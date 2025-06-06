How Much Juice Do Power Tool Batteries Lose When You're Not Using Them?

After months of putting off that DIY home improvement project, you finally get around to it. You don your safety gear, lay out the materials, and grab your cordless power tool combo kits from their dusty shelf. But just as you get ready to work, you realize that the power tool battery that you stored fully charged about a year ago is now nearly drained.

It's easy to think that if a battery isn't being used, then it shouldn't discharge at all. But you might be surprised that rechargeable power tool batteries actually deplete even when you're not actively using them. This is because of the so-called self-discharge. All batteries self-discharge — it's simply in their nature. Chances are you just don't realize it since some discharge much slower than the others. For instance, disposable household batteries like your double and triple As will remain almost as good as new even after years in storage.

The same can't be said for NiCd and Li-ion batteries, though, two of the most common battery types for cordless power tools. But just how much juice do these power tool batteries lose when not in use?

