4 Tractor Supply Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026
Spring cleaning is a pretty popular concept, but it's hardly the only time of the year to tidy up. After a productive summer, September can be just as good a time take stock of your workshop or garage. Now's a great opportunity to assess the tools taking up space on your shelves, see what might need a replacement, and consider where you can make some upgrades, as well.
Lucky for you, Tractor Supply currently has limited-time deals on several useful tools. These four options cover very different jobs (and a wide range of budgets), but the point remains: these discounts might be just what you need as we head into the fall. You can save up to 55% on these tools, not to mention a cumulative savings of almost $400 in all. Let's take a look at all four deals, factoring in customer ratings and reviews as well as how much you'll be saving on each.
ToughBuilt Sawhorse & Jobsite Table
The ToughBuilt SH60 Sawhorse and Jobsite Table is 40.28 inches wide and currently listed at $49.99, down from 44% from its original price of $89.99. A single one of these units can support up to 1,300 pounds, while a pair of them is rated for 2,600 pounds. That's over a literal ton of support for two. ToughBuilt's design also includes 2x4 support arms, which lets you use two sawhorses as the foundation for a jobsite table. That makes it doubly useful.
The sawhorse also has adjustable legs allow the working height to be raised or lowered (or even help make up for uneven ground). The legs can also fold into the compact body for easier storage plus an integrated handle for convenient carrying. Customer reviews across the board on Tractor Supply's site have a lot of praise for both its build quality and ease of use when setting up or tearing down.
Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit
You might not have heard of ToughBuilt before, but Tractor Supply also has numerous name brand tools for sale that are more recognizable side. For instance, this Bosch 12V Max 2-Tool Combo Kit offers one of the most substantial price cuts on this list, currently listed at $99.99, a full 50% discount from its original $199.99 price. It includes a drill driver, an impact driver, two 2.0 Ah batteries and a charger.
The drill driver is listed with a maximum speed of 2,600 RPM, 3,100 BPM, and 930 in-lb of torque. The compact impact driver, meanwhile, reaches 1,300 RPM and offers 265 in-lb of torque. Both tools are nice in those situations where a full-size power tool might not work as well, like with overhead work or jobs in tight spaces. Customers reviews on Tractor Supply's site, praising its combination of power, compact dimensions, battery life, and comfortable handling. And at $99.99 for the two-tool package, that's less than $50 a tool (not even factoring in the two batteries you get included).
Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Grinder
Another enticing discount at Tractor Supply this month is the Porter-Cable 4½-inch 20V Brushless Grinder, marked down to $94.99 from its original price of $139, a 31% discount. The grinder uses a brushless motor capable of reaching 8,000 RPM at no load, and it pairs that with a 4½-inch wheel size for your cutting and grinding work.
The tool has an adjustable guard you can move and position without additional tools, plus a three-position handle for you to change the grip or position depending on how and where you're using it. Of course, we do have to mention that this discount is for the tool only. There's no battery or charger included, so you'll need a 20V battery compatible with the major cordless grinder brand. In reviews on Tractor Supply's site customers highlight its motor performance, its compact build, and versatility, though the most common criticism is the battery life, so you'll probably want to get a higher capacity option.
Bosch 12V Max Brushless Grinder
In addition to the combo kit above, Bosch also has a 3-inch 12V Max Brushless Grinder on sale this month at Tractor Supply. It's priced at $79.99 right now, 55% off its original price of $179.99. That's one of the biggest price cuts of anything on this list, major cordless power tool brand name or not.
The tool's smaller 3-inch format should be nice for quick cuts and grinding tasks where you can't really squeeze in a larger grinder. The brushless motor lists a no-load speed of 19,500 RPM, while the tool itself weighs just 1.5 pounds without the battery. Like the Porter-Cable grinder, this deal is only for the tool itself. No battery or charger in the box.
Customer ratings on the Tractor Supply site place this at a 4.4 out of 5, albeit based on just nine reviews. Still, impressions seem almost entirely positive, with users saying the compact grinder is great for cutting and grinding work. The lack of a battery thing might be disappointing, but if you grab it along with the Bosch kit we highlighted, that should cover you.