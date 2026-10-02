12 Discontinued Products At Home Depot That Might Be On Deep Discount At Your Store
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There's no doubt that tools are expensive. Buying one or two may not seem too bad, but as you collect over the years, the costs add up, and that makes something like a good old-fashioned clearance sale a great opportunity to nab some tools on the cheap. Large hardware stores like Lowe's and Home Depot are constantly cycling products in and out, which means that at any given time, a decent number of products are being sold at deep discounts as the stores phase them out.
That means with a little patience and shopping around, you can find some truly great deals on stuff. The only tough part is that some items are only available in stores that still have them in stock. However, if you can get one, you get a brand-new tool with a full warranty at prices that border on old Black Friday sales, back when they did actually offer good discounts on items. So, if you're within driving distance of a store, you may be able to pick up one of the products listed below on clearance if you're quick and you're lucky.
Husky 10-inch Mini Portable Toolbox
Mini toolboxes had a viral moment when the Harbor Freight mini toolboxes went on sale. You can use them for all sorts of stuff other than tools, and their generally low prices made them easy to find and buy. Husky and Kobalt from Home Depot and Lowe's, respectively, released competitor toolboxes, and one of them is currently on clearance. Namely, the black 10-inch Husky Mini Toolbox. This little guy is already fairly inexpensive at $20, but if you can find one of the few stores that have it on clearance, you can get it for a scant $7, a savings of 65%.
These are good for a variety of things. I have two of the Kobalt versions (they are virtually identical) in my garage for small parts, another one for guitar tools, and my wife has two more in her hobby area to hold arts-and-crafts stuff. It comes with two drawers, and the top pops open to reveal a third storage area and can be latched closed to prevent accidental opening. For $7, there's really no reason not to have one.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Cordless ⅜-inch Ratchet
Milwaukee is still in the thick of its M12 Fuel and M18 Fuel product lifetimes, so it's a little bit curious why these are on clearance online and in some stores. That isn't for us to pontificate on, but you can get a Milwaukee M12 Fuel 12V Cordless Ratchet for a pretty good price. The tool usually costs $199, but it's $169, a savings of about 15%. That doesn't seem high, but this is one of the few clearance deals that you can get online, making it available to anyone who wants it.
The tool comes with a 3/8-inch ratchet, which should fit any 3/8-inch socket set you have on hand. Otherwise, it's a pretty simple tool. You can use it to loosen or tighten nuts and bolts with the push of a trigger instead of using a manual ratchet. It's not ideal for removing a car's lug nuts, but it should handle furniture and similar DIY home tasks without issue. Make sure you have an M12 Fuel battery with you, since the deal is just for the tool, not a battery.
Ryobi Corded Belt and Disc Sander
Sanders are good for a ton of stuff, like smoothing rough wood, stripping old paint, or even sharpening tools, as long as you use them carefully. That kind of versatility makes the Ryobi Corded Belt and Disc Sander a pretty good value add if you can score it on clearance. This is one of the most plentiful as well, being available in nearly 200 stores at the time of this writing. It usually goes for $199, but you can get it for $100, an effective savings of 50%, and it gives you two types of sanders in one.
This handy little device is pretty simple. The top section is a belt sander measuring 4 inches across, and on the side, you have a 6-inch disc sander. Ryobi made this one easy to service, too, allowing you to change the sand belt without tools, and it has a dust port if you want one. Serious woodworkers probably want larger, more powerful units, but for DIY tasks and simpler jobs, this is an excellent value and one of Ryobi's best belt sanders.
Ridgid 18V LED Stick and LED Work Light
Work lights are necessary for all types of work, be it professional or DIY. They're not the most exciting products to talk about, but Home Depot always has lights on sale, and everyone needs light. Two examples include the Ridgid 18V Cordless LED Stick Light and the Ridgid 18V LED Work Light. These two lights are available at dozens of stores, and they're both up to 50% off, which is a pretty big savings. The stick light costs $25 at most stores, and the regular work light can cost as little as $20.
The stick light gets up to 800 lumens. It lasts 7.5 hours on high with a 4 Ah battery and up to 15 hours on low. The pivoting head gives you plenty of angles to play with, and of the two lights, it's definitely the more versatile. The standard work light delivers up to 400 lumens for 18 hours on a single 4 Ah battery, providing longer runtime. The only downside to these is that they don't come with batteries, so only grab these if you plan on buying other Ridgid tools.
Husky 33-Compartment Double-Sided Storage Organizer
Storage is a big deal for pros and DIYers alike, and much like lights, Home Depot always seems to have a bunch of storage solutions on clearance. One of the better deals is the Husky Double Sided Storage Organizer. This is a larger box, mostly meant for smaller components like nails, screws, fasteners, nuts, bolts, and maybe some small tools. It usually costs $20 and can be found for as little as $7 on clearance at your local store, a 65% savings.
The benefit of this organizer is that it has 33 removable compartments, which you can use to customize the box. That means you can remove a few to make a larger cavity for slightly bigger tools, or pack it down with all the small cubbies you could need for whatever you need. It would also work well as a hobby storage box if you don't have many nuts and bolts. There's also a smaller 10-compartment organizer from Husky available at dozens of stores for around 64% off if you want something smaller.
Ryobi 3000 PSI Electric Power Washer
Pressure washers are great for cleaning up your patio, sidewalk, driveway, and, as long as you're careful, your house, garage doors, and other stuff. Home Depot has a few Ryobi power washers on clearance, including the Ryobi 3,000 PSI 1.1 GPM Electric Pressure Washer. This guy usually goes for around $429 and can be had on clearance for $279, a savings of about 35%. Admittedly, this one is only available at a few stores and may be hard to find, but there are other models at other stores, and Ryobi makes a pretty good power washer compared to competitors.
The 3,000 PSI model strikes a good balance between value and affordability if you can find it. You get a medium amount of pressure, which makes it good for most pressure-washing jobs, where it'll remove crud without blasting your siding apart. You should still be careful, but this class of pressure washer is made for those kinds of jobs. If you can't find this one, anything in the 2,000-3,000 PSI range will be just as good for home tasks.
Husky 20 oz. Steel Rip Hammer and 15-inch Wrecking Bar
Not every tool on Home Depot's clearance rack has a specialized use, and the Husky Steel Rip Hammer and Wrecking Bar combo is one such example. It is quite literally a hammer and a crowbar, and thanks to their simplicity, they are tools even Husky haters can appreciate, especially at this price. The combo is usually priced at $33, and they're on clearance at dozens of stores for as low as $4, a whopping 87% savings, making these one of the best deals on the entire list. But act fast, because stores were already showing out of stock when I checked while writing this article.
For that, you get a serviceable rip hammer with a nail slot in the head for easy driving and a pretty standard crowbar. They both also come with Husky's lifetime warranty, as do the brand's other hand tools, which is always nice to have. It's unknown how Husky would handle a lifetime warranty on a discontinued product, but at $4, it's not terribly concerning, as you'll get your value out of these pretty quickly anyway.
Milwaukee Packout 4-Drawer Tool Box
Milwaukee's Packout system is pretty neat. It's a modular storage solution that stacks and integrates with other units, letting you custom-build your own tool storage setups. Milwaukee is actively releasing more of these all the time and also phasing some of them out. Clearance sales are a good way to get into the system on the cheap, and the Milwaukee Packout 22-inch 4-Drawer Toolbox is an excellent example. It's a $219 toolbox you can score for $142, a 35% savings.
What you get is basically what is described: a toolbox with four drawers and a locking bar along the front to keep the drawers closed while in transit, which is what this was made for. It can stack on top of other Packout products and have things stacked on top of it. Home Depot also has a Milwaukee Tool Box Rack, an M18 Battery Storage Rack, and a Tool Caddy Attachment on clearance, and all of them are Packout compatible, giving you the opportunity to start a Packout system for way less than normal if you can find them all.
Ryobi 10-Amp and 9-Amp Compound Miter Saws
A good miter saw can help with all sorts of home improvement projects, such as quickly cutting trim pieces or making angled cuts for baseboards. These usually sit in the weird space between being too expensive for casual DIYers and being absolutely useful for woodworkers. The Ryobi 10 Amp Corded 7-1/4-inch Miter Saw may help if you can find it on clearance. It normally costs $219 but is on clearance for $142 at a couple of dozen stores, a 35% savings, which is a good price for a mid-tier miter saw.
For that, you get a 7-1/4-inch blade, a fairly standard size, and replacement blades are easy to find as you need them. It also comes with a dust bag and a vacuum, so you're not breathing in sawdust all the time, and the bottom segment slides to adjust to whatever you need to cut. It's corded, so no batteries necessary. It's a solid package overall. There are other Ryobi miter saws on clearance but they're a lot harder to find, but you may get lucky if you head to your local store in search of one.
Ridgid 18V 7-¼-inch Cordless Circular Saw
If I were going to recommend folks buy one saw, it'd be a reciprocating saw. If I were going to recommend two, the circular saw would be it. They're good at all sorts of stuff, especially DIY home improvement projects. The Ridgid 18V Cordless Circular Saw is actually an excellent place to start. This is one of the few cordless power tools on Home Depot's clearance racks that actually comes with a battery. The combo kit also has a bag and a charger. It normally runs $369, but if you can find it on clearance, it's $184.50, which is an outstanding price for a combo like this.
The saw comes with a 7-1/4-inch blade, which, as with the Ryobi miter saw, is easy to replace when it wears down. The saw features a 2.5-inch cut capacity and, depending on the saw blade, you can cut through more than just wood. It also has the capability to attach a hose to avoid sawdust, and the included 8 Ah battery should get you through most DIY home improvement projects pretty easily.
Milwaukee 11-Amp Corded 4-½-inch Angle Grinder
It's true that angle grinders are among the scariest power tools, thanks to their high RPM and the fact that their blades can become high-velocity weapons if they shatter. They're still very useful to have as long as you're careful. The Milwaukee 11 Amp 4-1/2-inch Corded Angle Grinder is being phased out at Home Depot, so you can get one at a pretty good price. They usually cost $139, but on clearance, you can grab it for $70, a savings of about 50%. The 13-amp version is also on clearance at some stores for nearly 50% off as well.
For this, though, we recommend the 11-amp model if you can get it. It's corded, so you don't need to invest in a whole battery system to use it for many years, and the tool-free blade-change system makes swaps pretty simple. The only downside is that the 11-amp model is a little harder to find, and you're more likely to find the 13-amp model, which has a five-inch blade. Either one works.
Ryobi 40V 21-inch Push Lawn Mower
As an owner of a Ryobi electric mower, I can attest that they're pretty fantastic. Mine is seven years old and still going strong. If it weren't, I would consider tracking down the Ryobi 40V 21-inch Electric Mower as a replacement. It uses the same 40V battery system as all of Ryobi's other lawn tools, and its 21-inch deck should be perfect for suburban lawns. This guy usually costs $572 but is on clearance for $336, a 41% discount. That puts it on par with the smaller 20-inch model, which is in the same price ballpark.
The benefit here is twofold. If it's your first Ryobi lawn tool, the mower comes with a monstrous 8 Ah battery that can also power a leaf blower, string trimmer, or other 40V product, making it a good starting point for the full Ryobi lineup. That should be enough for most medium-sized lawns, assuming the grass isn't knee-high, which would require more power. Plus, the bagger function makes it pretty decent at cleaning up dry leaves in the autumn too.
Tons of other stuff that can be shipped to store
Home Depot has many items beyond tools on clearance, including bathroom vanities, toilets, freestanding cabinets, faucets, and more. These are too niche to recommend individually, but taken together, you can get some serious savings if you're planning a remodel. For instance, this Merryfield 61-inch Double Sink Bath Vanity is on sale for $735, which is $1,364 off of its $2,099 list price.
Home Depot's clearance items are available online. This is different from the store-to-store inventory, so you won't find many of the products listed above on that webpage. However, if it can be shipped to your home or a nearby store and it's on clearance, it should be there. It's worth browsing periodically to see what kind of deals you can find. As you can see from the above example, some of them can get pretty ridiculous if you're in the market for it.
How we found these products
Home Depot's clearance products can generally be found in two places: the store's website and third-party tracker websites like Rebel Savings, which can help you find per-store clearance items. We thoroughly browsed websites like that to find items with deep discounts that could be useful for the everyday DIYer. In addition, every product had to have a rating of at least 4.0 and at least 50 reviews, although every product above has far more than that, with some reaching over 1,000 customer reviews.
One thing to note is that many of the items above are available at only a few dozen stores, and that selection shrinks as the products sell out. Thus, it is entirely impossible to guarantee that the above items are in stock at any stores near you, and if one is, you'd better act fast because once it's gone, it's not coming back.