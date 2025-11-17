5 Husky Hand Tools Even Home Depot Haters Will Love
The home improvement outlet that is The Home Depot has a huge footprint in America. The brand has grown from a small homeowner-focused materials and tool retailer launched in Atlanta in 1978 to a 2,300-location strong force of home improvement nature (with an international presence reaching into Mexico and Canada). The brand's mission was to hire sales staff with hands-on experience tackling home improvement tasks themselves. They could therefore offer product recommendations and sell equipment while also giving genuine advice on the best approach to jobs ranging from plumbing repairs to stud wall construction to round out a basement conversion.
Not all DIYers are fans of Home Depot, though. Big box stores can be average to poor sources for lumber, for instance. Home Depot is no exception, and you can often find menacingly warped examples in the lumber pile alongside actual, usable boards. Lumber issues may be a reason to look elsewhere for certain projects. But when it comes to tools Home Depot is typically solid, as long as you're not accidentally buying reconditioned tools while thinking they're new.
Home Depot's Husky brand is a great example of a quality option at a decent price. Husky is primarily focused on hand tools, although some plumbing equipment and lighting solutions have made it into the catalog. Husky is geared toward DIY users and feature good build quality and prices, generally high user ratings, and a lifetime warranty on hand tools. These five picks shine though.
72-Tooth, 3-Ratchet Handle Accessory Set (14-Piece)
The Husky 72-Tooth, 3-Ratchet Handle and Accessory Set features 14 total pieces and covers a lot of ground. This bundle set features three ratchets, offering all three primary drive sizes (1/4, 3/8, and ½-inch builds). It also includes six extensions and five adapters to support numerous applications and specific requirements for just about any fastening job. The ratchets feature a 72-tooth mechanism and a 5-degree swing arc — features that come together to form a high-quality driving solution. The collection is made from alloy steel with a full polish chrome finish that delivers both durability and a pristine look to the tools. Speaking of looks, the ratchets feature a classic tapered handle design that really leans into a vintage aesthetic. This may not be for everyone, but the full polish and lack of burly handles or added grips it's something I'm a fan of personally.
Many Home Depot shoppers who have invested in this Husky set also love the look and feel of the tools. Nearly 800 reviewers have given it a 4.6 star average rating. With a price tag of $40, there's a lot to like about this kit. It provides significant financial value and covers a huge range of operational requirements you might face when reaching for a ratchet. The kit is therefore unsurprisingly one of Husky's most-liked buys.
Stubby Ratcheting SAE/Metric Combination Wrench Set (10-Piece)
Stubby wrenches are a mainstay in even high intensity workplaces. It's easy to dismiss this kind of tool and instead lean into lengthy turning tools that exude torque. However, there's more than enough space in even the most heavy-duty toolbox for a wrench that's slight of frame. The Husky Stubby Ratcheting SAE/Metric Combination Wrench Set features 10 wrenches that all measure in the diminutive category but pack a big punch. They each feature a polished chrome finish that's sure to turn heads, with an alloy steel construction underpinning the tool bodies. The wrenches aren't just short, they also have a slim profile with a zero degree offset in the box end for maximum clearance. Its 183 reviewers give the tool set a 4.7 star average rating, heaping praise on it.
The kit comes with a storage tray that makes them easy to organize, and the collection covers five common sizes in both measurement systems. The ratcheting end adds serious value to the tool set. A ratcheting box end is found on each one, with a 12-point connection and off-corner loading as well as a 72-tooth mechanism. It's $32, and these wrenches can get into just about any tight space when things get tricky under the hood in a small crevice.
3-Ton Low Profile Floor Jack with Quick Lift
The Husky 3-Ton Low Profile Floor Jack features a quick-lift function and provides consistent power in a supremely durable package. This garage essential from Home Depot offers a lifting range between 3-1/8 inches and 19-3/4 inches. It's built with a dual pump layout to speed along the lifting process. It operates with swiveling caster wheels at the rear end for solid mobility and for those needing a bit more oomph the tool also comes in a 3.5-ton alternative. Much like Harbor Freight's Daytona range, this automotive tool from Home Depot comes in a few bright color options to help spruce up the personality in your workshop.
Its 920 buyers have rated this tool a 4.6 stars, with the durability of the solution and ease praised highly. And it hits a $200 price point. The jack features a 4.3-inch saddle for easy hookup with the underside of your project car, and can be used to support both low-sitting vehicles and others. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty from Husky to add some extra peace of mind.
12 Oz. Hickory 2-Sided Soft Face Mallet
Striking tools might seem a dime a dozen. A hammer isn't always just a hammer, though. A framing hammer, for instance, features a straight rip claw that makes pulling nails out easier. The same distinctions exist in the mallet world. They might look like hammers, but mallets are striking tools that have a distinctive purpose. They're not demolition solutions or raw energy transfer tools. Instead, mallets like the Husky 12 Oz. Hickory 2-Sided Soft Face Mallet act as precision installation and building options.
This particular mallet features premium materials. The hickory handle is a nice touch, offering both tactile feedback to help users deliver just the right amount of power and vibration-dampening. The head is forged with carbon steel for greater durability, and the plastic faces (both hard and soft ends) are replaceable for easy maintenance, even after years of punishing use on a jobsite or in the workshop.
The mallet offers these two striking surfaces so that users can deliver enough force to move a part or loosen a seized element without marring the surface of a delicate project. Users give the tool high praise, offering a 4.7 star rating across 255 total reviews.
Dual-Wheel Poly Wheelbarrow with Flat-Free Tires
A wheelbarrow is a crucial tool for homeowners tackling heavy-duty outdoor improvement tasks. Wheelbarrows help make moving significant amounts of important material simple. Whether it's aggregates for concrete work, a load of power tools that need to be hauled to your workspace, or loose topsoil or mulch to reinvigorate your lawn, the wheelbarrow is a major asset.
The Husky Dual-Wheel Poly Wheelbarrow with Flat-Free Tires is a good choice for those looking for a new wheelbarrow to kickstart their landscaping journey. It features two front wheels, allowing the tool to glide across the ground with less wobble and more control. The tool offers a hauling capacity of 250 pounds, making it more than capable of carting around even bulky material loads. The soft grip handles make it comfortable to haul, too. Its 993 reviewers give the wheelbarrow a 4.4 star average rating, with a large number of 5-star ratings calling it a durable and efficient means of confidently moving heavy materials.
How we selected these tools
Each one of these tools was reviewed by over 150 users on the Home Depot website, some have nearly 1,000 reviews. They all sport high average ratings with the lowest clocking in at 4.4 and the average across the board sitting at 4.6 out of 5 star. As well, each tool sits in a different sub-category of the Husky tool catalog, so there's nice variety here too.