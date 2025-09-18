DeWalt Cut-Off Saw: What To Know Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are looking for a compact saw that can work with a lot of materials, the DeWalt 3-inch Brushless Cut-Off Tool could be for you. Of course, there are considerations you'll need to weigh if you are interested in purchasing one, including the price. This tool is available for $199 from several popular online retailers, like Home Depot, ToolUp, MaxTool, or Lowe's. Alternatively, it's sold for $137 on Amazon.

Before committing to this DeWalt tool, you'll also want to take a look at its size and what it's capable of. Measuring 4.875 inches by 6.06 inches, it's slightly longer than a dollar bill . It weighs just 32 ounces, which is about 1.5 times the weight of a typical basketball. Compatible with the DeWalt 20V MAX XR battery system, it's cordless, so it's generally easy to move around. This device works fast, capable of reaching up to 20,000 RPM, and has multiple wheel options and adapters. It may not be the best DeWalt power tool for woodworking, but it has plenty of other uses because it is capable of cutting through harder materials like stone, tile, and metal, as well as softer ones like plastic and drywall.

Apart from this, it has tool-free spark direction adjustment options, as well as an LED light, which can be helpful for dark work sites. It has a ⅞-inch maximum cutting depth, plus a removable dust shroud to help keep your work site dust-free. If you want to take your dust management to the next level, it's also designed to work with DeWalt extractors via patented AirLock connection. Finally, if you're planning to use it in professional settings, this tool is also compatible with the DeWalt Tool Connect System, although you'll need to buy the chip separately.