finding ways to keep those batteries charged has become a point of interest for consumers, with many manufacturers even including some sort of charger at the point of sale. If not, many brands offer reliable accessories at a reasonable price. A few companies are now even manufacturing a single device that can charge batteries for both personal devices and handheld power tools. That list includes DeWalt, whose 20V MAX charger is being called game-changer by users.
The device is earning solid reviews indeed, and is currently rated at 4.5 stars or higher on most online retail outlets in which it is being sold. It's just as celebrated in Reddit land, with one user even posting a thread hailing it as the most underrated device that the Stanley Black & Decker owned manufacturer currently makes. The thread is filled with similar praise, with many marveling at its dual charging capabilities, along with built-in features like voltage protection, charging indicators and even a handy belt clip.
Other 5-star reviewers note that the charger is particularly useful in emergency situations, as it allows an attached 20V DeWalt battery to charge a mobile device via a USB cord instead of power from an outlet. Some also praise the charger for its ease of use as well as its mobility. Moreover, many are impressed with how quickly the charger can power-up batteries or devices.
Here's where you can buy the DeWalt charger and how much it'll cost you
The reviews for DeWalt's 20V multi-charger are not entirely positive, though. At least one reviewer stated that they believed their charger was not meeting the advertised 100w of power, claiming theirs was maxing out at 65w. Meanwhile, others note that theirs only worked for a brief period before malfunctioning. So, those are concerns you should consider prior to purchasing the device.
If, however, those worries are not deterrents, you probably have some questions about where you can buy one and what it'll set you back. We'll start with the former question, as the charger's DeWalt Tools product page lists several notable outlets as points of purchase. They include the likes of The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Zoro.com, and Acme Tools. Per DeWalt's site, the charger is also available to purchase through the brand's Amazon store.
As it stands, Amazon and the lesser-known CPO Outlets currently boast the best prices among that lot, with the charger selling at a cost of $80.99 through DeWalt's storefront there. From there, The Home Depot is your next best bet, with the big box home improvement retailer selling the charger for $99.00. Elsewhere, Ace, Acme and several other outlets are selling the charger at $117 or higher, so those options may only make sense if you're a loyalist to those particular sellers. Wherever you choose to buy DeWalt's 20V Max charger, it would seem to make it worthy of mention among other must-have DeWalt tools.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to provide consumers interested in purchasing DeWalt's 20V Max USB Charging Kit with a viewpoint of the device culled from first-hand experiences provided by those who have already purchased one. In providing that viewpoint, we read through dozens of positive and negative reviews of the device and drew focus to any common points of praise or complaint. A similar approach was used in determining the various points of purchase for the charger, with price factoring into the sites featured.