Where To Find Your DeWalt Model Number (And How To Decode It)

Whether it's tools for your garden or for cleaning your home, there's probably something in the DeWalt portfolio with your name on it. Apart from having a slew of tools made in the USA, it also offers options from a wide variety of budgets that everyone from homeowners to professionals can appreciate. However, if you're one of those people who are a little too trigger-happy with their garage shopping, chances are you have a ton of DeWalt tools that need registration. To do this, you'll need to find the model number assigned to it.

If you're fresh out of the store with your new DeWalt item, you'll have the option to easily see the model number on either the official receipt or on the packaging itself. But if you no longer have both of these items on hand and need access to your DeWalt model number immediately, there is another way you can find it directly on the tool itself. DeWalt has made it so you can easily spot the model number on the device's rating label. The rating label can usually be found printed on a black or yellow sticker, which you can find on the back or the bottom of the tool. Apart from the model number, you'll also be able to find other useful details on your rating label, like the certifications, voltage, and the country of manufacturing. In addition, DeWalt notes that the serial number and date code can be found on this label as well.

