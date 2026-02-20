Common Mistakes Almost Everyone Makes When Shopping For Ryobi Tools

While the options to buy a Ryobi-branded power tool in a brick-and-mortar retail environment are limited, there are a few other avenues available to consumers who are looking to purchase products online. In particular, you can now purchase official Ryobi products through various online outlets, including The Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon, and, of course, its online store.

While you can be certain you are paying up for the real Ryobi deal through the Techtronic Industries-owned tool brand's online outlet and big boxers like The Home Depot and Walmart, it can actually be pretty easy these days to buy an off-brand imposter through Amazon. To be clear, we do not believe Amazon sellers are actively attempting to fleece potential buyers with fake Ryobi products. This is only because the online retail site has proven pretty good at sniffing out scam sellers.

There are, however, a few second-tier power tool brands that are manufacturing items that look a lot like Ryobi products, right down to the brand's official color scheme. It is easy enough to avoid making this mistake by double-checking the item's Amazon listing for Ryobi's name and branding before you add it to your cart. Likewise, it's worth doing a double-take on the name brand if an item's sticker price seems too good to be true. You can also ensure you're buying real Ryobi products by purchasing them directly through the brand's official Amazon storefront.