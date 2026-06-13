Every Major Miter Saw Brand, Ranked Worst To Best

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While tools like the table saw can produce mitered cuts too, the purpose-built miter saw offers the most effective approach to handling cross cutting and angled slices. There are some dangerous and ill-advised ways to use a miter saw, but it will generally serve as a safe and overwhelmingly positive addition to your tool kit for many years to come.

However, first you have to pick the right model to bring home. Countless brands offer miter saws, and finding the one that delivers exactly what you're looking for isn't always simple. You'll have to consider cordless versus corded power, and whether to invest in a new battery ecosystem or stick what your other tool use. Considering the type of saw that will serve you best is also essential.

Most brands offer an inexpensive option, often a single-bevel model rather than the more proficient double-bevel saw. Some come with fewer sliding features and other moving components, too. All these variables means there's a natural hierarchy of options within the miter saw market. While much of the positioning of any tool across brands will come down to personal preference, for our money this is how the ranking shakes out.