DeWalt Cut-Off Saw: What To Know Before You Buy
If you are looking for a compact saw that can work with a lot of materials, the DeWalt 3-inch Brushless Cut-Off Tool could be for you. Of course, there are considerations you'll need to weigh if you are interested in purchasing one, including the price. This tool is available for $199 from several popular online retailers, like Home Depot, ToolUp, MaxTool, or Lowe's. Alternatively, it's sold for $137 on Amazon.
Before committing to this DeWalt tool, you'll also want to take a look at its size and what it's capable of. Measuring 4.875 inches by 6.06 inches, it's slightly longer than a dollar bill . It weighs just 32 ounces, which is about 1.5 times the weight of a typical basketball. Compatible with the DeWalt 20V MAX XR battery system, it's cordless, so it's generally easy to move around. This device works fast, capable of reaching up to 20,000 RPM, and has multiple wheel options and adapters. It may not be the best DeWalt power tool for woodworking, but it has plenty of other uses because it is capable of cutting through harder materials like stone, tile, and metal, as well as softer ones like plastic and drywall.
Apart from this, it has tool-free spark direction adjustment options, as well as an LED light, which can be helpful for dark work sites. It has a ⅞-inch maximum cutting depth, plus a removable dust shroud to help keep your work site dust-free. If you want to take your dust management to the next level, it's also designed to work with DeWalt extractors via patented AirLock connection. Finally, if you're planning to use it in professional settings, this tool is also compatible with the DeWalt Tool Connect System, although you'll need to buy the chip separately.
Most reviewers recommend this product, though it does have limitations
In general, the DeWalt Cut-Off Saw has a lot of fans and has been consistently rated well across the board. On the official DeWalt website, the tool has garnered an average rating of 4.5 stars from 34 reviewers, with ratings of at least 4.4 stars on everything from quality, value, ease of use, effectiveness, and durability. On both Amazon and Lowe's, this cut-off saw generated a 4.6-star rating from over 2,600 reviewers and 160 reviewers, respectively. On the other hand, it scored even higher on Home Depot, where more than 300 people gave it an average rating of 4.7 stars.
Some of the top, recurring positive user feedback is that the device is compact and works at a good speed. In addition, satisfied customers have also raved about everything from its ergonomics to the LED light to how easy it can change directions. However, a few people did mention concerns with its cover and issues with blade removal. Others said the guard blocked a bit of the cutting view.