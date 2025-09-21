5 Unique DeWalt Products (And What They're Used For)

The DeWalt Benchtop Planer is a peculiar tool designed for a clear-cut task: refine and shave down wood and other materials. Although this tool seems large and cumbersome, it is designed to be portable, and you can bring it with you onto job sites to help plane any of the lumber you're using. The traditional, industrial version of this tool is significantly larger and handles much bigger pieces of lumber on a massive scale. This is bigger than the electric hand planer that every woodworking workshop needs.

When operating the machine, you'll dial in and adjust the settings to input the dimensions you want for your lumber. After the dimensions are set, the piece of wood you want to use goes into the machine and slides through the various knives and blades inside. These blades gradually shave off and tone down the lumber, refining it into the preferred shape you want to use. You should have a cleaner piece of lumber when it comes out on the other end.

You'd like to use this machine when you need to use a piece of lumber with precise dimensions. Because the dimensions are already in the machine, you can load more wood into it, so multiple pieces look the same.