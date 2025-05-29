12 Power Tool Combo Kits Anyone Would Find Useful
Digging into any project around the house frequently includes a moment of realization that you don't quite have every tool you need to really handle the job. A trip to the hardware store or online to seek out supplies therefore tends to include additional searches for a new cutting tool, additional drilling power, or a specialist implement like a multitool or angle grinder. Bringing a new tool into your collection expands your capabilities and provides a foundation for even more project support. You might need an angle grinder today to cut rebar when pouring a new foundation for a greenhouse or shed, for instance. That same grinder can support paver installation, rough demolition work, and even tile laying in the future.
Instead of investing in single tools, there's a much better way to get the gear you need and maintain an economical balance. Tool combo kits are available from just about every major tool brand out there in the market. Combination offerings bundle two or more tools together in a cost-effective package that frequently includes batteries and charging equipment, too. This makes them a great option for newer renovators and builders who are just getting started, as well as experienced makers seeking new tool options (and essential batteries) for a reasonable price. The tools featured here range from small combo options to expansive kits. They also cover a wide range of brands, giving buyers something to think about across a selection of personal preferences.
Craftsman 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit
Craftsman brings cost effective and versatile power tools to your garage or tool closet. Listed on Amazon for a discounted price of $99, the Craftsman 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit features two batteries, a charger, a soft sided carrying case, and of course, a duo of power tools designed to immediately improve your renovation and repair efforts. The drill features a two-speed gearbox and a ratcheting chuck designed to improve bit retention. The drill features a motor that produces 280 Unit Watts Out (UWO) of power and offers up to a 1,500 rpm top speed. Both the drill and impact driver feature bright LED lights for working in dimmer conditions.
The impact driver offers a max torque of 1,460 inch-pounds and reaches speeds of 2,800 rpm with 3,100 hammer action beats per minute added into the picture. The added impact rate helps ramp up the driver's capabilities significantly when fastening screws or bolts into dense lumber or other heavy material. Both tools feature a relatively compact design, although neither compare to premium models like those from DeWalt's Atomic range or Milwaukee's Fuel gear — or the Flex impact driver, our top pick across all major brands. Regardless, simple renovations and routine repair work around the house don't require the truly massive output that other options bring. For a drastically low price tag, this will get you two tools and all the accessories required to get started right away.
DeWalt 20V Max Three-Tool Combo Kit
DeWalt is one of the most trusted hand tool brands on the market, and its power tools deliver both features and performance. A great option it sells is the 20V Max Three-Tool Combo Kit. This is an ideal collection for home renovators and even people getting into carpentry for the first time. In addition to a soft sided tool bag to keep your gear organized, the kit features three of the most important power tools renovators frequently rely on: An oscillating multitool, and random orbit sander come together alongside a jigsaw and a 5Ah DeWalt 20V Max battery (and charger). Admittedly, a single battery is certainly enough to support general usage with all three tools, but plenty of combo kits feature more power packs. Even so, the focus on tool versatility is definitely a welcome feature of the offering.
With this kit, you'll get three DeWalt XR tools. These feature brushless motors that deliver enhanced performance over a longer tool lifespan. Each of them are critical additions when tackling all manner of home improvement projects. The oscillating multitool allows you to enact plunge cuts into trim work and other elements in a way that no other cutting solution can match. The random orbit sander features a variable speed control that ranges from 8,000 to 12,000 orbits per minute. And the jigsaw offers an all metal keyless shoe bevel with easy adjustments from a 0-45-degree positive stop.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
Milwaukee is known primarily for immense power output, and high torque is the name of the game when holding one of the bright red drills or impact drivers made by the brand. But Milwaukee also makes more nuanced gear like this M12 Fuel Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit that can be significantly impactful for renovators and as an inclusion in toolkits you might take on the go. The Milwaukee M12 Fuel lineup expands on the brand's baseline M12 catalog. Improving on the standard range, Milwaukee Fuel equipment features brushless motors and other enhancements. The combination of the Fuel badge with Milwaukee's M12 sizing offers an important balance between power and ease of use. Unlike full size equipment, these smaller drills can be readily tossed in a mobile tool bag and left in the trunk of a car, or even brought away on a road trip or extended vacation that might require key tool inclusions on the packing list (perhaps you're headed to a lake house for the summer or an off-grid getaway you've been fixing up).
Two batteries underpin the dual tool combo kit. You'll also get a soft sided carrying case, battery charger, and of course, the M12 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver. Listed at Amazon for $202, the combo kit effectively provides two fantastic tools for around $100 apiece with everything you'll need to use them thrown in for good measure.
Bosch Four-Tool Combo Kit
The Bosch brand has carried significant trust over a long and storied history. Founded in 1886, the German manufacturer has its hands in all manner of consumer goods, including hand and power tools, appliances, and much more. Bosch features as our top ranked dishwasher brand, and it's also high up on the list when it comes to impact driver rankings, circular saw brand comparisons, and beyond.
This Four-Tool Combo Kit features a hanging work light as well as a hammer drill/driver, circular saw, and Bosch's unique impact driver/wrench — playfully dubbed the Bosch "Freak." Rounding out the kit, you'll also get a soft sided tool bag and a charger for the batteries. Each of the tools deliver the high quality experience users come to expect from a Bosch piece of equipment. The hammer drill features a precision clutch with 20 settings plus the hammer action function as well as an upgraded metal chuck. The combination impact wrench and driver effectively brings an additional tool into the mix, offering up to 1,800 inch-pounds of torque for solid fastener driving and breakaway power alike. The circular saw is perhaps the least exciting inclusion in the kit, but it features an ergonomic handle and can handle cuts through two-by lumber in every level setting in its range, certainly not something to scoff at.
Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Five-Piece Combo Kit
Makita is another constant in the world of professional level power tools. It makes a range of tremendously useful items for all sorts of trade professionals, as well as outdoor power equipment (not to mention its Outdoor Adventure line) that can help you tackle yard work with increased ease and enjoyment. In terms of renovations and routine upgrades, Makita also has this covered with a potent power tool combo kit. The Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Five-Piece Combo Kit features a number of critical pieces, including a dual port charger and two batteries. The LXT charger delivers power up to three times faster than a standard Makita solution, and the brushless motors found in these tools offer up to 50% longer life over non-brushed options.
Included in the toolkit you'll find a handheld light, a hammer drill/driver, four-speed impact driver, the rear handle 7¼-inch circular saw and a reciprocating saw. The reciprocating saw inclusion is the first thus far, and it makes its impact known right away. Reciprocating saws can slice through anything that might be embedded in your target cutting piece. Nails, screws, or old wiring and pipes are no match for the tough blade and intense cutting power brought to bear by this tool.
Black + Decker 20V Max Matrix Drill Power Tool Combo Kit
This one's a little different. The Black + Decker 20V Max Matrix Drill Power Tool Combo Kit is a drill kit featuring a single tool you can expand upon with the brand's Matrix Quick Connect System. Working in tandem with the base drill body, six attachments expand this single tool to a veritable workshop of capabilities. An impact driver and drill driver underpin the primary tool function, but you'll also get an oscillating multitool attachment, jigsaw head, a sander, and a router attachment all combined into one solution.
The result of this expanded compatibility is a tool that you can use across a huge spectrum of job requirements. The storage box features a transparent lid to help you easily find what you're looking for, and the tool comes with a 20V max 1.5Ah battery and charger. This tool can easily replace a much more exhaustive kit for those who require space saving functions above dedicated tool purchases. Those living in apartments without a garage or specific bulk storage access for things like expanded toolboxes can benefit significantly from a versatile option like this.
Skil PWR CORE 20V Brushless Four-Tool Combo Kit
Another power tool kit that renovators will flock to, the Skil PWR CORE 20V Brushless Four-Tool Combo Kit features three key inclusions that every home improver will need. A drill/driver, oscillating multitool, and circular saw underpin this offering. But the kit also features a Bluetooth speaker that can make tackling jobs just a bit less daunting. In addition to the tools, the kit features a 4.0Ah battery pack and a 2.0Ah offering the brand's PWR ASSIST technology and an auto power jump charger to go along with the batteries.
This technology gives the Skil battery system a unique edge over many competing brands. In just five minutes, your batteries will be returned from totally spent to 25%, and a full charge can be achieved in 45 minutes with the charger (on the 2.0Ah battery). This makes the Skil power tool combo a great option for those early on in their renovating career and perhaps lacking an existing wealth of batteries to slot in when one is used up.
Dynamic Power 50-Piece Air Tool Kit
Another departure from the typical power tool framework, the Dynamic Power 50-Piece Air Tool Kit delivers fastening capability (among others) without the need for electric power. Instead, this toolkit features an impact wrench, ratchet wrench, and air hammer that are powered by an air compressor. The toolkit can be found at Amazon for $100, and features a 50-piece setup. It includes chisels and a socket set, among other accessories. Air tools provide major value for those working with equipment throughout the course of a long day.
These tools are lighter and feature fewer moving parts than their electrical counterparts. This makes them easier to manage over extended durations, and they frequently require less maintenance and routine upkeep as well. Admittedly, air tools aren't something that everyone will need or even want. This toolkit may not be all that valuable in your personal arsenal of equipment. But it offers a solution that's certainly worth exploring for anyone who spends the considerable amount of time working on project cars or engaging in other time consuming repairs or building projects around the house.
Ridgid 18V Cordless Five-Tool Combo Kit
Ridgid tools are exclusively sold through Home Depot (though the tool brand isn't owned by the retailer) and it's a consistent performer across the spectrum of power tools. The brand's equipment runs the gamut of options and so it should come as no surprise that the easily spotted orange tool bodies would be packaged in a combo kit designed to support the needs of all kinds of users. One package deal that tool buyers might find intriguing is the Ridgid 18V Cordless Five-Tool Combo Kit. It can be found at Amazon for $400, but buyers will want to explore their options online at Home Depot or in their nearby location before investing in the retailer's exclusive partnership brand outside of its four walls.
The combination offering includes a handheld work light alongside an impact driver, drill/driver, a 6½-inch circular saw, and reciprocating saw. It features two 4.0Ah 18V batteries to underpin the tools' performance as well as a charger and soft sided carrying case. The coverage offered by this collection of tools is fairly expansive, and it comes with essential accessory pieces like saw blades and drill bits. Even at $400, it's a cost-effective solution that will help renovators tackle a whole host of tasks.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit
Many power tool combo kits feature the same two core inclusions. The Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit follows in this same footprint, and so it might not seem all that exciting at first glance. However, the premium brand from Harbor Freight offers major functionality in a cost-effective bundle. The kit includes a charger and two 5.0Ah batteries to power the 20V tools. Packaged together, buyers save roughly $120 over individual purchases across the lineup, delivering great value and solid performance.
The hammer drill offers up to 2,000 rpm rotational speeds with two speed settings and 14 clutch positions to dial in the exact fastening power you require. The impact driver offers up to 4,400 impacts per minute, creating more than enough driving energy to fasten even the most stubborn screws. Both come with variable speed triggers and bright LED lights, as well as textured grip molds to improve usage and comfortability.
Skil PWR CORE 20V Brushless Nine-Tool Combo Kit with Rolling Tool Box
Two more toolkits deserve mentions on this list. The first is the Skil PWR CORE 20V Brushless Nine-Tool Combo Kit with Rolling Tool Box, a box set providing renovation coverage for just about everything you might need to tackle. The nine tool combo kit is available at Amazon for $550, and it includes two batteries, a charger, fan, compact inflator, and a collapsible lantern. Add into the mix an oscillating multitool, drill/driver, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and orbital sander. The tools included here run across all areas of the typical (or even odd) job you may encounter.
However, the package expands once again. Thrown into the mix is a rolling tool box that will help you keep your gear organized both in the garage and on the go. This a high quality starter kit from a reputable brand that's exactly what a new homeowner or early-career trade worker requires to get themselves up and running. The tools' brushless motors offer enhanced efficiency for the long term and improved performance throughout a typical day on the job, too, adding even more value to the pack.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Six-Tool Combo Kit
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Six-Tool Combo Kit is another expanded tool kit that can make a significant impact in a new entrant's journey. It features all the same goodies as many other large tool sets, including a reciprocating saw, circular saw, and oscillating multitool. The bundle features a drill/driver and impact driver, as well as a handheld jobsite light to round out the selection. It comes with two batteries (a 4.0Ah and 1.5Ah offering) and a charger, and a soft-sided carrying case to hold it all.
Ryobi is known for a kind of value approach, and the lime green gear is another Home Depot-exclusive that may be better found on those shelves instead of somewhere else. Amazon is one online retailer that can get you set up with this gear, however, and the combo kit is currently priced at $268 (or $200 for a used option). The impact driver, in particular is well able for heavy, demanding work, offering 1,800 inch-pounds of max torque and placing it in much the same conversation as some of the premium models out there.
Methodology
This rundown of power tool combination bundles features at least one option from most of the prominent brands in the marketplace. There are a few drill/driver and impact driver kits listed because this is a standard combo offering across many brands. However, this roundup sought to focus on bundles that extended the boundaries just a little. A number of kits feature reciprocating saws, and some were highlighted (like the DeWalt jigsaw kit) because they appear to have been compiled by the brand to support specific needs — in this case the trio focused on tools an interior renovation might demand.
The last few tool kits feature more inclusions, something a select type of buyer will be seeking, while most were centered on smaller scale kits that can make an immediate impact at a relatively low budget.