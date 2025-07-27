What Is A Single Bevel Miter Saw? (And How It's Different From Dual Bevel Models)

A quality miter saw makes for an excellent addition to any woodworking shop. You might find yourself gravitating toward a tablesaw for more fine woodworking tasks, but nothing beats a miter saw when it comes to being able to quickly and easily cut boards to length. But choosing the right miter saw for your shop can be confusing. There are a lot of different models out there with various features, and the terms used to describe these features aren't always clearly defined for those who aren't familiar with woodworking lingo. For instance, one of the major decisions that you'll have to make when purchasing a miter saw is whether you'll get one of the more affordable single-bevel models or one of the pricier double-bevel ones.

For those who are unfamiliar, most miter saws can be rotated in two directions: Rotation on the horizontal axis allows woodworkers to make mitered cuts across the face of a board, rotation along the vertical axis allows users to make beveled cuts through the end grain of a board, and rotation on both axes at the same time allows them to both, creating something called a compound cut.

Some miter saws are advertised as being 'single-bevel,' while others are referred to as being 'double-bevel.' Both start out at a 90-degree angle from the cutting surface, but single-bevel saws are only able to rotate in one direction along the vertical axis (usually to the left), while double-bevel saws can rotate in both.