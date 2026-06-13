Every Major Miter Saw Brand, Ranked Worst To Best
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While tools like the table saw can produce mitered cuts too, the purpose-built miter saw offers the most effective approach to handling cross cutting and angled slices. There are some dangerous and ill-advised ways to use a miter saw, but it will generally serve as a safe and overwhelmingly positive addition to your tool kit for many years to come.
However, first you have to pick the right model to bring home. Countless brands offer miter saws, and finding the one that delivers exactly what you're looking for isn't always simple. You'll have to consider cordless versus corded power, and whether to invest in a new battery ecosystem or stick what your other tool use. Considering the type of saw that will serve you best is also essential.
Most brands offer an inexpensive option, often a single-bevel model rather than the more proficient double-bevel saw. Some come with fewer sliding features and other moving components, too. All these variables means there's a natural hierarchy of options within the miter saw market. While much of the positioning of any tool across brands will come down to personal preference, for our money this is how the ranking shakes out.
Evolution
Evolution sits at the bottom of the stack for a very important reason. Users have frequently taken to the internet to vent frustration over the brand's inability to operate with saw blades from other brands. Buying an Evolution saw locks you into its ecosystem of products. Some of the brand's saws are extremely affordable compared to other options on the market, including an 8¼-inch compound miter saw listed for $170 direct from Evolution. This wouldn't necessarily be an issue, but the Evolution branded saw blades you'll inevitably need to buy aren't exactly priced competitively, compared to than those from other brands. In many cases you'll end up paying a premium for a replacement blade. The feature at odds with the wider market is a slight difference in arbor size.
The brand's seemingly cost effective status goes right out the window as a result. This is a decent option for someone seeking a low cost tool to get through basic job requirements. However, you might eventually get burnt by blade replacement costs in the long run.
Craftsman
Craftsman offers plenty of solid miter saws, adding to a catalog of great tools from a legendary producer. Craftsman's power tools don't maintain the same lifetime warranty that covers hand tools, but that shouldn't stop beginners and some others in the market for a miter saw to look at the toolmaker's options. Craftsman saws feature a wide range of blade sizes, including a cordless 7¼-inch model, available at Lowe's for $229. The Craftsman miter saw offers single beveling capability, so it's ideal for routine cutting needs but perhaps not robust enough to handle more demanding jobs.
Overall, Craftsman is typically treated as a beginner or light DIY-suited tool brand. Its miter saws shed some light on that assessment. The saws available don't include quality of life upgrades that might otherwise make the tool a well-rounded performer. They deliver plenty of power and some even offer battery power for use on the go. However, they don't feature sliding functionality or dual beveling capabilities, among other nice enhancements that make the tool easier to use and more versatile.
Kobalt
Kobalt is one of the in-house brands owned by Lowe's, and many of its tools are highly regarded by owners. Kobalt power tools run on a 24V battery system, and many of the brand's products offer high power levels with most delivering a blend of cost effectiveness and utility. Generally, Kobalt tools are thought of as mid-range tools targeting DIYers and prosumers.
Saws from Kobalt are typically set with favorable prices, with Lowe's' most expensive option (a 12-inch sliding, double-beveled, corded model) priced at $299. This saw in particular is highly rated by buyers, but even with some of its functional enhancements like ten positive stops, a tall sliding fence rail, and more, it offers a lacking 3.5-inch maximum cut depth even at 90 degrees. Its slide does allow users to crosscut 2x16 dimensional lumber, though, and that's a definitively nice touch. This is a good saw, and others from Kobalt follow in the same vein, but the brand remains a mid-tier option rather than an eye-popper.
Metabo HPT
Metabo HPT is a professional-grade toolmaker, and it only sits in the middle of the pack thanks to its visibility issues. Tool users are far less likely to know and love this brand when comparing it to others, even though the Metabo HPT platform (not to be confused with just "Metabo" which is essentially the same but technically different) is great for many jobsite needs. It's got an extremely generous warranty policy that can make something like a miter saw enjoy functional coverage for decades.
Acme Tools carries five Metabo HPT saws, including a 10-inch single bevel model listed at just $139 and a battery operated MultiVolt option featuring a 12-inch blade and a sliding saw head for $699, the most expensive at the outlet. Metabo HPT therefore offers an interesting transitional opportunity, providing both basic saws at a good price for newer renovators as well as professional options. The 36V MultiVolt model features a condensed sliding action that doesn't stick out the back of the tool's build, as is usually the case. This allows it to provide a slim profile that's easier to use in tight spaces. The saw also carries a shadow lineup installation that goes far above the accuracy of a laser line that many mid-tier tools will offer.
Skil
Skil is a great brand, and its saws are its claim to fame. Older tool users you know will probably call their circular saw a "Skilsaw," even if its from another brand. Skil features a few solid options, with Acme Tools carrying four models, including one with a laser and another delivering a shadow line for even better precision. The outlet doesn't carry any cordless models, though, which can be a definite gap in coverage for some users who may prefer this added element of portability.
The brand's 10-inch model can produce a 4-inch maximum cut depth at 90 degrees (notably better than Kobalt's 12-inch saw, specifically). This added cutting capacity makes it a standout option, but Skil remains a brand centered in the middle of the pack. For a tool user with an intermediate skill level, the brand can be a great way to blend good performance metrics with a low price tag. The 10-inch model, for instance, is available at Lowe's for $219 until July 8th.
Delta
Delta is a woodworking-focused power tool brand. It has got a bit weaker name recognition than many others, but you'll find a range of Delta saws at Lowe's, so it's not too difficult to find. Delta sits a little lower down in the prestige rankings when compared to some other options like PowerMatic or Shop Fox when thinking about woodworking tool brands, but it remains as precise, powerful option for all kinds of shop-specific needs.
Delta's ShopMaster 10-Inch Sliding Miter Saw is available at Walmart for $199, making it an approachable option featuring a laser guide, a safety break, and an impressive 5,500 RPM maximum blade speed. It offers a single bevel, giving it a major functionality knock when compared to some other models, though. The brand's ShopMaster 12-Inch model is available at Lowe's for $329 and produces a 3.5-inch maximum cut depth at 90 degrees with another single bevel to the left.
Ryobi
Ryobi is perhaps the first brand to make it to the cusp of advanced saw options. Though firmly rooted in the world of DIYers, the brand has been delivering excellent tools lately, elevating its performance standards in the process. Ryobi offers a wealth of options with its miter saws, including both corded and cordless tools on its mainline 18V ONE+ battery range. The brand does not feature a 12-inch cordless model, but does include a number of smaller saws in this configuration.
Buyers seeking a cordless tool might consider the brand's 18V ONE+ HP 10-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw. It's available as a kit with a battery and charger direct from Ryobi for $329, which makes for a pretty cost effective choice. The saw can handle 2x12 or 4x6 nominal lumber at 90 degrees, making this another 10-inch model with good cutting capabilities. Ryobi rarely turns the heads of tool snobs, but it provides consistency and power at a price that won't break the bank. This is a great middle ground option for a buyer in the market for a new saw, both in its battery and corded power options.
Ridgid
Ridgid is a Home Depot exclusive brand that makes a lot of different tools, often sold as bundles that, including bundle deals that add nailers or saw stands into the picture for some added versatility in one purchase. This is a prosumer sort of brand, offering reasonable prices with the added backing of a lifetime service policy that makes these products incredibly valuable in demanding environments or in the hands of users who will rely on them a lot. Additionally, Ridgid's 12-Inch Sliding Miter Saw was named as Fine Woodworking's best value pick in 2022.
Ridgid offers both corded and cordless models, including smaller saws operating with a 7¼-inch blade (as well as cordless options in this setup) and large 12-inch models. Interestingly, the small miter saws don't skimp on features and tools like the 18V 7¼-Inch Sliding Miter saw add the sliding component into the blade housing as well as a dual beveling functionality. The tool is available at Home Depot for $518 as a bundle with a charger and 18V 2.0Ah battery. That's not a cheap saw, by any means, but even with the smaller blade the tool can still deliver a maximum cutting thickness of 4 inches. It also weighs 24 pounds, around half the weight of some other saws. Many small miter saws priced below this range are beginner tools, but this model is designed for professional needs while offering the smaller blade size for niche uses — it's an important distinction, and one that's not typically found on brands ranked below this mark.
Milwaukee
Milwaukee delivers high power output and generally offers a lightweight option. In our findings, Milwaukee provided the best overall experience when compared to DeWalt and Makita, its main competitors, but in this power tool silo, Milwaukee ranks at the bottom precisely because of the brand's focal points. Milwaukee offers huge power, and that's important in a miter saw. But its primary competition is better known for technical innovations and other quality of life features, which become even more important when thinking about all the jobs you'll ask your miter saw to perform.
Importantly, many of Milwaukee's saws are also pretty expensive. Its M18 Fuel 12-Inch model offers a dual bevel and sliding functionality, retailing for $799 at Acme Tools. The saw also includes a 6¾-inch maximum cut capacity while offering a shadow line LED for lining up precision cuts. It offers plenty of features as it relates to the act of cutting, but lacks things like side wings that are easy to overlook but can be a real burden to work without.
DeWalt
DeWalt and Milwaukee make saws with relatively similar cutting experiences. Its 60V 12-Inch Sliding Miter Saw can be found at Acme Tools for $660, and the smaller options in the brand's lineup offer better pricing than Milwaukee's alternatives, too. The tool is a little heavier than Milwaukee's competitive model and offers a 6½-inch vertical cut capacity for baseboards and other similar material. Yet, DeWalt's saw also includes an upgraded dust capture system, side wings to help support workpieces, and a Cutline blade positioning system. It also features a slightly more accessible ergonomic trigger.
Those quality of life improvements provide DeWalt users with a boosted experience over its red tool competition, allowing the brand to slightly edge ahead of its competition. Every little detail counts when the comparison is so similar, and in that spirit DeWalt few important enhancements that simply can't be found within the Milwaukee ecosystem grant it a higher rank on this list.
Flex
Flex delivers a high-powered experience like Milwaukee, but it includes a range of enhancements that can't be found in the red brand's catalog. Three cordless saws are available at Acme Tools, with the 24V 12-Inch Dual Bevel Sliding Miter Saw Kit priced at $799. It features an extended trigger mechanism that's accessible with either hand, as well as extendable wings on each side with wide platforms. It also offers an LED shadow alignment inclusion for maximum precision, and an adjustable depth stop for making slot and dado cuts.
The tool is fairly heavy, and delivers a limited 3.6-inch maximum cut depth at 90 degrees. However, the impressive power output, the ability to make up to 630 crosscuts in 3¼-inch MDF when paired with a 10.0Ah Stacked battery, and the wealth of functionality, including a quick miter lock system, make this a versatile and powerful tool. The remainder of Flex's range follows suit, placing the brand among the best miter saw makers available.
Makita
Makita is well known for the proprietary technology and quality of life touches that go into its tools, and often makes them a joy to work with. That extends to its miter saws, too. As a result, Makita ranks at the top of the pack when comparing the three mass market tool brands that often get lumped together. Makita's 12-Inch Sliding Compound Miter Saw was also named as Fine Woodworking's best overall option in 2022.
The brand makes a wide range of saws. Most offer ergonomic handles and ambidextrous triggers, as well as important features like side wings, dust collection, and compact sliding bars. Some feature lasers, like the model praised by Fine Woodworking (available at Acme Tools for $989). This model has the ability to cut 8-inch crown molding while vertically nested and deliver 15-inch crosscuts at 90 degrees. The brand also offers a more basic approach for users looking to a simple saw at a low price. The 10-Inch Compound model is available at Acme Tools for $369 and doesn't include some of the premium features but still adds beveling and mitering to both directions.
Bosch
Bosch makes a wide variety of miter saws, and its axial glide saw was named the best overall by both Pro Tool Reviews and Popular Mechanics in 2026. It's hard to sleep on this high praise, and looking at the tool in greater depth, it's clear there's plenty to love. It is listed at Acme Tools for $629, making it cheaper than models that rank lower than it from those outlets, as well as plenty of flagship models highlighted in our own roundup.
The axial glide model miters to 60 degrees to the right and 52 to the left, offering plenty of coverage across the board. It also features a quality onboard dust collection system and a grip that offers ambidextrous use. The glide element makes the saw's movement compact and smooth, allowing it to operate in tight spaces. It's a corded model offering a 15-amp output, underpinned by a roaring 3 horsepower motor. The tool delivers a maximum of 3,800 RPM blade speeds and is immensely difficult to bog down or slow while in operation. In addition to this highly potent and feature rich option, Bosch makes a wealth of other miter saws. This positions it as a toolmaker that delivers a top of the line option for users requiring the best of the best, or a more budget friendly alternative that doesn't lose out on value while slashing the price.
Methodology
These saw brands have been ranked based on a blend of pricing and features. Toolmakers that offer quality of life improvements like ambidextrous triggers or shadow lines (lasers are neat but many users find them to be a little too inaccurate and difficult to calibrate) provide a better overall product than others focused entirely on power or delivering a budget friendly tool that cuts well but lacks these elements. The range of options available also played a role, as did things like visibility and the resulting availability of certain brands.
Ultimately however, there's a lot of personal preference and opinion that goes into ranking tools like this. I've used numerous miter saws through the years personally, including selections from a wide range of brands. Basically every major option on the market is a good one, even if your personal taste leads you toward something less technically advanced than some other options. For my money, a saw with plenty of positive stops (with movement to both sides) and a smooth slide are central. However, weighing up varying included benefits like warranty coverage is also important. Some buyers will prioritize this safety net, while others won't want to pay a premium for extended coverage and instead focus on direct improvements to the use of the tool.