5 Cheap DeWalt Tools Every Homeowner Should Have (According To Users)
DeWalt isn't frequently thought of as a low-cost tool manufacturer. The brand is most commonly associated with trade professionals and DIY enthusiasts tackling skilled, time-consuming projects. Still, despite the reputation, DeWalt isn't the most expensive brand out there. You can find DeWalt equipment at better prices than some of its competitors, and when a sale goes live, you may even find that a DeWalt tool is the most cost-effective option available.
Sale pricing or not, there's a lot to love about DeWalt gear, and numerous aspects worth evaluating. The brand excels in small tools perfect for hanging picture frames and other minor tasks, and its 20V power tools are capable, too (a changeover from its former 18V platform).
It's important to do your research, and we can help by collating personal experience, user feedback, and price comparisons. These five solutions from DeWalt all come with rave reviews from buyers, and a favorable price tag that might just surprise you.
Cordless Screwdriver with Flexdrive Control
The DeWalt Cordless Screwdriver with Flexdrive Control is a power tool that replaces a specific hand tool most homeowners will have in their collection. Instead of buying a hand-powered tool (although there are many great multibit screwdriver options), splashing out just a little more cash to get your hands on a powered alternative can make all the difference in your routine fastening tasks.
The screwdriver comes with 12 bits in varying formats and sizes to cover all manner of screw removal and fastening requirements. The tool features what DeWalt calls Flexdrive controls. Rather than using a button to direct the tool, the Flexdrive collar features a slide-to-drive function that allows you to initiate its driving capability from any grip angle. It offers six torque adjustment levels to lock in precise power control and a no-load speed of 360 RPM. The integrated battery is easily recharged and can deliver up to 680 screws before needing to be plugged in again.
The screwdriver is available at Amazon for $76. It can also be found at Lowe's, but you'll pay a bit more with an advertised price of $89. Users rave about the tool. It has received 9,017 reviews on Amazon, compiling a 4.5-star average rating. This tool removes the physicality of fastening a screw, making the task far easier with electric controls while retaining the feel and hands-on access of a traditional screwdriver.
20V Max Atomic Compact ¼-Inch Impact Driver Kit
An impact driver is a critical power tool that plays a central role in many tasks. This tool isn't particularly useful for drilling holes, although it is compatible with hex shank drill bits that can do the job. But as a screw-driving solution, there's not much that stands up to its power. Impact drivers deliver a surge of torque while performing the hammer action found in some drills to an extreme degree.
The DeWalt 20V Max Atomic Compact ¼-Inch Impact Driver Kit is a solid option in this regard. It's listed at Acme Tools for $150, but is offered with an additional $20 discount when purchasing $199 of DeWalt gear in total. The kit comes with a battery and charger as well as a soft carrying case to improve your organization and mobility. The tool is also available at Amazon in both a bare format and a kit variety. For the bare tool, you're looking $87 from the online retailer. Almost 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an average rating of 4.7 stars, and the impact driver is listed with the "Amazon's Choice" badge attached to it. The tool delivers 1,700 in.-lbs. of torque with the help of a variable speed trigger and a trio of LED lights to make driving fasteners in dark or difficult conditions easier.
20V Max Orbital Sander
Sanding tools are always going to be important staples in any renovator or professional contractor's arsenal. There are numerous power tools designed for sanding, but the orbital sander acts as a kind of baseline for users. This is an all-purpose sanding solution that imitates and expands upon the basic sanding pattern that you would accomplish with a piece of sandpaper in your hand or on a sanding block.
The 20V Max Orbital Sander is a quality tool for this task. The brushless motor helps preserve its durability for longer, and the variable speed control, ranging between 8,000 and 12,000 orbits per minute, allows for precise power where you need it most. DeWalt also makes a replaceable hook-and-loop sanding pad so that you can keep using the tool even if your pad gets eaten up.
This tool is available from a number of sources, but the best place to purchase it appears to be Amazon. Here, it's listed for $115, whereas at Lowe's and Acme Tools you'll find the bare tool sander for $179. This tool has scores of reviews. At Amazon in particular, buyers will find a 4.7-star average rating across 12,992 reviews. Amazon also notes that the tool has been purchased on the platform over 3,000 times in the past month.
10 Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum
Vacuuming gear is underrated in the workshop environment. Pros know the value of a good shop vac, but consumer applications often leave out this all-important addition. The shop vac is a versatile cleaning element that can make all aspects of your project flow smoothly. Numerous options are available to buyers, but the DeWalt 10 Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum is a quality solution from a tool brand that many users already know and trust.
This is a corded vacuum powered by a 20-foot cord that's enhanced with a cord wrap to keep the tether organized. The tool produces 5.5 peak horsepower and is set on four swiveling casters that make it easy to maneuver. A shop vac is obviously useful for cleaning up messes created in your workshop, but it's great for the house, too. A shop vac is also a superior choice when cleaning out your car.
The vacuum really excels at heavier jobs, such as collecting sawdust and chips from a table saw, which would otherwise scatter across the environment. The tool is available at Amazon for $116, and it has received a 4.7-star average rating across 1,701 reviews on the site. This is a good tool at a great price.
20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool
DeWalt makes three multitool models, and the brand's oscillating multitool is among the best in the market. The 20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool features a universal accessory adapter with a Quick-Change system that allows you to swap out blades or alternate between accessories without a wrench or other tools.
The tool is powered by a brushless motor that extends its runtime by up to 57% and a 3-speed selector allows for max oscillations rated at 13,000, 17,000, or 20,000 per minute. The variable speed trigger gives users additional control, creating a range between zero and these maximum ratings with each speed selection. The tool is available at Amazon for $111, and can be found elsewhere, too. Acme Tools and Lowe's carry the unit, but both have it listed for $199.
Amazon users are particularly active in providing feedback for the multitool. 13,757 reviewers have given it a 4.8-star average rating. Amazon also notes that more than 2,000 of these units have been purchased over the past month. Numerous reviewers call it a professional-level tool, and some of its upgraded enhancements, like bright LED lights and the dual grip trigger, help cement its status as a versatile and valuable powered specialty cutting solution.
Methodology
Each tool highlighted here has been reviewed by thousands of buyers (some in the tens of thousands). They have all received substantial praise from users, with the lowest rated piece of equipment garnering a 4.5-star average rating.
As a tool user myself who frequents both the weekend to-do list and the home improvement store, I've used a variant of each of these tools many times. I own a few of these, too, and have hands-on experience with equivalents from competitive brands.