5 Husky Hand Tools Even Home Depot Haters Will Love

The home improvement outlet that is The Home Depot has a huge footprint in America. The brand has grown from a small homeowner-focused materials and tool retailer launched in Atlanta in 1978 to a 2,300-location strong force of home improvement nature (with an international presence reaching into Mexico and Canada). The brand's mission was to hire sales staff with hands-on experience tackling home improvement tasks themselves. They could therefore offer product recommendations and sell equipment while also giving genuine advice on the best approach to jobs ranging from plumbing repairs to stud wall construction to round out a basement conversion.

Not all DIYers are fans of Home Depot, though. Big box stores can be average to poor sources for lumber, for instance. Home Depot is no exception, and you can often find menacingly warped examples in the lumber pile alongside actual, usable boards. Lumber issues may be a reason to look elsewhere for certain projects. But when it comes to tools Home Depot is typically solid, as long as you're not accidentally buying reconditioned tools while thinking they're new.

Home Depot's Husky brand is a great example of a quality option at a decent price. Husky is primarily focused on hand tools, although some plumbing equipment and lighting solutions have made it into the catalog. Husky is geared toward DIY users and feature good build quality and prices, generally high user ratings, and a lifetime warranty on hand tools. These five picks shine though.