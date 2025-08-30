When (And Why) Did DeWalt Discontinue Its 18V Batteries?

Like most other major tool brands currently on the market, DeWalt has gone all-in on battery power. The brand's countless tools have almost completely done away with corded power, allowing users more physical freedom with as little compromise on performance as possible. Naturally, this fundamental change to DeWalt's catalogue has led to the establishment of its handy battery system. DeWalt currently produces 12, 20, and 60-volt batteries for its tools in the United States. It has even innovated with the creation of the adaptable Flexvolt line, along with the high-performance, pouch cell-equipped Power Stack assortment.

While this innovation is well and good, it has come at the expense of past breakthroughs. Just as there are numerous DeWalt tools we wish weren't discontinued, there have been some retirements in the DeWalt battery world as well. Most notably, DeWalt made the decision to retire its line of 18V batteries. This change is far from new, with the seeds being planted for it all the way back in 2011. That's the year the brand began pushing 18V to the wayside, though it continued to produce 18V batteries and tools until 2022. This is the year that the line was well and truly laid to rest.

This covers the timeline of when DeWalt first elected to get rid of its 18V batteries and ultimately followed through. The question remains, however, why did the battery type end up retired?