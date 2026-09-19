8 40V Ryobi Power Tools Under $200 Worth Adding To Your Collection
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Ryobi is one of the major power tool brands, with its products organized into three main categories: the 18V One+ system, the 40V system, and the 80V line of tools. All these categories consist of different assortments of products with varying power outputs and features to perform the intended task.
In this list, we compiled some of the top-rated 40V Ryobi power tools worth buying, especially for yard maintenance and cleanup. All the products are priced under $200, so they fit the budgets of a wider range of customers, without compromising the quality and performance of the tool. There are hedge trimmers, leaf blowers, pole saws, and other tools that will aid your gardening jobs.
However, there are common mistakes people make when shopping for Ryobi tools, such as buying tools that match Ryobi's color scheme but are made by another manufacturer. So, before buying Ryobi tools, make sure to check the brand label and the tool's quality.
40V 24 in. Hedge Trimmer with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger
The 40V 24 in. Hedge Trimmer has a 24-inch-long blade and a 1-inch cutting capacity, allowing it to cut through thick hedges, bushes, and smaller branches. The kit includes a 40V 2Ah battery, which can give a runtime of around 45 minutes, along with a compatible charger. Since this is a battery-operated tool, you won't have to deal with the hassle of gas refills, and the cordless design further enhances portability.
As per Ryobi, the tool delivers more power than a 19 cc gas hedge trimmer if you are looking to replace your existing tool. In addition, the trimmer is integrated with a HedgeSweep Debris Remover that directs small clippings and debris away from the blade as you work. The wrap-around front handle also makes it easier to work at various angles while not losing control of the tool.
You can buy the kit for $169 at Home Depot, where it has a 4.7-star rating from 1,582 customers who use it to clear bushes in their lawns and yards, making it a great tool for landscapers.
40V 15 in. String Trimmer
Ryobi brings an attachment-capable 40V 15 in. String Trimmer from its Expand-It line of tools that can be used to cut weeds, overgrown grass, bushes, and more. It delivers greater power than a 25cc gas string trimmer, eliminating the hassle of refilling gas every now and then, and its cordless design improves portability. The trimmer comes with an adjustable swath of 13 to 15 inches, is especially useful for cutting along sidewalks, fences, walls, and plantations, and features an adjustable speed trigger for ultimate control.
In addition, the tool provides a one-hour runtime with a 40V 4Ah battery and about 119 minutes with an 8Ah battery (not included in the kit). There's a five-year manufacturer's warranty when buying from Home Depot for $119. It holds a rating of 4.2 from 4,855 reviewers, who found it a versatile tool for yard maintenance tasks, and its well-balanced design has also been appreciated by users.
40V Leaf Blower With 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger
The 40V Leaf Blower provides ample power, 550 CFM of airflow, and a top speed of 120 mph to clear out piles of dead and old leaves and other debris from your garden. Not only that, but you can also use it to clear out light snow from the driveway and sidewalk during the winter for outdoor maintenance. The speed can be adjusted via the variable-speed trigger depending on the task.
You get about 75 minutes of runtime on a 40V 4Ah battery (included in the kit along with a charger) when operating the tool at the lowest speed to clean the lawn in a single cycle. Additionally, there's a built-in keyhole, which lets you hang the blower on a storage hook. Priced at $159, this blower has garnered more than 6,800 user reviews with an average score of 4.6 on Home Depot.
Users liked its reliable performance, durable build, powerful airflow, and speed. Plus, it comes with a five-year manufacturer's tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty.
40V Topper LED Work Light
With 1,000 lumens, the 40V Topper LED Work Light can illuminate your workspace and room during power outages or when you need extra light. It has a multi-directional pivoting head with 300-degree rotation and 120-degree pivoting, so you can target the light in multiple areas. Moreover, there's a metal hanging hook that helps keep the light securely in place while you work.
You can choose among four brightness levels, ranging from high to ultra-low, to meet the task's requirements. Additionally, the tool can operate for about 11 days (on the ultra-low setting) using a 40V 12Ah battery, making it a reliable source of light during extended power outages. Not only that, but the foldable panel design allows for convenient storage when not in use.
It is currently selling at Home Depot for $39.97 and is rated 4.7 by 233 reviewers. As a versatile LED light, it was used for automotive work, during power outages, and even on camping trips to keep the area well lit at night.
40V Pole Saw with 2.0 Ah Battery and Charger
Available for $199 at Home Depot, the 40V Pole Saw Kit also includes a 2.0 Ah battery and a charger, which, if purchased separately, would have cost $337. The pole saw is a handy Ryobi tool designed for cutting thin tree branches or plantation trees that are otherwise difficult to reach. It can extend up to 9.5 feet and make about 70 cuts per charge cycle at about 5.4 meters per second when paired with the included battery.
The tool is equipped with an automatic oiler that keeps the bar and chain well lubricated during the job, improving performance and minimizing jams. Moreover, the angled head gives you added control over cuts at heights. Reviewed by over 3,800 Home Depot customers, it achieved an average score of 4.4. The pole saw is great for pruning and cutting high tree branches, with a well-balanced design that stays under the user's control.
40V Topper Fan
The 40V Topper Fan is an underrated Ryobi tool that can either be hung with a metal hook or placed on a flat surface. For $39.97, this topper fan can be used anywhere, from a job site to an office cubicle to a campground. It can produce 260 CFM of airflow at a velocity of 740 FPM, though the speed is adjustable between three settings.
This portable fan has a multidirectional pivoting head to keep the air rolling across the room. Moreover, to get 166 hours of nonstop performance at the lowest speed, use it with a 40V 12Ah battery. Not only that, but it also has a USB-C port to charge small devices, such as your smartphone, when no electrical outlets are nearby.
Available with a three-year manufacturer's warranty, the tool has an excellent 4.7-star rating from 246 customers, who noted that it moves a significant amount of air for its compact size and that its versatile mounting options are an added bonus.
40V 18 in. Pole Hedge Trimmer
A pole hedge trimmer is different from a pole saw in the sense that a trimmer has long blades that are suitable for trimming and shaping trees and bushes, while a saw cuts through branches with a shorter blade. The 40V 18 in. Pole Hedge Trimmer, which can be purchased at Home Depot for $149, eliminates the hassle of managing long cords and refilling gas thanks to its cordless, battery-powered design. You can juice out about one hour of performance with a 40V 2Ah battery, and that increases when paired with a more powerful battery from the system.
Furthermore, the pole can extend up to 18 inches to reach long plants and trees, while the four-position pivoting head lets you work at multiple angles to trim areas that are harder to access, complemented by a 5/8-inch cutting capacity. This tool is backed by a five-year warranty and also has a shoulder strap for easier handling.
With a rating of 4.5 from over 3,000 Home Depot users, it has been praised as an efficient trimmer that handles tall hedges and branches without requiring ladders or portable stepladders. Also, you can use it with or without the extension depending on the task.
40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger
If you own Ryobi equipment, chances are you have a collection of Ryobi batteries that need frequent recharging to keep your tools running. The 40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger is designed to charge 40V Ryobi lithium batteries. Although the product has three charging ports, it can only charge one battery at a time, which is a slight limitation. It takes about an hour to fully recharge.
The advanced charging technology protects the battery from overcharging, while the indicator lights keep you updated on the charge status and alert you if the battery becomes too hot or too cold to charge. Moreover, it has an easy-to-carry handle and can be mounted horizontally or vertically on a wall or other surface.
Buy this fast charger at Home Depot for $149. The tool has a total score of 4.6 based on 440 reviews, with customers noting that it works as intended and is a convenient purchase for those who own multiple 40V batteries, as it eliminates the hassle of plugging in several chargers.
Methodology
Ryobi has a vast range of tools included in its 40V collection, including outdoor gardening tools, cleaning tools, maintenance products, and more. However, in this list, we selected products with a minimum rating of 4.2 on Home Depot, based on at least 200 user ratings on the product page. We also assessed user comments to determine whether the product performed as intended in real-world tasks and whether there were any recurring complaints.
All these products are available via the official Ryobi store on Home Depot and are priced under $200, making them a budget-friendly option for consumers.