This DeWalt Battery And Phone Charger Is A Game Changer, According To Users

Rechargeable battery packs have become the primary point of power for many new mobile devices and cordless power tools. In turn, finding ways to keep those batteries charged has become a point of interest for consumers, with many manufacturers even including some sort of charger at the point of sale. If not, many brands offer reliable accessories at a reasonable price. A few companies are now even manufacturing a single device that can charge batteries for both personal devices and handheld power tools. That list includes DeWalt, whose 20V MAX charger is being called game-changer by users.

The device is earning solid reviews indeed, and is currently rated at 4.5 stars or higher on most online retail outlets in which it is being sold. It's just as celebrated in Reddit land, with one user even posting a thread hailing it as the most underrated device that the Stanley Black & Decker owned manufacturer currently makes. The thread is filled with similar praise, with many marveling at its dual charging capabilities, along with built-in features like voltage protection, charging indicators and even a handy belt clip.

Other 5-star reviewers note that the charger is particularly useful in emergency situations, as it allows an attached 20V DeWalt battery to charge a mobile device via a USB cord instead of power from an outlet. Some also praise the charger for its ease of use as well as its mobility. Moreover, many are impressed with how quickly the charger can power-up batteries or devices.