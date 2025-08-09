Are DeWalt 18V And 20V Power Tool Batteries Interchangeable?

To power DeWalt's old line of 18V NiCd tools, all you need is the newer DeWalt 20V battery and the DeWalt 18V to 20V Battery Adapter. This battery adapter features a slide-in slot at the bottom for the 20V battery and a stem at the top that fits into the battery compartment of most 18V NiCd power tools. This way, you can continue using your old DeWalt power tools (or buy them for cheaper than the modern Li-ion tools). You can buy the DeWalt 18V to 20V Battery Adapter as a single tool or in a kit with two 20V MAX XR 2Ah batteries and a 12V/20V MAX Charger.

Although any of the 20V batteries — like the DeWalt Powerpack and Powerstack — generally work with most of the NiCd power tools, there are some exceptions. DeWalt recommends only sticking with the lower Ah packs for the old 18V Compact Drills with model numbers DC759 and DC970, so you'll want to know where to find your DeWalt model number before getting started. These low-Ah battery packs include the 20V MAX 1.5Ah Compact Battery (DCB201), 20V MAX 2Ah Battery (DCB203), and 20V MAX Tool Connect 2Ah Battery (DCB203BT).

There are a few other important notes to keep in mind when using DeWalt's 18V to 20V Battery Adapter. For one, it only works with the 18V NiCd power tools, not the 18V NiCd chargers. When the 20V MAX battery needs recharging, you need to remove it from the adapter and insert it as you normally would into a compatible DeWalt 20V MAX charger. The adapter is also exclusive to the 20V MAX batteries and isn't compatible with the 20V/60V Flexvolt packs due to differences in the two batteries' connector design.